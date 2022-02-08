slugify

var slugify = require ( 'slugify' ) slugify( 'some string' ) slugify( 'some string' , '_' )

Vanilla ES2015 JavaScript If you need to use Slugify with older browsers, consider using version 1.4.7

No dependencies

Coerces foreign symbols to their English equivalent (check out the charMap for more details)

Works in the browser (window.slugify) and AMD/CommonJS-flavored module loaders

Options

slugify( 'some string' , { replacement : '-' , remove : undefined , lower : false , strict : false , locale : 'vi' , trim : true })

Remove

For example, to remove *+~.()'"!:@ from the result slug, you can use slugify('..', {remove: /[*+~.()'"!:@]/g}) .

Locales

The main charmap.json file contains all known characters and their transliteration. All new characters should be added there first. In case you stumble upon a character already set in charmap.json , but not transliterated correctly according to your language, then you have to add those characters in locales.json to override the already existing transliteration in charmap.json , but for your locale only.

You can get the correct language code of your language from here.

Extend

Out of the box slugify comes with support for a handful of Unicode symbols. For example the ☢ (radioactive) symbol is not defined in the charMap and therefore it will be stripped by default:

slugify( 'unicode ♥ is ☢' )

However you can extend the supported symbols, or override the existing ones with your own:

slugify.extend({ '☢' : 'radioactive' }) slugify( 'unicode ♥ is ☢' )

Keep in mind that the extend method extends/overrides the default charMap for the entire process. In case you need a fresh instance of the slugify's charMap object you have to clean up the module cache first:

delete require .cache[ require .resolve( 'slugify' )] var slugify = require ( 'slugify' )

Contribute

Add chars to charmap.json Run tests npm test The tests will build the charmap in index.js and will sort the charmap.json Commit all modified files