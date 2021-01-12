SlickNav v1.0.10

Responsive Mobile Menu jQuery Plugin

Features

Multi-level menu support

Flexible, simple markup

Cross-browser compatibility

Keyboard Accessible

Degrades gracefully without JavaScript

Creates ARIA compliant menu

Usage

Include the CSS & JS

slicknav.css can be modified to fit website design

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "SlickNav/dist/slicknav.min.css" /> < script src = "SlickNav/dist/jquery.slicknav.min.js" > </ script >

If you prefer you can also use the CSS and JS libraries from the CDN:

< link rel = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/SlickNav/1.0.10/slicknav.min.css" /> < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/SlickNav/1.0.10/jquery.slicknav.min.js" > </ script >

Menu Markup

< ul id = "menu" > < li > < a href = "#" > item 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > item 2 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > item 3 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > item 4 </ a > </ li > </ ul >

Initialize

< script > $( function ( ) { $( '#menu' ).slicknav(); }); </ script >

Options

'label' : 'MENU' , // Label for menu button. Use an empty string for no label. 'duplicate' : true , // If true , the mobile menu is a copy of the original. 'duration' : true , // The duration of the sliding animation. 'easingOpen' : 'swing' , // Easing used for open animations. 'easingClose' : 'swing' // Easing used for close animations. 'closedSymbol' : '►' , // Character after collapsed parents. 'openedSymbol' : '▼' , // Character after expanded parents. 'prependTo' : 'body' , // Element, jQuery object , or jQuery selector string to prepend the mobile menu to . 'appendTo' : '' , // Element, jQuery object , or jQuery selector string to append the mobile menu to . Takes precedence over prependTo. 'parentTag' : 'a' , // Element type for parent menu items. 'closeOnClick' : false , // Close menu when a link is clicked. 'allowParentLinks' : false // Allow clickable links as parent elements. 'nestedParentLinks' : true // If false , parent links will be separated from the sub-menu toggle. 'showChildren' : false // Show children of parent links by default . 'removeIds' : true // Remove IDs from all menu elements. Defaults to false if duplicate set to false . 'removeClasses' : false // Remove classes from all menu elements. 'brand' : '' // Add branding to menu bar. 'animations' : 'jquery' // Animation library. Currently supports "jquery" and "velocity".

Callbacks

'init' : function ( ) {}, 'beforeOpen' : function ( trigger ) {}, 'beforeClose' : function ( trigger ) {} 'afterOpen' : function ( trigger ) {} 'afterClose' : function ( trigger ) {}

Methods

$( '.menu' ).slicknav( 'toggle' ); $( '.menu' ).slicknav( 'open' ); $( '.menu' ).slicknav( 'close' );

Animations

SlickNav will use jQuery for animations by default. If you wish to use Velocity.js for animating, be sure to include the library in your code before including SlickNav.

Menu Display

Without any additional configuration, both the original and mobile menus will be displayed. It is recommended to use media queries to hide the original menu and display the mobile menu when appropriate. Modernizr or similar can be used for graceful degradation.

For example:

.slicknav_menu { display :none; } @ media screen and (max-width: 40em ) { .js #menu { display :none; } .js .slicknav_menu { display :block; } }

View more examples

Browser Support