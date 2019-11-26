A complete tool for all kinds of carousel. It has different packages depending on the library you are using like react or vanilla Js and many more. Comes with a lot of options and customization. The only drawback is it is quite large in size but considering the feature it provides, it is negligible. I personally have used this in every project which requires a carousel in it.
A very adequate tool which can be used if you are running out of time and want to use a customizable, stylish carousel in your project. It’s very easy to use, all you need is to wrap the children in it and that’s it. It’s one of the library i recommend to others for using carousel
It is very simple to use, all you need to pass it are some props and children to render in it. If you have a use case to show a list of cards or a list of items using a carousel, this is one of the best packages you can make use of.