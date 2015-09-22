slugger

Dead simple slugification for node and browser.

What it does:

Converts any string into a url friendly version:

slugger( 'Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!' ); slugger( 'Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!' , { maintainCase : true }); slugger( 'Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!' , { replacement : '_' }); slugger( 'Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!' , { smartTrim : 9 }); slugger( 'Hello yOu CRAZY Swede!' , { alsoAllow : "!&" }); slugger( 'boo%20boo' ) slugger( 'boo%20boo' , { decode : false })

That's all there is to it!

Installing

npm install slugger

Or just grab the slugger.js file and drop it into your project.

It also plays nicely with: https://github.com/henrikjoreteg/clientmodules

Why did I write this when there's already https://github.com/dodo/node-slug ?

Because I wanted something simpler that didn't try to do anything with special characters or unicode and I wanted something that worked well in the browser or node.

Just run npm test

Changelog

0.1.0 - Adding option to allow other characters

Dig it?

Then you should probably follow @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.

License

MIT