openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sa

slush-angular2

by Ryan Metin
1.1.0 (see all)

Slush Generator For Angular 2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

slush-angular2

Build Status NPM version

Simple Angular2 seed using Systemjs

Generate a project that uses angular2, gulp, systemjs, and typescript.

Installation

Install package globally (requires slush):

npm i -g slush-angular2 [slush]

Usage

Run the generator:

slush angular2 [<name>]

Compile and serve:

npm start

App is now ready on port 8080.

To manually start compiler and server:

npm start or gulp start:dev

To bundle application and serve:

npm run prod or gulp start:prod

Structure

  • index.html <-- Entry point for application.
  • gulpfile.js <-- Gulp build tasks.
  • tsconfig.json <-- Configuration for TypeScript compiler.
  • tslint.json <-- Configuration for TypeScript linter.
  • res/ <-- Shared resources.
  • src/ <-- TypeScript goes in here.
    • boot.ts <-- Strapping boots.
    • config.ts <-- SystemJS configuration.
    • app/ <-- App module, component, and routing.
    • example/ <-- Example module with components, directive, pipe, and service.
  • dist/ <-- JavaScript comes out here.

Contribute

There are no guidelines for contributing. If you find a problem or have a suggestion go ahead and submit an issue.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial