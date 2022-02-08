var slugify = require('slugify')
slugify('some string') // some-string
// if you prefer something other than '-' as separator
slugify('some string', '_') // some_string
slugify('some string', {
replacement: '-', // replace spaces with replacement character, defaults to `-`
remove: undefined, // remove characters that match regex, defaults to `undefined`
lower: false, // convert to lower case, defaults to `false`
strict: false, // strip special characters except replacement, defaults to `false`
locale: 'vi', // language code of the locale to use
trim: true // trim leading and trailing replacement chars, defaults to `true`
})
For example, to remove
*+~.()'"!:@ from the result slug, you can use
slugify('..', {remove: /[*+~.()'"!:@]/g}).
The main
charmap.json file contains all known characters and their transliteration. All new characters should be added there first. In case you stumble upon a character already set in
charmap.json, but not transliterated correctly according to your language, then you have to add those characters in
locales.json to override the already existing transliteration in
charmap.json, but for your locale only.
You can get the correct language code of your language from here.
Out of the box
slugify comes with support for a handful of Unicode symbols. For example the
☢ (radioactive) symbol is not defined in the
charMap and therefore it will be stripped by default:
slugify('unicode ♥ is ☢') // unicode-love-is
However you can extend the supported symbols, or override the existing ones with your own:
slugify.extend({'☢': 'radioactive'})
slugify('unicode ♥ is ☢') // unicode-love-is-radioactive
Keep in mind that the
extend method extends/overrides the default
charMap for the entire process. In case you need a fresh instance of the slugify's
charMap object you have to clean up the module cache first:
delete require.cache[require.resolve('slugify')]
var slugify = require('slugify')
charmap.json
npm test
index.js and will sort the
charmap.json
Originally this was a vanilla javascript port of node-slug.
Note that the original slug module has been ported to vanilla javascript too.