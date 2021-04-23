SLPJS

SLPJS is a JavaScript Library for validating and building Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP) token transactions. GENESIS, MINT, and SEND token functions are supported. See change log for updates.

Table of Contents

Installation

NOTE: Using SLPJS has peer dependencies bitbox-sdk and bitcore-lib-cash, so these also need to be installed.

For node.js

npm install slpjs bitbox-sdk bitcore-lib-cash

For browser

<script src='https://unpkg.com/slpjs'></script>

NOTE: The latest version of slpjs package will be refactored to fix this problem.

Transaction Examples

The following code snippet examples can be copy/pasted directly into the node.js CLI. See the examples directory for example files written in TypeScript than can be run using tsc & node <filename> .

Wallets utilizing this library will want to write their own methods in place of the methods found in TransactionHelpers and BitboxNetwork classes.

NOTES:

The BigNumber.js library is used to avoid precision issues with numbers having more than 15 significant digits.

For the fastest validation performance all of the following transaction examples show how to use SLPJS using default SLP validation via rest.bitcoin.com . See the Local Validation section for instructions on how to validate SLP locally with your own full node.

. See the Local Validation section for instructions on how to validate SLP locally with your own full node. All SLPJS methods require token quantities to be expressed in the smallest possible unit of account for the token (i.e., token satoshis). This requires the token's precision to be used to calculate the quantity. For example, token having a decimal precision of 9 sending an amount of 1.01 tokens would need to first calculate the sending amount using 1.01 x 10^9 => 1010000000 .

Get Balances

Get all balances for a given example. See also the TypeScript example.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ) const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); let addr = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(addr); console .log( "balances: " , balances); })();

GENESIS - Create a new token

GENESIS is the most simple type of SLP transaction since no special inputs are required. The following example shows how to create a fungible token. Also see the TypeScript examples for:

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ) const BigNumber = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const fundingAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const fundingWif = "L3gngkDg1HW5P9v5GdWWiCi3DWwvw5XnzjSPwNwVPN5DSck3AaiF" ; const tokenReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const bchChangeReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const batonReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(fundingAddress); console .log( 'BCH balance:' , balances.satoshis_available_bch); })(); let decimals = 2 ; let name = "Awesome SLPJS README Token" ; let ticker = "SLPJS" ; let documentUri = "info@simpleledger.io" ; let documentHash = null let initialTokenQty = 1000000 initialTokenQty = ( new BigNumber(initialTokenQty)).times( 10 **decimals); balances.nonSlpUtxos.forEach( txo => txo.wif = fundingWif) let genesisTxid; ( async function ( ) { genesisTxid = await bitboxNetwork.simpleTokenGenesis( name, ticker, initialTokenQty, documentUri, documentHash, decimals, tokenReceiverAddress, batonReceiverAddress, bchChangeReceiverAddress, balances.nonSlpUtxos ) console .log( "GENESIS txn complete:" ,genesisTxid) })();

MINT - Create additional tokens

Adding additional tokens for a token that already exists is possible if you are in control of the minting "baton". This minting baton is a special UTXO that gives authority to add to the token's circulating supply. Also see the TypeScript example.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ) const BigNumber = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const fundingAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const fundingWif = "L3gngkDg1HW5P9v5GdWWiCi3DWwvw5XnzjSPwNwVPN5DSck3AaiF" ; const tokenReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const batonReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const bchChangeReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const tokenIdHexToMint = "adcf120f51d45056bc79353a2831ecd1843922b3d9fac5f109160bd2d49d3f4c" ; let additionalTokenQty = 1000 const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(fundingAddress); if (balances.slpBatonUtxos[tokenIdHexToMint]) console .log( "You have the minting baton for this token" ); else throw Error ( "You don't have the minting baton for this token" ); })(); let tokenDecimals; ( async function ( ) { const tokenInfo = await bitboxNetwork.getTokenInformation(tokenIdHexToMint); tokenDecimals = tokenInfo.decimals; console .log( "Token precision: " + tokenDecimals.toString()); })(); let mintQty = ( new BigNumber(additionalTokenQty)).times( 10 **tokenDecimals) let inputUtxos = balances.slpBatonUtxos[tokenIdHexToMint] inputUtxos = inputUtxos.concat(balances.nonSlpUtxos); inputUtxos.forEach( txo => txo.wif = fundingWif) let mintTxid; ( async function ( ) { mintTxid = await bitboxNetwork.simpleTokenMint( tokenIdHexToMint, mintQty, inputUtxos, tokenReceiverAddress, batonReceiverAddress, bchChangeReceiverAddress ) console .log( "MINT txn complete:" ,mintTxid); })();

