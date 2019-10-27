openbase logo
sll

slim-lang-loader

by Max Pleaner
0.0.9 (see all)

Webpack loader: slim => html => javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

slim-lang-loader

This is a webpack loader to transform slim files into HTML, and then load that HTML into Javascript. This is "true blue" slim, using the ruby program's CLI executable.

The resulting HTML does not have any boiler added - it can be full HTML documents or just partials / fragments.

The code here is a modified version of coffee-loader.

howto

  1. Make sure the slim gem is installed and there is a slimrb executable available.

  2. Install this into your project: npm install --save slim-lang-loader (or yarn add -D slim-lang-loader)

  3. Add hook to webpack.config.js (make sure to put this above any loader that expects javascript or coffeescript input):

    ```js
{test: /\.slim$/, loader: ['slim-lang-loader']},
```    

Also, add `.slim` to the list of extensions:

```jsP
resolve: {
  extensions: ['.js", <etc>, ".slim"]
},
```

  4. load templates from javascript:

     var file = require("html-loader!./test.slim");
 alert(file); // this will be a html string that auto-reloads

slim options

You can pass Slim options to slimrb using following syntax:

loader: [
  {
    loader: 'slim-lang-loader',
    options: {
      slimOptions: {
        'disable_escape': true
      }
    }
  }
]

