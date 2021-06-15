openbase logo
Readme

Slider Pro - jQuery slider plugin

A modular, responsive and touch-enabled jQuery slider plugin that enables you to create elegant and professionally looking sliders.

Main features:

  • modular architecture
  • responsive
  • touch-swipe
  • CSS3 transitions
  • animated layers (and static)
  • infinite scrolling
  • carousel layout
  • different sized images
  • full width and full window support
  • thumbnails
  • deep linking
  • lazy loading
  • retina-enabled
  • fade effect
  • full-screen support
  • CSS-only navigation controls (no graphics) for easy customization
  • video support
  • conditional images (different images for different screen sizes)
  • JavaScript breakpoints

Check the plugin's presentation page for examples and more details of the available features.

Getting started

1. Get a copy of the plugin

You can fork or download the plugin from GitHub, or you can install it through npm or bower.

$ npm install slider-pro

$ bower install slider-pro

2. Load the required files

Inside the page's head tag include the slider's CSS file.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/css/slider-pro.min.css"/>

In the page's footer, just before </body>, include the required JavaScript files.

<script src="libs/js/jquery-1.11.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="dist/js/jquery.sliderPro.min.js"></script>

3. Create the HTML markup

<div class="slider-pro" id="my-slider">
    <div class="sp-slides">
        <!-- Slide 1 -->
        <div class="sp-slide">
            <img class="sp-image" src="path/to/image1.jpg"/>
        </div>
        
        <!-- Slide 2 -->
        <div class="sp-slide">
            <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet</p>
        </div>
        
        <!-- Slide 3 -->
        <div class="sp-slide">
            <h3 class="sp-layer">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet</h3>
            <p class="sp-layer">consectetur adipisicing elit</p>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

The structure you see in the code above (slider-pro > sp-slides > sp-slide) as well as the class names used are required.

If you add an image to the slide and you want it to behave like a background image you need to add the sp-image class to it.

More about the supported content (i.e., layers, html, video) in the Modules doc.

4. Instantiate the slider

<script type="text/javascript">
    jQuery( document ).ready(function( $ ) {
        $( '#my-slider' ).sliderPro();
    });
</script>

Slider Pro has 50+ options which you can pass to the slider when you instantiate it. More about this in the JavaScript API doc.

Detailed usage instructions

Support

If you found a bug or have a feature suggestion, please submit it in the Issues tracker.

If you need help with implementing the slider in your project, I recommend using Stack Overflow instead of the Issues tracker.

License

The plugin is available under the MIT license.

