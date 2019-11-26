the last carousel you'll ever need
http://kenwheeler.github.io/slick
CDN hosted slick is a great way to get set up quick:
In your
<head> add:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.slick/1.5.8/slick.css"/>
// Add the slick-theme.css if you want default styling
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.slick/1.5.8/slick-theme.css"/>
Then, before your closing
<body> tag add:
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.slick/1.5.8/slick.min.js"></script>
//Bower
bower install --save slick-carousel
//NPM
npm install slick-carousel
PLEASE review CONTRIBUTING.markdown prior to requesting a feature, filing a pull request or filing an issue.
In slick 1.5 you can now add settings using the data-slick attribute. You still need to call $(element).slick() to initialize slick on the element.
Example:
<div data-slick='{"slidesToShow": 4, "slidesToScroll": 4}'>
<div><h3>1</h3></div>
<div><h3>2</h3></div>
<div><h3>3</h3></div>
<div><h3>4</h3></div>
<div><h3>5</h3></div>
<div><h3>6</h3></div>
</div>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|accessibility
|boolean
|true
|Enables tabbing and arrow key navigation
|autoplay
|boolean
|false
|Enables auto play of slides
|autoplaySpeed
|int
|3000
|Auto play change interval
|centerMode
|boolean
|false
|Enables centered view with partial prev/next slides. Use with odd numbered slidesToShow counts.
|centerPadding
|string
|'50px'
|Side padding when in center mode. (px or %)
|cssEase
|string
|'ease'
|CSS3 easing
|customPaging
|function
|n/a
|Custom paging templates. See source for use example.
|dots
|boolean
|false
|Current slide indicator dots
|dotsClass
|string
|'slick-dots'
|Class for slide indicator dots container
|draggable
|boolean
|true
|Enables desktop dragging
|easing
|string
|'linear'
|animate() fallback easing
|edgeFriction
|integer
|0.15
|Resistance when swiping edges of non-infinite carousels
|fade
|boolean
|false
|Enables fade
|arrows
|boolean
|true
|Enable Next/Prev arrows
|appendArrows
|string
|$(element)
|Change where the navigation arrows are attached (Selector, htmlString, Array, Element, jQuery object)
|appendDots
|string
|$(element)
|Change where the navigation dots are attached (Selector, htmlString, Array, Element, jQuery object)
|mobileFirst
|boolean
|false
|Responsive settings use mobile first calculation
|prevArrow
|string (html
|jQuery selector)
|object (DOM node
|nextArrow
|string (html
|jQuery selector)
|object (DOM node
|infinite
|boolean
|true
|Infinite looping
|initialSlide
|integer
|0
|Slide to start on
|lazyLoad
|string
|'ondemand'
|Accepts 'ondemand' or 'progressive' for lazy load technique
|pauseOnHover
|boolean
|true
|Pauses autoplay on hover
|pauseOnDotsHover
|boolean
|false
|Pauses autoplay when a dot is hovered
|respondTo
|string
|'window'
|Width that responsive object responds to. Can be 'window', 'slider' or 'min' (the smaller of the two).
|responsive
|object
|null
|Object containing breakpoints and settings objects (see demo). Enables settings sets at given screen width. Set settings to "unslick" instead of an object to disable slick at a given breakpoint.
|rows
|int
|1
|Setting this to more than 1 initializes grid mode. Use slidesPerRow to set how many slides should be in each row.
|slide
|string
|''
|Slide element query
|slidesPerRow
|int
|1
|With grid mode intialized via the rows option, this sets how many slides are in each grid row. dver
|slidesToShow
|int
|1
|# of slides to show at a time
|slidesToScroll
|int
|1
|# of slides to scroll at a time
|speed
|int
|300
|Transition speed
|swipe
|boolean
|true
|Enables touch swipe
|swipeToSlide
|boolean
|false
|Swipe to slide irrespective of slidesToScroll
|touchMove
|boolean
|true
|Enables slide moving with touch
|touchThreshold
|int
|5
|To advance slides, the user must swipe a length of (1/touchThreshold) * the width of the slider.
