slu

slugg

by Ben Gourley
1.2.1 (see all)

Make strings url safe

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.8K

GitHub Stars

371

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Slugg

Make strings url-safe.

  • Comprehensive tests
  • No dependencies
  • Not in coffee-script (lol)
  • Coerces foreign symbols to their english equivalent
  • Doesn't try to do anything fancy with symbols (just removes them)
  • Works in browser (window.slugg) and AMD/CommonJS-flavoured module loaders
npm install slugg

Usage:

slug(string, [separator, toStrip])

var slug = require('slugg')

slug('My fantastic blog post')
//-> 'my-fantastic-blog-post'

slug('Today I found £5')
//-> 'today-i-found-5'

slug('I ♥ you')
//-> 'i-you'

If you want a separator other than '-', pass it in as the second argument:

slug('Kevin Spacey', ' ')
//-> 'kevin spacey'

By default, slugg will strip (i.e. remove and not replace) any sort of quotemark: '"’‘”“.

If you want to control which characters are stripped, pass a regex as the last option that will match the chars you want to replace, eg:

slug('Mum\'s cooking', /'/g)
//-> 'mums-cooking'

Remember to use the g flag if you want all the matches stripped (not just the first).

After version 1.1.0, a new syntax has been introduced:

slug(string, [options])

If you want a separator other than '-', pass it in as the separator option:

slug('Kevin Spacey', { separator: ' ' })
//-> 'kevin spacey'

If you want to control which characters are stripped, pass a regex as the toStrip option that will match the chars you want to replace, eg:

slug('Mum\'s cooking', { toStrip: /'/g })
//-> 'mums-cooking'

Remember to use the g flag if you want all the matches stripped (not just the first).

By default, slugg will convert your string to lower case. If you want to disable it just pass the toLowerCase option as false, eg:

slug('Slugg rocks!', { toLowerCase: false })
//-> 'Slugg-rocks'

