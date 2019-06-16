openbase logo
slider-fotorama

by Artem Polikarpov
4.7.0

A simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.

Overview

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Gallery

Readme

Fotorama source

There is nothing for non-coders. Take the latest and ready-to-use Fotorama on its website:

http://fotorama.io/set-up

How to build

First, ensure that you have the latest Node.js and npm installed.

Test that Grunt’s CLI is installed by running grunt --version. If the command isn’t found, run npm install -g grunt-cli. For more information about installing Grunt, see the getting started guide.

  1. Fork and clone the repo.
  2. Run npm install to install all dependencies (including Grunt).
  3. Run grunt to grunt this project.

Hack on by running grunt watch and editing files in the src/ subdirectory.

The built version of Fotorama will be put in the out/.

Submitting pull requests

  1. Create a new branch, please don’t work in your master branch directly.
  2. Add stuff.
  3. Push to your fork and submit a pull request to Fotorama’s develop branch.

Regarding code style like indentation and whitespace, follow the conventions you see used in the source already.

