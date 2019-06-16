There is nothing for non-coders. Take the latest and ready-to-use Fotorama on its website:
First, ensure that you have the latest Node.js and npm installed.
Test that Grunt’s CLI is installed by running
grunt --version. If the command isn’t found, run
npm install -g grunt-cli. For more information about installing Grunt, see the getting started guide.
npm install to install all dependencies (including Grunt).
grunt to grunt this project.
Hack on by running
grunt watch and editing files in the
src/ subdirectory.
The built version of Fotorama will be put in the
out/.
master branch directly.
develop branch.
Regarding code style like indentation and whitespace, follow the conventions you see used in the source already.