Dhruvkaran ● 38 Rating s ● 40 Review s ● 1 month ago A complete tool for all kinds of carousel. It has different packages depending on the library you are using like react or vanilla Js and many more. Comes with a lot of options and customization. The only drawback is it is quite large in size but considering the feature it provides, it is negligible. I personally have used this in every project which requires a carousel in it. 0

ankush-singh ● 56 Rating s ● 58 Review s ● 2 months ago A very adequate tool which can be used if you are running out of time and want to use a customizable, stylish carousel in your project. It’s very easy to use, all you need is to wrap the children in it and that’s it. It’s one of the library i recommend to others for using carousel 0

Anil Chowdary ● Hyderabad ● 78 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS October 13, 2020 Easy to Use It is very simple to use, all you need to pass it are some props and children to render in it. If you have a use case to show a list of cards or a list of items using a carousel, this is one of the best packages you can make use of. 0

Mahavir Vataliya ● INDIA ● 53 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript. 13 days ago