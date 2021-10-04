slugo

There're many npm packages that slugify string for you, some support unicode and some others even support CJK character. But I would never include a library which weights 2MB in browser. So that's the purpose of this library which only does basic transformation, eg: remove html tags / special chars / convert space to hyphen, and does not touch non-ascii chars. This is similar to the way GitHub handles the headings in README.

And the size of this library is about 700B minified and 400B gzipped.

Install

yarn add slugo

CDN: https://unpkg.com/slugo/dist/

Usage

const slugo = require ( 'slugo' ) slugo( 'hello world, <strong>my kitten!</strong>' )

You can also access window.slugo if you're using the CDN version.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

slugo © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).