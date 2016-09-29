openbase logo
sas

slide-and-swipe-menu

by Joan Claret
1.2.6 (see all)

⚡ A sliding swipe menu that works with touchSwipe library.

Readme

Slide and swipe menu preview

Slide and swipe menu

A sliding menu that works with touchSwipe library.

npm version

Online demo

Visit plugin site.

Appszoom also uses it! So cool!

What's the difference with other sliders?

This plugin uses CSS3 transform property to move the navigation. That's why it works smoothly. Because performance matters.

  • Only 1 js file (+ jQuery + touchSwipe)
  • 1Kb minified

Installation

1. Grab a copy of the plugin

Using bower

bower install slide-and-swipe-menu --save-dev

Using npm

npm install slide-and-swipe-menu --save-dev

or download the plugin from GitHub

2. Load the required files

Load them in the html

<!-- jQuery library (served from Google) -->
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.2/jquery.min.js"></script>

<!-- touchSwipe library -->
<script src="http://labs.rampinteractive.co.uk/touchSwipe/jquery.touchSwipe.min.js"></script>

<!-- Sliding swipe menu javascript file -->
<script src="../jquery.slideandswipe.js"></script>

or use Browserify

require('slide-and-swipe-menu');

3. Create the HTML markup

 <body>
    <nav>
        [...]
    </nav>
    <main>
        [...]
        <a class="ssm-toggle-nav" href="#" title="Open / close">Open / close</a>
    </main>
    <div class="ssm-overlay ssm-toggle-nav"></div>
</body>

4. Initialize the plugin

Default initialization

<script>
    $(document).ready(function() {
        $('nav').slideAndSwipe();
    });
</script>

5. Add some CSS

/* navigation */
nav {
    height: 100%;
    width: 280px;
    background-color: #0a4a3c;
    left: 0;
    top: 0;
    z-index: 2;
    position: fixed;
    overflow-y: auto;
    overflow-x: visible;
    transform: translate(-280px,0);
}
/* overlay layer */
.ssm-overlay {
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    right: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.2);
    display: none;
    z-index: 1;
}

/* prevent scroll when nav is open */
.is-navOpen{
  overflow: hidden;
}

Follow the repository

★ Star and watch this repo in order to stay updated with news about this plugin

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Joan Claret

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Other useful plugins

