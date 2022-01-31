slimdom

Fast, tiny, standards-compliant XML DOM implementation for node and the browser.

This is a (partial) implementation of the DOM living standard, as last updated 19 December 2021, and the DOM Parsing and Serialization W3C Editor's Draft, as last updated 20 April 2020. It follows the fifth edition of the XML 1.0 specification. See the 'Features and Limitations' section below for details on what's included and what's not.

Installation

The slimdom library can be installed using npm or yarn:

npm install --save slimdom

or

yarn add slimdom

The package includes both a commonJS-compatible UMD bundle ( dist/slimdom.umd.js ) and an ES6 module ( dist/slimdom.esm.js ). This means it should work in most JavaScript environments that support the ES2017 standard or newer.

Usage

Create documents using the slimdom.Document constructor, and manipulate them using the standard DOM API.

import * as slimdom from 'slimdom' ; const document = new slimdom.Document(); document .appendChild( document .createElementNS( 'http://www.example.com' , 'root' )); const xml = slimdom.serializeToWellFormedString( document );

Some DOM API's, such as the DocumentFragment constructor, require the presence of a global document, for instance to set their initial ownerDocument property. In these cases, slimdom will use the instance exposed through slimdom.document . Although you could mutate this document, it is recommended to always create your own documents (using the Document constructor) to avoid conflicts with other code using slimdom in your application.

When using a Range , make sure to call detach when you don't need it anymore. Unless you are only targeting environments that implement the WeakRef proposal, we do not have a way to detect when we can stop updating the range for mutations to the surrounding nodes. In environments that support WeakRef, calling detach is optional.

Features and limitations

This library implements:

All node types: Attr , CDATASection , Comment , Document , DocumentFragment , DocumentType , Element , ProcessingInstruction , Text and XMLDocument .

, , , , , , , , and . Range , which correctly updates under mutations.

, which correctly updates under mutations. MutationObserver

XMLSerializer , and read-only versions of innerHTML / outerHTML on Element .

This library is currently aimed at providing a lightweight and consistent experience for dealing with XML and XML-like data. For simplicity and efficiency, this implementation deviates from the spec in a few minor ways. Most notably, normal JavaScript arrays are used instead of HTMLCollection / NodeList and NamedNodeMap , HTML documents are treated no different from other documents and a number of features from in the DOM spec are missing. In most cases, this is because alternatives are available that can be used together with slimdom with minimal effort.

Do not rely on the behavior or presence of any methods and properties not specified in the DOM standard. For example, do not use JavaScript array methods exposed on properties that should expose a NodeList and do not use Element as a constructor. This behavior is not considered public API and may change without warning in a future release.

This library implements the changes from whatwg/dom#819, as the specification as currently described has known bugs around adoption.

Parsing

This library does not implement the DOMParser interface, nor insertAdjacentHTML on Element , nor createContextualFragment on Range . The innerHTML and outerHTML properties are read-only,

If you need to parse XML, use slimdom-sax-parser. See its README for examples.

If you need to parse HTML, see this example which shows how to connect the parse5 HTML parser with the help of the dom-treeadapter library.

CSS Selectors and XPath

This library does not implement CSS selectors, which means no querySelector / querySelectorAll on ParentNode and no closest / matches / webkitMatchesSelector on Element . This library also does not implement XPath, which means no XPathResult / XPathExpression / XPathEvaluator interfaces and no createExpression / createNSResolver / evaluate on Document .

To query a slimdom document using XPath or XQuery, use FontoXPath.

To query a slimdom document using CSS, see this example which shows how to use sizzle to run queries using CSS selectors.

HTML & browser-specific features and behavior

Emulating a full browser environment is not the goal of this library. Consider using jsdom instead if you need that.

This implementation offers no special treatment of HTML documents, which means there are no implementations of HTMLElement and its subclasses. This also affects HTML-specific casing behavior for attributes and tagNames. The id / className / classList properties on Element and compatMode / contentType on Document have not been implemented. HTML-specific query methods ( getElementById for interface NonElementParentNode , getElementsByClassName on Document and Element ) are also missing.

This library does not currently implement events, including the Event / EventTarget interfaces. It also currently does not contain an implementation of AbortController / AbortSignal . As these may have wider applications than browser-specific use cases, please file an issue if you have a use for these in your application and would like support for them to be added.

There is currently no support for shadow DOM, so no Slottable / ShadowRoot interfaces and no slot / attachShadow / shadowRoot on Element . Slimdom also does not support the APIs for custom elements using the is option on createElement / createElementNS .

This library has no notion of URLs ( baseURI on Node , and URL / documentURI on Document ), nor of encodings ( characterSet / charset / inputEncoding on Document ). This library only deals with JavaScript strings, not raw byte streams.

This library omits properties and methods that exist mainly for web compatibility reasons ( insertAdjacentElement / insertAdjacentText on Element , hasFeature on DOMImplementation , specified on Attr , the XSLTProcessor interface). This also includes all interfaces and interface members listed as historical / removed in the DOM living standard.

Miscellaneous

The following features are missing simply because I have not yet had a need for them. If you do need one, feel free to create a feature request issue or even submit a pull request.

Iteration helpers ( NodeIterator / TreeWalker / NodeFilter , and the createNodeIterator / createTreeWalker methods on Document ).

/ / , and the / methods on ). DOM-modifying methods on Range ( deleteContents / extractContents / cloneContents / insertNode / surroundContents ).

/ / / / ). attributeFilter for mutation observers.

for mutation observers. isConnected / getRootNode / isEqualNode / isSameNode / compareDocumentPosition on Node

Contributing

Pull requests for missing features or tests, bug reports, questions and other feedback are always welcome! Just open an issue on the github repo, and provide as much detail as you can.

To work on the slimdom library itself, clone the repository and run npm install to install its dependencies.

The slimdom library and tests are developed in TypeScript, using prettier to automate formatting.

This repository includes a full suite of tests based on jest. Run npm test to run the tests, or npm run test:debug to debug the tests and code by disabling coverage and enabling the node inspector (see chrome://inspect in Chrome).