SEND - Send tokens

This example shows the general workflow for sending an existing token. Also see the TypeScript example.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ); const BigNumber = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const fundingAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const fundingWif = "L3gngkDg1HW5P9v5GdWWiCi3DWwvw5XnzjSPwNwVPN5DSck3AaiF" ; const tokenReceiverAddress = [ "simpleledger:qplrqmjgpug2qrfx4epuknvwaf7vxpnuevyswakrq9" ]; const bchChangeReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; let tokenId = "d32b4191d3f78909f43a3f5853ba59e9f2d137925f28e7780e717f4b4bfd4a3f" ; let sendAmounts = [ 1 ]; const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let tokenDecimals; ( async function ( ) { const tokenInfo = await bitboxNetwork.getTokenInformation(tokenId); tokenDecimals = tokenInfo.decimals; console .log( "Token precision: " + tokenDecimals.toString()); })(); let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(fundingAddress); console .log(balances); if (balances.slpTokenBalances[tokenId] === undefined ) console .log( "You need to fund the addresses provided in this example with tokens and BCH. Change the tokenId as required." ) console .log( "Token balance:" , balances.slpTokenBalances[tokenId].toFixed() / 10 **tokenDecimals); })(); sendAmounts = sendAmounts.map( a => ( new BigNumber(a)).times( 10 **tokenDecimals)); let inputUtxos = balances.slpTokenUtxos[tokenId]; inputUtxos = inputUtxos.concat(balances.nonSlpUtxos); inputUtxos.forEach( txo => txo.wif = fundingWif); let sendTxid; ( async function ( ) { sendTxid = await bitboxNetwork.simpleTokenSend( tokenId, sendAmounts, inputUtxos, tokenReceiverAddress, bchChangeReceiverAddress ) console .log( "SEND txn complete:" , sendTxid); })();

SEND - Send BCH

This example demonstrates how to send BCH from a SLP enabled wallet. This API ensures the BCH transaction does not use SLP UTXOs which can cause token loss for the wallet.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ); const BigNumber = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const fundingAddress = "bitcoincash:qzq6g2dzadew2ctt6cfhthwcc2q9m60mj56ld2hj5l" ; const fundingWif = "KzzMBS6twjSLAjH3a1wkd7rWs3PpiHq4eQzqSEfHuxbXfxYFUBiL" ; const bchReceiverAddress = [ "bitcoincash:qz42xz5y2hfltsa94mwm36pnl3ew8u72cc9l038x8m" ]; const bchChangeReceiverAddress = "bitcoincash:qzd5hqnlu2gprdxphqt6jvft33s3m2hegcqtu6mktg" ; let sendAmountsInSatoshi = 1000 ; const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(fundingAddress); if (balances.satoshis_available_bch < sendAmountsInSatoshi) { throw new Error ( "You need to fund the addresses provided in this example with BCH." ); } console .log( "BCH balance in sats:" , balances.satoshis_available_bch); })(); let sendAmounts = [ new BigInt(sendAmountsInSatoshi) ]; let inputUtxos = balances.nonSlpUtxos; inputUtxos = inputUtxos.map( utxo => ({ ...utxo, wif : fundingWif })); let sendTxId; ( async ( ) => { sendTxId = await bitboxNetwork.simpleBchSend( sendAmounts, inputUtxos, bchReceiverAddress, bchChangeReceiverAddress ); console .log( "SEND txn complete:" , sendTxId); })();

SEND - Send tokens from a frozen address

This example shows how to freeze funds until a future time using OP_CLTV. Also see the TypeScript example. First, the address is calculated based on a user-defined public key and locktime. After the locktime has elapsed the user can proceed to spend those funds as demonstrated in this example:

redeemScript (locking script) = <locktime> OP_CHECKLOCKTIMEVERIFY OP_DROP <pubkey> OP_CHECKSIG

