Controlling Flow: callbacks are easy

What's actually hard?

Doing a bunch of things in a specific order.

Knowing when stuff is done.

Handling failures.

Breaking up functionality into parts (avoid nested inline callbacks)

Common Mistakes

Abandoning convention and consistency.

Putting all callbacks inline.

Using libraries without grokking them.

Trying to make async code look sync.

Define Conventions

Two kinds of functions: actors take action, callbacks get results.

Essentially the continuation pattern. Resulting code looks similar to fibers, but is much simpler to implement.

Node works this way in the lowlevel APIs already, and it's very ﬂexible.

Callbacks

Simple responders

Must always be prepared to handle errors, that's why it's the first argument.

Often inline anonymous, but not always.

Can trap and call other callbacks with modified data, or pass errors upwards.

Actors

Last argument is a callback.

If any error occurs, and can't be handled, pass it to the callback and return.

Must not throw. Return value ignored.

return x ==> return cb(null, x)

throw er ==> return cb(er)

function isLinkOrDir ( path, cb ) { fs.lstat(path, function ( er, s ) { if (er) return cb(er) return cb( null , s.isDirectory() || s.isSymbolicLink()) }) }

asyncMap

Usecases

I have a list of 10 files, and need to read all of them, and then continue when they're all done.

I have a dozen URLs, and need to fetch them all, and then continue when they're all done.

I have 4 connected users, and need to send a message to all of them, and then continue when that's done.

I have a list of n things, and I need to dosomething with all of them, in parallel, and get the results once they're all complete.

Solution

var asyncMap = require ( "slide" ).asyncMap function writeFiles ( files, what, cb ) { asyncMap(files, function ( f, cb ) { fs.writeFile(f, what, cb) }, cb) } writeFiles([my, file, list], "foo" , cb)

chain

Usecases

I have to do a bunch of things, in order. Get db credentials out of a file, read the data from the db, write that data to another file.

If anything fails, do not continue.

I still have to provide an array of functions, which is a lot of boilerplate, and a pita if your functions take args like

function ( cb ) { blah(a, b, c, cb) }

Results are discarded, which is a bit lame.

No way to branch.

Solution

reduces boilerplate by converting an array of [fn, args] to an actor that takes no arguments (except cb)

A bit like Function#bind, but tailored for our use-case.

bindActor(obj, "method", a, b, c)

bindActor(fn, a, b, c)

bindActor(obj, fn, a, b, c)

branching, skipping over falsey arguments

chain([ doThing && [thing, a, b, c] , isFoo && [doFoo, "foo" ] , subChain && [chain, [one, two]] ], cb)

tracking results: results are stored in an optional array passed as argument, last result is always in results[results.length - 1].

treat chain.first and chain.last as placeholders for the first/last result up until that point.

Non-trivial example

Read number files in a directory

Add the results together

Ping a web service with the result

Write the response to a file

Delete the number files

var chain = require ( "slide" ).chain function myProgram ( cb ) { var res = [], last = chain.last, first = chain.first chain([ [fs, "readdir" , "the-directory" ] , [readFiles, "the-directory" , last] , [sum, last] , [ping, "POST" , "example.com" , 80 , "/foo" , last] , [fs, "writeFile" , "result.txt" , last] , [rmFiles, "./the-directory" , first] ], res, cb) }

Conclusion: Convention Profits