sloc

Create stats of your source code:

physical lines

lines of code (source)

lines with comments

lines with single-line comments

lines with block comments

lines mixed up with source and comments

empty lines within block comments

empty lines

lines with TODO's

Supported outputs

In addition to the default terminal output (see examples below), sloc provides an alternative set of output formatters:

CSV

JSON

Command line table

Install

To use sloc as an application install it globally:

sudo npm install -g sloc

If you're going to use it as a Node.js module within your project:

npm install --save sloc

Browser

You can also use sloc within your browser application.

Link sloc.js in your HTML file:

< script src = "lib/sloc.js" > </ script >

sloc is also available via bower:

bower install sloc

Note: You need to compile the coffee-script files yourself. If you want to use a pre-compiled bower package, you can run

bower install sloc-bower

Usage

CLI

sloc [option] <file>|<directory>

Options:

-h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -e, --exclude <regex> regular expression to exclude files and folders -i, --include <regex> regular expression to include files and folders -f, --format <format> format output: json, csv, cli-table --format-option [value] add formatter option -k, --keys <keys> report only numbers of the given keys -d, --details report stats of each analyzed file -a, --alias <custom ext>=<standard ext> alias custom ext to act like standard ext (eg. php5=php,less=css)

e.g.:

sloc src/ ---------- Result ------------ Physical : 1202 Source : 751 Comment : 322 Single-line comment : 299 Block comment : 23 Mixed : 116 Empty : 245 Number of files read : 10 ------------------------------

or

sloc --details \ --format cli-table \ --keys total,source,comment \ --exclude i18n*.\.coffee \ --format-option no-head src/ ┌─────────────────────────────────┬──────────┬────────┬─────────┐ │ src/cli.coffee │ 98 │ 74 │ 7 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ src/helpers.coffee │ 26 │ 20 │ 0 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ src/sloc.coffee │ 196 │ 142 │ 20 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ src/formatters/simple.coffee │ 44 │ 28 │ 7 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ src/formatters/csv.coffee │ 25 │ 14 │ 5 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ src/formatters/cli-table.coffee │ 22 │ 13 │ 0 │ └─────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴────────┴─────────┘

Or use it in your own node module

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var sloc = require ( 'sloc' ); fs.readFile( "mySourceFile.coffee" , "utf8" , function ( err, code ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { var stats = sloc(code, "coffee" ); for (i in sloc.keys){ var k = sloc.keys[i]; console .log(k + " : " + stats[k]); } } });

Browser usage

var sourceCode = "foo();

/* bar */

baz();" ; var stats = window .sloc(sourceCode, "javascript" );

Contribute an new formatter

Fork this repo add the new formatter into src/formatters/ that exports a method with three arguments: results (object) global options (object) formatter specific options (array) add the formatter in src/cli.coffee open a pull request

sloc adapters

Supported languages

Assembly

Agda

Brightscript

C / C++

C#

Clojure / ClojureScript

CoffeeScript / IcedCoffeeScript

Crystal

CSS / SCSS / SASS / LESS / Stylus

Dart

Erlang

F#

Fortran

Go

Groovy

Handlebars

Haskell

Haxe

Hilbert

HTML

hy

Jade

Java

JavaScript

JSX

Julia

Kotlin

LaTeX

LilyPond

LiveScript

Lua

MJS

Mochi

Monkey

Mustache

Nim

Nix

Objective-C / Objective-C++

OCaml

Perl 5

PHP

Python

R

Racket

Ren'Py

Ruby

Rust

Scala

Squirrel

SVG

Swift

Typescript

Visual Basic

XML

Yaml

Run tests

npm test

Build

npm run prepublish

Changelog

see CHANGELOG.md

License

sloc is licensed under the MIT license