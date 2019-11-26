slick

the last carousel you'll ever need

Changes (compared to original)

Removes the need for jquery as a module and hereby makes it possible to load jquery form elsewhere

Demo

http://kenwheeler.github.io/slick

CDN

To start working with Slick right away, there's a couple of CDN choices availabile to serve the files as close, and fast as possible to your users:

#####Example using jsDelivr

Just add a link to the css file in your <head> :

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.slick/1.6.0/slick.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.slick/1.6.0/slick-theme.css" />

Then, before your closing <body> tag add:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.slick/1.6.0/slick.min.js" > </ script >

Package Managers

bower install --save slick-carousel npm install slick-carousel

Contributing

PLEASE review CONTRIBUTING.markdown prior to requesting a feature, filing a pull request or filing an issue.

Data Attribute Settings

In slick 1.5 you can now add settings using the data-slick attribute. You still need to call $(element).slick() to initialize slick on the element.

Example:

< div data-slick = '{"slidesToShow": 4, "slidesToScroll": 4}' > < div > < h3 > 1 </ h3 > </ div > < div > < h3 > 2 </ h3 > </ div > < div > < h3 > 3 </ h3 > </ div > < div > < h3 > 4 </ h3 > </ div > < div > < h3 > 5 </ h3 > </ div > < div > < h3 > 6 </ h3 > </ div > </ div >

Settings

Option Type Default Description accessibility boolean true Enables tabbing and arrow key navigation adaptiveHeight boolean false Adapts slider height to the current slide autoplay boolean false Enables auto play of slides autoplaySpeed int 3000 Auto play change interval centerMode boolean false Enables centered view with partial prev/next slides. Use with odd numbered slidesToShow counts. centerPadding string '50px' Side padding when in center mode. (px or %) cssEase string 'ease' CSS3 easing customPaging function n/a Custom paging templates. See source for use example. dots boolean false Current slide indicator dots dotsClass string 'slick-dots' Class for slide indicator dots container draggable boolean true Enables desktop dragging easing string 'linear' animate() fallback easing edgeFriction integer 0.15 Resistance when swiping edges of non-infinite carousels fade boolean false Enables fade arrows boolean true Enable Next/Prev arrows appendArrows string $(element) Change where the navigation arrows are attached (Selector, htmlString, Array, Element, jQuery object) appendDots string $(element) Change where the navigation dots are attached (Selector, htmlString, Array, Element, jQuery object) mobileFirst boolean false Responsive settings use mobile first calculation prevArrow string (html | jQuery selector) | object (DOM node | jQuery object) <button type="button" class="slick-prev">Previous</button> Allows you to select a node or customize the HTML for the "Previous" arrow. nextArrow string (html | jQuery selector) | object (DOM node | jQuery object) <button type="button" class="slick-next">Next</button> Allows you to select a node or customize the HTML for the "Next" arrow. infinite boolean true Infinite looping initialSlide integer 0 Slide to start on lazyLoad string 'ondemand' Accepts 'ondemand' or 'progressive' for lazy load technique. 'ondemand' will load the image as soon as you slide to it, 'progressive' loads one image after the other when the page loads. pauseOnFocus boolean true Pauses autoplay when slider is focussed pauseOnHover boolean true Pauses autoplay on hover pauseOnDotsHover boolean false Pauses autoplay when a dot is hovered respondTo string 'window' Width that responsive object responds to. Can be 'window', 'slider' or 'min' (the smaller of the two). responsive array null Array of objects containing breakpoints and settings objects (see example). Enables settings at given breakpoint . Set settings to "unslick" instead of an object to disable slick at a given breakpoint. rows int 1 Setting this to more than 1 initializes grid mode. Use slidesPerRow to set how many slides should be in each row. slide string '' Slide element query slidesPerRow int 1 With grid mode initialized via the rows option, this sets how many slides are in each grid row. slidesToShow int 1 # of slides to show at a time slidesToScroll int 1 # of slides to scroll at a time speed int 300 Transition speed swipe boolean true Enables touch swipe swipeToSlide boolean false Swipe to slide irrespective of slidesToScroll touchMove boolean true Enables slide moving with touch touchThreshold int 5 To advance slides, the user must swipe a length of (1/touchThreshold) * the width of the slider. useCSS boolean true Enable/Disable CSS Transitions useTransform boolean true Enable/Disable CSS Transforms variableWidth boolean false Disables automatic slide width calculation vertical boolean false Vertical slide direction verticalSwiping boolean false Changes swipe direction to vertical rtl boolean false Change the slider's direction to become right-to-left waitForAnimate boolean true Ignores requests to advance the slide while animating zIndex number 1000 Set the zIndex values for slides, useful for IE9 and lower