|useCSS
|boolean
|true
|Enable/Disable CSS Transitions
|variableWidth
|boolean
|false
|Disables automatic slide width calculation
|vertical
|boolean
|false
|Vertical slide direction
|verticalSwiping
|boolean
|false
|Changes swipe direction to vertical
|rtl
|boolean
|false
|Change the slider's direction to become right-to-left
|waitForAnimate
|boolean
|true
|Ignores requests to advance the slide while animating
|zIndex
|number
|1000
|Set the zIndex values for slides, useful for IE9 and lower
In slick 1.4, callback methods have been deprecated and replaced with events. Use them before the initialization of slick as shown below:
// On swipe event
$('.your-element').on('swipe', function(event, slick, direction){
console.log(direction);
// left
});
// On edge hit
$('.your-element').on('edge', function(event, slick, direction){
console.log('edge was hit')
});
// On before slide change
$('.your-element').on('beforeChange', function(event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide){
console.log(nextSlide);
});
|Event
|Params
|Description
|afterChange
|event, slick, currentSlide
|After slide change callback
|beforeChange
|event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide
|Before slide change callback
|breakpoint
|event, slick, breakpoint
|Fires after a breakpoint is hit
|destroy
|event, slick
|When slider is destroyed, or unslicked.
|edge
|event, slick, direction
|Fires when an edge is overscrolled in non-infinite mode.
|init
|event, slick
|When Slick initializes for the first time callback
|reInit
|event, slick
|Every time Slick (re-)initializes callback
|setPosition
|event, slick
|Every time Slick recalculates position
|swipe
|event, slick, direction
|Fires after swipe/drag
Methods are called on slick instances through the slick method itself in version 1.4, see below:
// Add a slide
$('.your-element').slick('slickAdd',"<div></div>");
// Get the current slide
var currentSlide = $('.your-element').slick('slickCurrentSlide');
This new syntax allows you to call any internal slick method as well:
// Manually refresh positioning of slick
$('.your-element').slick('setPosition');
|Method
|Argument
|Description
|slick
|options : object
|Initializes Slick
|unslick
|Destroys Slick
|slickNext
|Triggers next slide
|slickPrev
|Triggers previous slide
|slickPause
|Pause Autoplay
|slickPlay
|Start Autoplay
|slickGoTo
|index : int, dontAnimate : bool
|Goes to slide by index, skipping animation if second parameter is set to true
|slickCurrentSlide
|Returns the current slide index
|slickAdd
|element : html or DOM object, index: int, addBefore: bool
|Add a slide. If an index is provided, will add at that index, or before if addBefore is set. If no index is provided, add to the end or to the beginning if addBefore is set. Accepts HTML String
|slickRemove
|index: int, removeBefore: bool
|Remove slide by index. If removeBefore is set true, remove slide preceding index, or the first slide if no index is specified. If removeBefore is set to false, remove the slide following index, or the last slide if no index is set.
|slickFilter
|filter : selector or function
|Filters slides using jQuery .filter syntax
|slickUnfilter
|Removes applied filter
|slickGetOption
|option : string(option name)
|Gets an option value.
|slickSetOption
|option : string(option name), value : depends on option, refresh : boolean
|Sets an option live. Set refresh to true if it is an option that changes the display
Initialize with:
$(element).slick({
dots: true,
speed: 500
});
Destroy with:
$(element).slick('unslick');
|Variable
|Type
|Default
|Description
|$slick-font-path
|string
|"./fonts/"
|Directory path for the slick icon font
|$slick-font-family
|string
|"slick"
|Font-family for slick icon font
|$slick-loader-path
|string
|"./"
|Directory path for the loader image
|$slick-arrow-color
|color
|white
|Color of the left/right arrow icons
|$slick-dot-color
|color
|black
|Color of the navigation dots
|$slick-dot-color-active
|color
|$slick-dot-color
|Color of the active navigation dot
|$slick-prev-character
|string
|'\2190'
|Unicode character code for the previous arrow icon
|$slick-next-character
|string
|'\2192'
|Unicode character code for the next arrow icon
|$slick-dot-character
|string
|'\2022'
|Unicode character code for the navigation dot icon
|$slick-dot-size
|pixels
|6px
|Size of the navigation dots
jQuery 1.7
Copyright (c) 2014 Ken Wheeler
Licensed under the MIT license.
Free as in Bacon.