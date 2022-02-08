openbase logo
slu

slugify

by simo
1.6.3

Slugifies a string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.9M

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js String Manipulation

Readme

slugify

npm-version coveralls-status

var slugify = require('slugify')

slugify('some string') // some-string

// if you prefer something other than '-' as separator
slugify('some string', '_')  // some_string
  • Vanilla ES2015 JavaScript
    • If you need to use Slugify with older browsers, consider using version 1.4.7
  • No dependencies
  • Coerces foreign symbols to their English equivalent (check out the charMap for more details)
  • Works in the browser (window.slugify) and AMD/CommonJS-flavored module loaders

Options

slugify('some string', {
  replacement: '-',  // replace spaces with replacement character, defaults to `-`
  remove: undefined, // remove characters that match regex, defaults to `undefined`
  lower: false,      // convert to lower case, defaults to `false`
  strict: false,     // strip special characters except replacement, defaults to `false`
  locale: 'vi',      // language code of the locale to use
  trim: true         // trim leading and trailing replacement chars, defaults to `true`
})

Remove

For example, to remove *+~.()'"!:@ from the result slug, you can use slugify('..', {remove: /[*+~.()'"!:@]/g}).

Locales

The main charmap.json file contains all known characters and their transliteration. All new characters should be added there first. In case you stumble upon a character already set in charmap.json, but not transliterated correctly according to your language, then you have to add those characters in locales.json to override the already existing transliteration in charmap.json, but for your locale only.

You can get the correct language code of your language from here.

Extend

Out of the box slugify comes with support for a handful of Unicode symbols. For example the (radioactive) symbol is not defined in the charMap and therefore it will be stripped by default:

slugify('unicode ♥ is ☢') // unicode-love-is

However you can extend the supported symbols, or override the existing ones with your own:

slugify.extend({'☢': 'radioactive'})
slugify('unicode ♥ is ☢') // unicode-love-is-radioactive

Keep in mind that the extend method extends/overrides the default charMap for the entire process. In case you need a fresh instance of the slugify's charMap object you have to clean up the module cache first:

delete require.cache[require.resolve('slugify')]
var slugify = require('slugify')

Contribute

  1. Add chars to charmap.json
  2. Run tests npm test
  3. The tests will build the charmap in index.js and will sort the charmap.json
  4. Commit all modified files

Originally this was a vanilla javascript port of node-slug.
Note that the original slug module has been ported to vanilla javascript too.

