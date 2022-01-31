Fast, tiny, standards-compliant XML DOM implementation for node and the browser.
This is a (partial) implementation of the DOM living standard, as last updated 19 December 2021, and the DOM Parsing and Serialization W3C Editor's Draft, as last updated 20 April 2020. It follows the fifth edition of the XML 1.0 specification. See the 'Features and Limitations' section below for details on what's included and what's not.
The slimdom library can be installed using npm or yarn:
npm install --save slimdom
or
yarn add slimdom
The package includes both a commonJS-compatible UMD bundle (
dist/slimdom.umd.js) and an ES6 module (
dist/slimdom.esm.js). This means it should work in most JavaScript environments that support the ES2017 standard or newer.
Create documents using the slimdom.Document constructor, and manipulate them using the standard DOM API.
import * as slimdom from 'slimdom';
// alternatively, in node and other commonJS environments:
// const slimdom = require('slimdom');
const document = new slimdom.Document();
document.appendChild(document.createElementNS('http://www.example.com', 'root'));
const xml = slimdom.serializeToWellFormedString(document);
// -> '<root xmlns="http://www.example.com"/>'
Some DOM API's, such as the
DocumentFragment constructor, require the presence of a global document, for instance to set their initial
ownerDocument property. In these cases, slimdom will use the instance exposed through
slimdom.document. Although you could mutate this document, it is recommended to always create your own documents (using the
Document constructor) to avoid conflicts with other code using slimdom in your application.
When using a
Range, make sure to call
detach when you don't need it anymore. Unless you are only targeting environments that implement the WeakRef proposal, we do not have a way to detect when we can stop updating the range for mutations to the surrounding nodes. In environments that support WeakRef, calling detach is optional.
This library implements:
Attr,
CDATASection,
Comment,
Document,
DocumentFragment,
DocumentType,
Element,
ProcessingInstruction,
Text and
XMLDocument.
Range, which correctly updates under mutations.
MutationObserver
XMLSerializer, and read-only versions of
innerHTML /
outerHTML on
Element.
This library is currently aimed at providing a lightweight and consistent experience for dealing with XML and XML-like data. For simplicity and efficiency, this implementation deviates from the spec in a few minor ways. Most notably, normal JavaScript arrays are used instead of
HTMLCollection /
NodeList and
NamedNodeMap, HTML documents are treated no different from other documents and a number of features from in the DOM spec are missing. In most cases, this is because alternatives are available that can be used together with slimdom with minimal effort.
Do not rely on the behavior or presence of any methods and properties not specified in the DOM standard. For example, do not use JavaScript array methods exposed on properties that should expose a NodeList and do not use Element as a constructor. This behavior is not considered public API and may change without warning in a future release.
This library implements the changes from whatwg/dom#819, as the specification as currently described has known bugs around adoption.
This library does not implement the
DOMParser interface, nor
insertAdjacentHTML on
Element, nor
createContextualFragment on
Range. The
innerHTML and
outerHTML properties are read-only,
If you need to parse XML, use slimdom-sax-parser. See its README for examples.
If you need to parse HTML, see this example which shows how to connect the parse5 HTML parser with the help of the dom-treeadapter library.
This library does not implement CSS selectors, which means no
querySelector /
querySelectorAll on
ParentNode and no
closest /
matches /
webkitMatchesSelector on
Element. This library also does not implement XPath, which means no
XPathResult /
XPathExpression /
XPathEvaluator interfaces and no
createExpression /
createNSResolver /
evaluate on
Document.
To query a slimdom document using XPath or XQuery, use FontoXPath.
To query a slimdom document using CSS, see this example which shows how to use sizzle to run queries using CSS selectors.
Emulating a full browser environment is not the goal of this library. Consider using jsdom instead if you need that.
This implementation offers no special treatment of HTML documents, which means there are no implementations of
HTMLElement and its subclasses. This also affects HTML-specific casing behavior for attributes and tagNames. The
id /
className /
classList properties on
Element and
compatMode /
contentType on
Document have not been implemented. HTML-specific query methods (
getElementById for interface
NonElementParentNode,
getElementsByClassName on
Document and
Element) are also missing.
This library does not currently implement events, including the
Event /
EventTarget interfaces. It also currently does not contain an implementation of
AbortController /
AbortSignal. As these may have wider applications than browser-specific use cases, please file an issue if you have a use for these in your application and would like support for them to be added.
There is currently no support for shadow DOM, so no
Slottable /
ShadowRoot interfaces and no
slot /
attachShadow /
shadowRoot on
Element. Slimdom also does not support the APIs for custom elements using the
is option on
createElement /
createElementNS.
This library has no notion of URLs (
baseURI on
Node, and
URL /
documentURI on
Document), nor of encodings (
characterSet /
charset /
inputEncoding on
Document). This library only deals with JavaScript strings, not raw byte streams.
This library omits properties and methods that exist mainly for web compatibility reasons (
insertAdjacentElement /
insertAdjacentText on
Element,
hasFeature on
DOMImplementation,
specified on
Attr, the
XSLTProcessor interface). This also includes all interfaces and interface members listed as historical / removed in the DOM living standard.
The following features are missing simply because I have not yet had a need for them. If you do need one, feel free to create a feature request issue or even submit a pull request.
NodeIterator /
TreeWalker /
NodeFilter, and the
createNodeIterator /
createTreeWalker methods on
Document).
deleteContents /
extractContents /
cloneContents /
insertNode /
surroundContents).
attributeFilter for mutation observers.
isConnected /
getRootNode /
isEqualNode /
isSameNode /
compareDocumentPosition on
Node
Pull requests for missing features or tests, bug reports, questions and other feedback are always welcome! Just open an issue on the github repo, and provide as much detail as you can.
To work on the slimdom library itself, clone the repository and run
npm install to install its dependencies.
The slimdom library and tests are developed in TypeScript, using prettier to automate formatting.
This repository includes a full suite of tests based on jest. Run
npm test to run the tests, or
npm run test:debug to debug the tests and code by disabling coverage and enabling the node inspector (see chrome://inspect in Chrome).
An experimental runner for the W3C web platform tests is
included in the temporarily unavailable due to the migration to jest. To use it (when re-enabled), clone the web platform tests repository somewhere and set the
test/web-platform-tests directory
WEB_PLATFORM_TESTS_PATH environment variable to the corresponding path. Then run
npm test as normal. The
webPlatform.tests.ts file contains a blacklist of tests that don't currently run due to missing features.