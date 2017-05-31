Slugg

Make strings url-safe.

Comprehensive tests

No dependencies

Not in coffee-script (lol)

Coerces foreign symbols to their english equivalent

Doesn't try to do anything fancy with symbols (just removes them)

Works in browser ( window.slugg ) and AMD/CommonJS-flavoured module loaders

npm install slugg

var slug = require ( 'slugg' ) slug( 'My fantastic blog post' ) slug( 'Today I found £5' ) slug( 'I ♥ you' )

If you want a separator other than '-', pass it in as the second argument:

slug( 'Kevin Spacey' , ' ' )

By default, slugg will strip (i.e. remove and not replace) any sort of quotemark: '"’‘”“ .

If you want to control which characters are stripped, pass a regex as the last option that will match the chars you want to replace, eg:

slug( 'Mum\'s cooking' , / '/g) //-> ' mums-cooking '

Remember to use the g flag if you want all the matches stripped (not just the first).

After version 1.1.0, a new syntax has been introduced:

If you want a separator other than '-', pass it in as the separator option:

slug( 'Kevin Spacey' , { separator : ' ' })

If you want to control which characters are stripped, pass a regex as the toStrip option that will match the chars you want to replace, eg:

slug( 'Mum\'s cooking' , { toStrip : /'/g })

Remember to use the g flag if you want all the matches stripped (not just the first).

By default, slugg will convert your string to lower case. If you want to disable it just pass the toLowerCase option as false , eg: