slu

slugo

by EGOIST
0.4.0 (see all)

The smallest possible slug utility for Node.js and Browser

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

364

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

slugo

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate

There're many npm packages that slugify string for you, some support unicode and some others even support CJK character. But I would never include a library which weights 2MB in browser. So that's the purpose of this library which only does basic transformation, eg: remove html tags / special chars / convert space to hyphen, and does not touch non-ascii chars. This is similar to the way GitHub handles the headings in README.

And the size of this library is about 700B minified and 400B gzipped.

Install

yarn add slugo

CDN: https://unpkg.com/slugo/dist/

Usage

const slugo = require('slugo')

slugo('hello world, <strong>my kitten!</strong>')
//=> hello-world-my-kitten

You can also access window.slugo if you're using the CDN version.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

slugo © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

