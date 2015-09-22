Dead simple slugification for node and browser.
Converts any string into a url friendly version:
slugger('Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!'); // returns 'hello-you-crazy-swede'
// optionally maintain case
slugger('Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!', {maintainCase: true}); // returns 'Hello-yOu-CRAZY-Swede'
// optionally use a different replacement character
slugger('Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!', {replacement: '_'}); // returns 'hello_you_crazy_swede'
// optionally trim to max length while not breaking any words
slugger('Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!', {smartTrim: 9}); // returns 'hello-you'
// optionally allow additional characters
// just pass string of characters that would normally be removed
// that you want to allow.
slugger('Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!', {alsoAllow: "!&"}); // returns 'hello-you-crazy-swede!'
// decodes URI components by default, so {decode: true} is not required
slugger('boo%20boo') // returns 'boo-boo';
// now without decode
slugger('boo%20boo', {decode: false}) // returns boo20boo;
That's all there is to it!
npm install slugger
Or just grab the slugger.js file and drop it into your project.
It also plays nicely with: https://github.com/henrikjoreteg/clientmodules
Because I wanted something simpler that didn't try to do anything with special characters or unicode and I wanted something that worked well in the browser or node.
Just run
npm test
MIT