unlocking script = <signature>

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ); const BigNumber = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://trest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const slp = new slpjs.Slp(BITBOX); const helpers = new slpjs.TransactionHelpers(slp); const opcodes = BITBOX.Script.opcodes; const pubkey = "0286d74c6fb92cb7b70b817094f48bf8fd398e64663bc3ddd7acc0a709212b9f69" ; const wif = "cPamRLmPyuuwgRAbB6JHhXvrGwvHtmw9LpVi8QnUZYBubCeyjgs1" ; const tokenReceiverAddress = [ "slptest:prk685k6r508xkj7u9g8v9p3f97hrmgr2qp7r4safs" ]; const bchChangeReceiverAddress = "slptest:prk685k6r508xkj7u9g8v9p3f97hrmgr2qp7r4safs" ; let tokenId = "f0c7a8a7addc29edbc193212057d91c3eb004678e15e4662773146bdd51f8d7a" ; let sendAmounts = [ 1 ]; const time_delay_seconds = 0 ; let locktime, locktimeBip62; ( async function ( ) { locktime = ( await BITBOX.Blockchain.getBlockchainInfo()).mediantime + time_delay_seconds - 3600 ; locktimeBip62 = 'c808f05c' })(); let redeemScript = BITBOX.Script.encode([ Buffer.from(locktimeBip62, 'hex' ), opcodes.OP_CHECKLOCKTIMEVERIFY, opcodes.OP_DROP, Buffer.from(pubkey, 'hex' ), opcodes.OP_CHECKSIG ]) let fundingAddress = slpjs.Utils.slpAddressFromHash160( BITBOX.Crypto.hash160(redeemScript), 'testnet' , 'p2sh' ); const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let tokenDecimals; ( async function ( ) { const tokenInfo = await bitboxNetwork.getTokenInformation(tokenId); tokenDecimals = tokenInfo.decimals; console .log( "Token precision: " + tokenDecimals.toString()); })(); let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(fundingAddress); console .log(balances); if (balances.slpTokenBalances[tokenId] === undefined ) console .log( "You need to fund the addresses provided in this example with tokens and BCH. Change the tokenId as required." ) console .log( "Token balance:" , balances.slpTokenBalances[tokenId].toFixed() / 10 **tokenDecimals); })(); sendAmounts = sendAmounts.map( a => ( new BigNumber(a)).times( 10 **tokenDecimals)); let inputUtxos = balances.slpTokenUtxos[tokenId]; inputUtxos = inputUtxos.concat(balances.nonSlpUtxos); let extraFee = ( 8 ) * inputUtxos.length let unsignedTxnHex = helpers.simpleTokenSend(tokenId, sendAmounts, inputUtxos, tokenReceiverAddress, bchChangeReceiverAddress, [], extraFee); unsignedTxnHex = helpers.enableInputsCLTV(unsignedTxnHex); unsignedTxnHex = helpers.setTxnLocktime(unsignedTxnHex, locktime); let scriptSigs = inputUtxos.map( ( txo, i ) => { let sigObj = helpers.get_transaction_sig_p2sh(unsignedTxnHex, wif, i, txo.satoshis, redeemScript) return { index : i, lockingScriptBuf : redeemScript, unlockingScriptBufArray : [ sigObj.signatureBuf ] } }) let signedTxn = helpers.addScriptSigs(unsignedTxnHex, scriptSigs); let sendTxid; ( async function ( ) { sendTxid = await bitboxNetwork.sendTx(signedTxn) console .log( "SEND txn complete:" , sendTxid); })();

SEND - Send tokens from 2-of-2 multisig (P2SH)

