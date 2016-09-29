A sliding menu that works with touchSwipe library.
Visit plugin site.
Appszoom also uses it! So cool!
This plugin uses CSS3 transform property to move the navigation. That's why it works smoothly. Because performance matters.
Using bower
bower install slide-and-swipe-menu --save-dev
Using npm
npm install slide-and-swipe-menu --save-dev
or download the plugin from GitHub
Load them in the html
<!-- jQuery library (served from Google) -->
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- touchSwipe library -->
<script src="http://labs.rampinteractive.co.uk/touchSwipe/jquery.touchSwipe.min.js"></script>
<!-- Sliding swipe menu javascript file -->
<script src="../jquery.slideandswipe.js"></script>
or use Browserify
require('slide-and-swipe-menu');
<body>
<nav>
[...]
</nav>
<main>
[...]
<a class="ssm-toggle-nav" href="#" title="Open / close">Open / close</a>
</main>
<div class="ssm-overlay ssm-toggle-nav"></div>
</body>
Default initialization
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('nav').slideAndSwipe();
});
</script>
/* navigation */
nav {
height: 100%;
width: 280px;
background-color: #0a4a3c;
left: 0;
top: 0;
z-index: 2;
position: fixed;
overflow-y: auto;
overflow-x: visible;
transform: translate(-280px,0);
}
/* overlay layer */
.ssm-overlay {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.2);
display: none;
z-index: 1;
}
/* prevent scroll when nav is open */
.is-navOpen{
overflow: hidden;
}
★ Star and watch this repo in order to stay updated with news about this plugin
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Joan Claret
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.