Generate a project that uses angular2, gulp, systemjs, and typescript.
Install package globally (requires slush):
npm i -g slush-angular2 [slush]
Run the generator:
slush angular2 [<name>]
Compile and serve:
npm start
App is now ready on port 8080.
To manually start compiler and server:
npm startor
gulp start:dev
To bundle application and serve:
npm run prodor
gulp start:prod
- index.html <-- Entry point for application.
- gulpfile.js <-- Gulp build tasks.
- tsconfig.json <-- Configuration for TypeScript compiler.
- tslint.json <-- Configuration for TypeScript linter.
- res/ <-- Shared resources.
- src/ <-- TypeScript goes in here.
- boot.ts <-- Strapping boots.
- config.ts <-- SystemJS configuration.
- app/ <-- App module, component, and routing.
- example/ <-- Example module with components, directive, pipe, and service.
- dist/ <-- JavaScript comes out here.
There are no guidelines for contributing. If you find a problem or have a suggestion go ahead and submit an issue.