This example shows the general workflow for sending tokens from a P2SH multisig address. Also see the TypeScript example. Electron Cash SLP edition 3.4.13 is compatible with signing the partially signed transactions generated from this example by using the insert_input_values_for_EC_signers helper method.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ); const BigNumber = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const slp = new slpjs.Slp(BITBOX); const helpers = new slpjs.TransactionHelpers(slp); const pubkey_signer_1 = "02471e07bcf7d47afd40e0bf4f806347f9e8af4dfbbb3c45691bbaefd4ea926307" ; const pubkey_signer_2 = "03472cfca5da3bf06a85c5fd860ffe911ef374cf2a9b754fd861d1ead668b15a32" ; const wifs = [ null , "L2AdfmxwsYu3KnRASZ51C3UEnduUDy1b21sSF9JbLNVEPzsxEZib" ] const tokenReceiverAddress = [ "simpleledger:pphnuh7dx24rcwjkj0sl6xqfyfzf23aj7udr0837gn" ]; const bchChangeReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:pphnuh7dx24rcwjkj0sl6xqfyfzf23aj7udr0837gn" ; let tokenId = "497291b8a1dfe69c8daea50677a3d31a5ef0e9484d8bebb610dac64bbc202fb7" ; let sendAmounts = [ 1 ]; const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let tokenDecimals; ( async function ( ) { const tokenInfo = await bitboxNetwork.getTokenInformation(tokenId); tokenDecimals = tokenInfo.decimals; console .log( "Token precision: " + tokenDecimals.toString()); })(); let fundingAddress = "simpleledger:pphnuh7dx24rcwjkj0sl6xqfyfzf23aj7udr0837gn" ; let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(fundingAddress); console .log(balances); if (balances.slpTokenBalances[tokenId] === undefined ) console .log( "You need to fund the addresses provided in this example with tokens and BCH. Change the tokenId as required." ) console .log( "Token balance:" , balances.slpTokenBalances[tokenId].toFixed() / 10 **tokenDecimals); })(); sendAmounts = sendAmounts.map( a => ( new BigNumber(a)).times( 10 **tokenDecimals)); let inputUtxos = balances.slpTokenUtxos[tokenId]; inputUtxos = inputUtxos.concat(balances.nonSlpUtxos); let extraFee = ( 2 * 33 + 2 * 72 + 10 ) * inputUtxos.length let unsignedTxnHex = helpers.simpleTokenSend(tokenId, sendAmounts, inputUtxos, tokenReceiverAddress, bchChangeReceiverAddress, [], extraFee); let redeemData = helpers.build_P2SH_multisig_redeem_data( 2 , [pubkey_signer_1, pubkey_signer_2]); let scriptSigs = inputUtxos.map( ( txo, i ) => { let sigData = redeemData.pubKeys.map( ( pk, j ) => { if (wifs[j]) { return helpers.get_transaction_sig_p2sh(unsignedTxnHex, wifs[j], i, txo.satoshis, redeemData.lockingScript) } else { return helpers.get_transaction_sig_filler(i, pk) } }) return helpers.build_P2SH_multisig_scriptSig(redeemData, i, sigData) }) let signedTxn = helpers.addScriptSigs(unsignedTxnHex, scriptSigs); let input_values = inputUtxos.map( txo => txo.satoshis) signedTxn = helpers.insert_input_values_for_EC_signers(signedTxn, input_values) let sendTxid; ( async function ( ) { sendTxid = await bitboxNetwork.sendTx(signedTxn) console .log( "SEND txn complete:" , sendTxid); })();

BURN - Destroy tokens for a certain Token Id

This example shows the general workflow for sending an existing token. Also see the TypeScript example.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ) const BigNumber = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const fundingAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; const fundingWif = "L3gngkDg1HW5P9v5GdWWiCi3DWwvw5XnzjSPwNwVPN5DSck3AaiF" ; const bchChangeReceiverAddress = "simpleledger:qrhvcy5xlegs858fjqf8ssl6a4f7wpstaqnt0wauwu" ; let tokenId = "495322b37d6b2eae81f045eda612b95870a0c2b6069c58f70cf8ef4e6a9fd43a" ; let burnAmount = 102 ; const bitboxNetwork = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX); let tokenDecimals; ( async function ( ) { const tokenInfo = await bitboxNetwork.getTokenInformation(tokenId); tokenDecimals = tokenInfo.decimals; console .log( 'Token precision:' , tokenDecimals.toString()); })(); let balances; ( async function ( ) { balances = await bitboxNetwork.getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(fundingAddress); console .log( 'Token balance:' , balances.slpTokenBalances[tokenId].toFixed() / 10 **tokenDecimals) })(); let amount = ( new BigNumber(burnAmount)).times( 10 **tokenDecimals); let inputUtxos = balances.slpTokenUtxos[tokenId]; inputUtxos = inputUtxos.concat(balances.nonSlpUtxos); inputUtxos.forEach( txo => txo.wif = fundingWif) let sendTxid; ( async function ( ) { sendTxid = await bitboxNetwork.simpleTokenBurn( tokenId, amount, inputUtxos, bchChangeReceiverAddress ) console .log( "BURN txn complete:" ,sendTxid); })();

Address Conversion

let Utils = require ( 'slpjs' ).Utils; let slpAddr = Utils.toSlpAddress( "bitcoincash:qzat5lfxt86mtph2fdmp96stxdmmw8hchyxrcmuhqf" ); console .log(slpAddr); let cashAddr = Utils.toCashAddress(slpAddr); console .log(cashAddr);

Validation Examples

The following examples show three different ways how you can use this library to validate SLP transactions. The validation techniques include:

Local Validator with a JSON RPC full node connection

Local Validation with a remote full node (using rest.bitcoin.com )

) Remote Validation (using rest.bitcoin.com )

Local Validator with a JSON RPC full node connection

Validate SLP transaction locally with a local full node.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ) const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX(); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const logger = console ; const RpcClient = require ( 'bitcoin-rpc-promise' ); const connectionString = 'http://bitcoin:password@localhost:8332' const rpc = new RpcClient(connectionString); const slpValidator = new slpjs.LocalValidator(BITBOX, async (txids) => [ await rpc.getRawTransaction(txids[ 0 ]) ], logger) let txid = "4a3829d6da924a16bbc0cc43d5d62b40996648a0c8f74725c15ec56ee930d0fa" ; let isValid; ( async function ( ) { console .log( "Validating:" , txid); console .log( "This may take a several seconds..." ); isValid = await slpValidator.isValidSlpTxid(txid); console .log( "Final Result:" , isValid); })();

Local Validation with a remote full node (using rest.bitcoin.com )

Validate SLP transaction locally with a remote full node (i.e., rest.bitcoin.com).

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ) const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const logger = console ; const getRawTransactions = async function ( txids ) { return await BITBOX.RawTransactions.getRawTransaction(txids) } const slpValidator = new slpjs.LocalValidator(BITBOX, getRawTransactions, logger); let txid = "4a3829d6da924a16bbc0cc43d5d62b40996648a0c8f74725c15ec56ee930d0fa" ; let isValid; ( async function ( ) { console .log( "Validating:" , txid); console .log( "This may take a several seconds..." ); isValid = await slpValidator.isValidSlpTxid(txid); console .log( "Final Result:" , isValid); })();

Remote Validation (using rest.bitcoin.com )

Validate SLP transaction using rest.bitcoin.com.

const BITBOXSDK = require ( 'bitbox-sdk' ) const BITBOX = new BITBOXSDK.BITBOX({ restURL : 'https://rest.bitcoin.com/v2/' }); const slpjs = require ( 'slpjs' ); const logger = console ; const slpValidator = new slpjs.BitboxNetwork(BITBOX, undefined , logger); let txid = "ab1550876e217d68bfac55e50b4a82535bb20842f976bdfbc07cca19e8028f13" ; let isValid; ( async function ( ) { console .log( "Validating:" , txid); console .log( "This may take a several seconds..." ); isValid = await slpValidator.isValidSlpTxid(txid); console .log( "Final Result:" , isValid); })();

Building & Testing

Building this project creates lib/*.js files and then creates browserified versions in the dist folder.

Requirements

Running the unit tests require node.js v8.15+.

Build

npm run build

Test

npm run test

Change Log

Updates for creating and sending NFT1 group and children token types

Simplify BchdValidator behavior and API

Add BchdValidator class for leveraging BCHD SLP indexer

Update BchdNetwork to use an interface for gRPC client

Note: 0.27.5 was skipped due to an error during publishing

Fixed false positive edge case for NFT child GENESIS validation using new SLP unit test vectors

Update packages

Minor updates to token send example

Remove extraneous regex checks

Add flag to disable validator transaction cache in LocalValidator

Fixed false positive case for MINT validation

Updated for trusted validator

Specify

Update slp.ts internals to accept validator instead of network

Add TrustedValidator class and example

Utilizing simpleledger/slp-mdm package, update associated unit tests

Update BigNumber library

Update unit tests and examples for bchd based network

Patch missing tokenIdHex in getTokenInformation after recent refactoring

Typings fixes

Typings update for bitcore-cash-lib

Update mocha version and settings

Update typings for bitcore-cash-lib

Update typings for BchdNetwork

Make bitcore-lib-cash a peer dependency to prevent conflicting version issues

Breaking change: processUtxosForSlpAbstract now has getRawTransaction method parameter

Add TrustedValidator class for remote validation

Add BchdNetwork class, as an alternative to BitboxNetwork class

Include extra baton/receiver sats in mint/genesis change calculation

breaking change: use destructured parameters in txn helpers

Truncate all decimals in satoshis value

Update retrieveRawTransaction method in slp validator

(breaking change) Enable "esModuleInterop" in tsconfig.json to align with default tsc --init settings

settings Update bitbox-sdk to 8.11.1

Upgrade TransactionHelpers.simpleTokenMint and Slp.buildRawMintTx for p2sh compatibility

Publish .d.ts files instead of .ts files

Update types for bitbox-sdk

Update bitbox-sdk to latest version

Add toRegtestAddress method in Utils

Added bitbox-sdk to peerDependency list in package.json

Added missing typings modules to vendors.d.ts (for bitbox)

Update bchaddr-slp package (adds "regtest:" compatibility)

Add TransactionOutput interface to primatives.ts

Updated unit tests with "allow_inconclusive" on missing tranasaction

More linting

(breaking change) Update applyInitialSlpJudgement (to be able to work with non-BITBOX sources of utxo data)

Fixed a critical security vulnerability in the validation message parser

Add ts linting / allow json comments

Judge NFT1 child created directly from valid NFT1 Parent Genesis as valid

Removed map files from npm package module

Export bitcore

Fix local validator cache for SLPDB (bug should have only impacted SLPDB application performance)

Updated examples with more validation options

Added new code examples for NFT1 Genesis Parent and Child (see examples directory)

Updated Genesis/Mint/Send methods for handling new token types appropriately

Breaking: Removed old NFT1 methods from v0.15.12, these were likely never used by anyone but bumping the version just in case.

Fix accounting for unknown token type UTXOs in SlpBalancesResult by adding satoshis_in_unknown_token_type and unknownTokenTypeUtxos objects.

Now NFT Parents/Children are readily visible when using getAllSlpBalancesAndUtxos(<address>) Add nftParentChildBalances dict/map to SlpBalancesResult . Add nftParentId property to each SLP UTXO object (in type SlpAddressUtxoResult ).

Created an examples directory, starting to mirror/migrate README examples to this folder. This will allow easier execution of the examples when they are in TypeScript

Bump version for npm issue with previous version

Export Primatives namespace

Add 'Primatives.parseFromBuffer()' method

Remove unused typing from vendors.d.ts

Update dependency versions to address security flags

Minor typings update

Added full NFT1 validation support with updates to both the validator and parser.

Critical Issue Fixed: This version fixed a critical bug associated with unsupported token types. All previous versions will allow unsupported token types to be burned because they are treated as if they are non-SLP UTXOs. This version includes a new type of UTXO judgement for unsupported token types ( UNSUPPORTED_TYPE ), and they any UTXO receiving this judgement is prevented from being spent in the built-in transaction methods.

), and they any UTXO receiving this judgement is prevented from being spent in the built-in transaction methods. Added more descriptive code commenting to localvalidator.ts.

Breaking Change: Added initial NFT1 validation support (not yet activated in parser). Change is breaking due to new tokenTypeFilter parameter in method isValidSlpTxid()

Tweaked type for ScriptSigP2SH.unlockingScriptBufArray

Added simpleTokenGenesis to bitbox network class

Added example for freezing tokens

Added Locktime and CLTV helper methods to TransactionHelpers

Added get_BIP62_locktime_hex method to Utils

Breaking Change: Updated Slp.buildSendOpReturn, Slp.buildMintOpReturn, and Slp.buildGenesisOpReturn methods to static

Added generic support for P2SH

Added specific helper methods for multisig compatible with Electron Cash signing

Added README example for multisig w/ Electron Cash SLP co-signer

Added simpleledger: URI scheme parser & builder to Utils class per spec

URI scheme parser & builder to Utils class per spec Removed unused remote proxy validator code

Bumped Bitbox dep to v8.1 with TypeScript updates

Breaking changes: Dev dependency BITBOX updated to latestest version 8.0.1 from 3.0.11 Throws on network error instead of returning null/false

Non-breaking changes: Added tests for BitboxNetwork class added "decimalConversion" parameter to getTransactionDetails() and getTokenInformation() methods in BitboxNetwork, default is false



Added slp address to getTransactionDetails() response

Added optional logger to LocalValidator & BitboxNetwork classes

Fixed bug in default remote validation for BitboxNetwork.isValidSlpTxid()

Added comments warning users about two rate limited methods

Improved error messages for insufficient inputs and fee too low

Breaking changes: For all types of SEND transactions the change address must be provided, and the change address must be in simpleledger address format since it may contain token change.

Non-breaking changes: Added new vout property to validation parents in LocalValidator class Added change log to readme.md Refactored transaction builder methods into a new class called TransactionHelpers



Fixed issue in isSlpAddress where it would throw instead of return false on some inputs.

where it would throw instead of return false on some inputs. Added isLegacyAddress , toLegacy , and slpAddressFromHash160 methods to Utils class.

Add transaction helper methods for NFT1

validate chunks of 20 with bitcoin.com validator endpoint

handle array object type response from sendRawTransaction method in BitboxNetwork class