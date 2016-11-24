Simple Angular2 seed using Systemjs

Generate a project that uses angular2, gulp, systemjs, and typescript.

Installation

Install package globally (requires slush):

npm i -g slush-angular2 [slush]

Usage

Run the generator:

slush angular2 [<name>]

Compile and serve:

npm start

App is now ready on port 8080.

To manually start compiler and server:

npm start or gulp start:dev

To bundle application and serve:

npm run prod or gulp start:prod

Structure

index.html <-- Entry point for application.

gulpfile.js <-- Gulp build tasks.

tsconfig.json <-- Configuration for TypeScript compiler.

tslint.json <-- Configuration for TypeScript linter.

res/ <-- Shared resources.

src/ <-- TypeScript goes in here. boot.ts <-- Strapping boots. config.ts <-- SystemJS configuration. app/ <-- App module, component, and routing. example/ <-- Example module with components, directive, pipe, and service.

dist/ <-- JavaScript comes out here.

Contribute

There are no guidelines for contributing. If you find a problem or have a suggestion go ahead and submit an issue.

License

MIT