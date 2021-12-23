openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sli

slickgrid

by Ben McIntyre
2.4.44 (see all)

A lightning fast JavaScript grid/spreadsheet

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

134

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Table

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This is the 6pac SlickGrid repo

Check out the NEW SlickGrid Website! http://slickgrid.net/

This is the acknowledged most active non-customised fork of SlickGrid.

It aims to be a viable alternative master repo, building on the legacy of the mleibman/SlickGrid master branch, keeping libraries up to date and applying small, safe core patches and enhancements without turning into a personalised build.

Check out the Examples for examples demonstrating new features and use cases, such as dynamic grid creation and editors with third party controls.

Also check out the Wiki for news and documentation.

E2E Tests with Cypress

We are now starting to add E2E (end to end) tests in the browser with Cypress. You can see here the list of Examples that now have E2E tests. We also added these tests to the GitHub Actions Workflow to automate certain steps while making sure any new commits aren't breaking the build/test. It will basically run all the E2E tests every time someone pushes a Commit or a Pull Request.

We also welcome any new contributions (tests or fixes) and if you wish to add Cypress E2E tests, all you need to do is to clone the repo and then run the following commands

npm install         # install all npm packages
npm run serve       # run a local http server on port 8080
npm run cypress     # open Cypress tool

Once the Cypress UI is open, you can then click on "Run all Specs" to execute all E2E browser tests.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
tab
tableFormats data into a string table.
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
44K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap-tableAn extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
75K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ag-gridThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial