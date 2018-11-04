The streaming scaffolding system - Gulp as a replacement for Yeoman
Slush is a tool to be able to use Gulp for project scaffolding.
Slush does not contain anything "out of the box", except the ability to locate installed slush generators
and to run them with
liftoff.
To be able to provide functionality like Yeoman, see: Yeoman like behavior below.
Install
slush globally with:
npm install -g slush
slush <generator>[:<tasks>] [<args>]
<tasks>: a colon (":") separated list of a task or tasks to run. If not provided the
default task in the slushfile is run
<args>: any other given arguments (not prefixed with "--" or "-") can be accessed via the
gulp.args property from within a slushfile
Example:
slush angular:component myNewComponent
Which will run task
component in generator
slush-angular and
gulp.args will be set to
["myNewComponent"].
If run without any arguments, slush will list all installed generators.
slush
To list available tasks within a generator, use the generator name in conjunction with the
--tasks parameter.
slush <generator> --tasks
As usual you can use
-v or
--version to get the current slush version:
slush -v
It can also be used together with a generator name:
slush <generator> -v
You'll then get the version for slush, the gulp version installed in the generator and the version number of the given generator.
A Slush generator is an npm package following the naming convention
slush-* and containing a
slushfile.js.
Add
slushgenerator as a keyword in your
package.json.
As when building gulp plugins all slush generators need to have
gulp installed as a local dependency.
All
slush-* packages should be installed globally (for now) to be found by the slush executable.
Note remember to add gulp plugins (and gulp itself) as ordinary dependencies, instead of devDependencies, when building a slush generator.
When using Slush globally:
slush globally
When using Slush locally:
slush locally
"slush": "slush" to the
"scripts" section in your
package.json and run slush like so:
npm run slush (see @majgis comment for more info)
When creating slush generators:
slush-<name>
slushgenerator as package keyword
gulp and used gulp plugins for your generator as ordinary dependencies
Slush is just the global excutable to trigger slush generators, under the hood it's still gulp that is run using each slushfile as config file.
Needing help writing slush generators? Check out Gulp's documentation!
A slushfile is basically a gulpfile, but meant to be used to scaffold project structures.
Because a Slush generator may want to use gulp locally for linting, testing and other purposes, in which case it will need to have a gulpfile.
Given a slush generator project structure with a web app project template inside
./templates/app/, a slushfile could be designed like this:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
install = require('gulp-install'),
conflict = require('gulp-conflict'),
template = require('gulp-template'),
inquirer = require('inquirer');
gulp.task('default', function (done) {
inquirer.prompt([
{type: 'input', name: 'name', message: 'Give your app a name', default: gulp.args.join(' ')}, // Get app name from arguments by default
{type: 'confirm', name: 'moveon', message: 'Continue?'}
],
function (answers) {
if (!answers.moveon) {
return done();
}
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/app/**') // Note use of __dirname to be relative to generator
.pipe(template(answers)) // Lodash template support
.pipe(conflict('./')) // Confirms overwrites on file conflicts
.pipe(gulp.dest('./')) // Without __dirname here = relative to cwd
.pipe(install()) // Run `bower install` and/or `npm install` if necessary
.on('end', function () {
done(); // Finished!
})
.resume();
});
});
Use these packages/plugins:
