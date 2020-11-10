openbase logo
Readme

sloc

Create stats of your source code:

  • physical lines
  • lines of code (source)
  • lines with comments
  • lines with single-line comments
  • lines with block comments
  • lines mixed up with source and comments
  • empty lines within block comments
  • empty lines
  • lines with TODO's

Supported outputs

In addition to the default terminal output (see examples below), sloc provides an alternative set of output formatters:

  • CSV
  • JSON
  • Command line table

Install

To use sloc as an application install it globally:

sudo npm install -g sloc

If you're going to use it as a Node.js module within your project:

npm install --save sloc

Browser

You can also use sloc within your browser application.

Link sloc.js in your HTML file:

<script src="lib/sloc.js"></script>

sloc is also available via bower:

bower install sloc

Note: You need to compile the coffee-script files yourself. If you want to use a pre-compiled bower package, you can run

bower install sloc-bower

Usage

CLI

sloc [option] <file>|<directory>

Options:

-h, --help                  output usage information
-V, --version               output the version number
-e, --exclude <regex>       regular expression to exclude files and folders
-i, --include <regex>       regular expression to include files and folders
-f, --format <format>       format output: json, csv, cli-table
    --format-option [value] add formatter option
-k, --keys <keys>           report only numbers of the given keys
-d, --details               report stats of each analyzed file
-a, --alias <custom ext>=<standard ext> alias custom ext to act like standard ext (eg. php5=php,less=css)

e.g.:

$ sloc src/

---------- Result ------------

            Physical :  1202
              Source :  751
             Comment :  322
 Single-line comment :  299
       Block comment :  23
               Mixed :  116
               Empty :  245

Number of files read :  10

------------------------------

or

$ sloc --details \
       --format cli-table \
       --keys total,source,comment \
       --exclude i18n*.\.coffee \
       --format-option no-head src/

┌─────────────────────────────────┬──────────┬────────┬─────────┐
│ src/cli.coffee                  │ 98       │ 74     │ 7       │
├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤
│ src/helpers.coffee              │ 26       │ 20     │ 0       │
├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤
│ src/sloc.coffee                 │ 196      │ 142    │ 20      │
├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤
│ src/formatters/simple.coffee    │ 44       │ 28     │ 7       │
├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤
│ src/formatters/csv.coffee       │ 25       │ 14     │ 5       │
├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤
│ src/formatters/cli-table.coffee │ 22       │ 13     │ 0       │
└─────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴────────┴─────────┘

Node.js

Or use it in your own node module

var fs    = require('fs');
var sloc  = require('sloc');

fs.readFile("mySourceFile.coffee", "utf8", function(err, code){

  if(err){ console.error(err); }
  else{
    var stats = sloc(code,"coffee");
    for(i in sloc.keys){
      var k = sloc.keys[i];
      console.log(k + " : " + stats[k]);
    }
  }
});

Browser usage

var sourceCode = "foo();\n /* bar */\n baz();";

var stats = window.sloc(sourceCode,"javascript");

Contribute an new formatter

  1. Fork this repo

  2. add the new formatter into src/formatters/ that exports a method with three arguments:

    1. results (object)
    2. global options (object)
    3. formatter specific options (array)

  3. add the formatter in src/cli.coffee

  4. open a pull request

sloc adapters

Supported languages

  • Assembly
  • Agda
  • Brightscript
  • C / C++
  • C#
  • Clojure / ClojureScript
  • CoffeeScript / IcedCoffeeScript
  • Crystal
  • CSS / SCSS / SASS / LESS / Stylus
  • Dart
  • Erlang
  • F#
  • Fortran
  • Go
  • Groovy
  • Handlebars
  • Haskell
  • Haxe
  • Hilbert
  • HTML
  • hy
  • Jade
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • JSX
  • Julia
  • Kotlin
  • LaTeX
  • LilyPond
  • LiveScript
  • Lua
  • MJS
  • Mochi
  • Monkey
  • Mustache
  • Nim
  • Nix
  • Objective-C / Objective-C++
  • OCaml
  • Perl 5
  • PHP
  • Python
  • R
  • Racket
  • Ren'Py
  • Ruby
  • Rust
  • Scala
  • Squirrel
  • SVG
  • Swift
  • Typescript
  • Visual Basic
  • XML
  • Yaml

Run tests

npm test

Build

npm run prepublish

Changelog

see CHANGELOG.md

License

sloc is licensed under the MIT license

