Slugs for Node.JS

Pure JavaScript slug generator for Node.JS applications that need to use slugs.

Usage

var slugs = require ( "slugs" ) console .log(slugs( 'Hi there! How are you!' ));

Notes

Currently deletes unicode characters altogether, rather than convert them to URL-friendly chars.

Slugs on NPM

You can install node-slugs via NPM, like so:

npm install slugs

License

Licensed under Apache 2.0, see license.txt for details.