Responsive Option Example

The responsive option, and value, is quite unique and powerful. You can use it like so:

$( ".slider" ).slick({ infinite : false , responsive : [{ breakpoint : 1024 , settings : { slidesToShow : 3 , infinite : true } }, { breakpoint : 600 , settings : { slidesToShow : 2 , dots : true } }, { breakpoint : 300 , settings : "unslick" }] });

Events

In slick 1.4, callback methods were deprecated and replaced with events. Use them before the initialization of slick as shown below:

$( '.your-element' ).on( 'swipe' , function ( event, slick, direction ) { console .log(direction); }); $( '.your-element' ).on( 'edge' , function ( event, slick, direction ) { console .log( 'edge was hit' ) }); $( '.your-element' ).on( 'beforeChange' , function ( event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide ) { console .log(nextSlide); });

Event Params Description afterChange event, slick, currentSlide After slide change callback beforeChange event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide Before slide change callback breakpoint event, slick, breakpoint Fires after a breakpoint is hit destroy event, slick When slider is destroyed, or unslicked. edge event, slick, direction Fires when an edge is overscrolled in non-infinite mode. init event, slick When Slick initializes for the first time callback. Note that this event should be defined before initializing the slider. reInit event, slick Every time Slick (re-)initializes callback setPosition event, slick Every time Slick recalculates position swipe event, slick, direction Fires after swipe/drag lazyLoaded event, slick, image, imageSource Fires after image loads lazily lazyLoadError event, slick, image, imageSource Fires after image fails to load

Methods

Methods are called on slick instances through the slick method itself in version 1.4, see below:

$( '.your-element' ).slick( 'slickAdd' , "<div></div>" ); var currentSlide = $( '.your-element' ).slick( 'slickCurrentSlide' );

This new syntax allows you to call any internal slick method as well:

$( '.your-element' ).slick( 'setPosition' );

Method Argument Description slick options : object Initializes Slick unslick Destroys Slick slickNext Triggers next slide slickPrev Triggers previous slide slickPause Pause Autoplay slickPlay Start Autoplay (will also set autoplay option to true ) slickGoTo index : int, dontAnimate : bool Goes to slide by index, skipping animation if second parameter is set to true slickCurrentSlide Returns the current slide index slickAdd element : html or DOM object, index: int, addBefore: bool Add a slide. If an index is provided, will add at that index, or before if addBefore is set. If no index is provided, add to the end or to the beginning if addBefore is set. Accepts HTML String slickRemove index: int, removeBefore: bool Remove slide by index. If removeBefore is set true, remove slide preceding index, or the first slide if no index is specified. If removeBefore is set to false, remove the slide following index, or the last slide if no index is set. slickFilter filter : selector or function Filters slides using jQuery .filter syntax slickUnfilter Removes applied filter slickGetOption option : string(option name) Gets an option value. slickSetOption change an option, refresh is always boolean and will update UI changes... option, value, refresh change a single option to given value ; refresh is optional. "responsive", [{ breakpoint: n, settings: {} }, ... ], refresh change or add whole sets of responsive options { option: value, option: value, ... }, refresh change multiple option s to corresponding value s.

Example

Initialize with:

$(element).slick({ dots : true , speed : 500 });

Change the speed with:

$(element).slick( 'slickSetOption' , 'speed' , 5000 , true );

Destroy with:

$(element).slick( 'unslick' );

Sass Variables

Variable Type Default Description $slick-font-path string "./fonts/" Directory path for the slick icon font $slick-font-family string "slick" Font-family for slick icon font $slick-loader-path string "./" Directory path for the loader image $slick-arrow-color color white Color of the left/right arrow icons $slick-dot-color color black Color of the navigation dots $slick-dot-color-active color $slick-dot-color Color of the active navigation dot $slick-prev-character string '\2190' Unicode character code for the previous arrow icon $slick-next-character string '\2192' Unicode character code for the next arrow icon $slick-dot-character string '\2022' Unicode character code for the navigation dot icon $slick-dot-size pixels 6px Size of the navigation dots

Browser support

Slick works on IE8+ in addition to other modern browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Dependencies

jQuery 1.7

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Ken Wheeler

Licensed under the MIT license.

Free as in Bacon.