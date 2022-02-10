openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sloth-antd

by vueComponent
1.7.8 (see all)

🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

16.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

180

Package

Dependencies

30

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ant Design Vue

An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue.

test codecov npm package NPM downloads backers sponsors extension-for-VSCode issues-helper

English | 简体中文

Features

  • An enterprise-class UI design system for desktop applications.
  • A set of high-quality Vue components out of the box.
  • Shared Ant Design of React design resources.

Environment Support

  • Modern browsers. v1.x support Internet Explorer 9+ (with polyfills)
  • Server-side Rendering
  • Support Vue 2 & Vue 3
  • Electron
IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera		Electron
Electron
Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Using npm or yarn

We recommend using npm or yarn to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of Javascript packages and tooling.

$ npm install ant-design-vue --save

$ yarn add ant-design-vue

If you are in a bad network environment，you can try other registries and tools like cnpm.

Ecosystem

ProjectDescription
vue-refYou can use the callback to get a reference like react
ant-design-vue-helperA vscode extension for ant-design-vue
vue-cli-plugin-ant-designVue-cli 3 plugin to add ant-design-vue
vue-dash-eventThe library function, implemented in the DOM template, can use the custom event of the ant-design-vue component (camelCase)
@formily/antdvThe Library with Formily and ant-design-vue

Donation

ant-design-vue is an MIT-licensed open source project. In order to achieve better and sustainable development of the project, we expect to gain more backers. You can support us in any of the following ways:

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

More Sponsor (From Patreon、alipay、wechat、paypal...)

Let's fund issues in this repository

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial