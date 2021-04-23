sluggo is a slug generator that:
npm install sluggo
var sluggo = require('sluggo');
var s = sluggo('@ monkey\'s are elab؉؉orate fools##');
console.log(s);
Outputs:
monkey-s-are-elab-orate-fools
Change the string separator by passing a string (usually one character) to
separator.
const sluggo = require('sluggo');
const s = sluggo('monkey\'s are elaborate fools', {
separator: ','
});
console.log(s);
Outputs:
Set a single-character string to allow in returned strings. Otherwise all punctuation characters are replaced by the separator.
const sluggo = require('sluggo');
const s = sluggo('@ monkey\'s are elab؉؉orate fools##', {
allow: '؉'
});
console.log(s);
Outputs:
monkey-s-are-elab؉؉orate-fools
You just want
sluggo.js. Add that file to your frontend javascript world.
Now you can call the
sluggo() function anywhere.
You do NOT need
generator.js, which we will use when the next version of Unicode comes out to update this module.
sluggo was created at P'unk Avenue for use in ApostropheCMS, an open-source content management system built on Node.js. If you like sanitize-html you should definitely check out Apostrophe.
Feel free to open issues on Github.
def, as was always intended, rather than forcing
none in that situation. If
def is not set at all
none is still the fallback default.
Whoops, the classic apostrophe slugify method accepted
allow, not
allowed. We just released this today, so I've switched to
allow in
sluggo as well. However I did bump to 0.2.0 to remain faithful to the semver standard.
Converts to lowercase properly.
Packaged correctly to work in either node or the browser.
Initial release.