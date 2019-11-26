openbase logo
slick-carousel

by Ken Wheeler
1.8.1 (see all)

the last carousel you'll ever need

Documentation
637K

GitHub Stars

27.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

173

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Carousel

Average Rating

4.6/5
Dhruvkaran
binaryman008
jsgiant

Top Feedback

Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Abandoned

Dhruvkaran38 Ratings40 Reviews
1 month ago

A complete tool for all kinds of carousel. It has different packages depending on the library you are using like react or vanilla Js and many more. Comes with a lot of options and customization. The only drawback is it is quite large in size but considering the feature it provides, it is negligible. I personally have used this in every project which requires a carousel in it.

ankush-singh56 Ratings58 Reviews
2 months ago

A very adequate tool which can be used if you are running out of time and want to use a customizable, stylish carousel in your project. It’s very easy to use, all you need is to wrap the children in it and that’s it. It’s one of the library i recommend to others for using carousel

Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Easy to Use

It is very simple to use, all you need to pass it are some props and children to render in it. If you have a use case to show a list of cards or a list of items using a carousel, this is one of the best packages you can make use of.

Mahavir VataliyaINDIA53 Ratings0 Reviews
Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
13 days ago
Mahamed Mahad25 Ratings0 Reviews
19 days ago

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
887K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
@glidejs/glideA dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
92K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ts
tiny-sliderVanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
49K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
flickity:leaves: Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 19 Alternatives

