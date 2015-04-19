stream file slices by line number indexes
var sf = require('slice-file');
var words = sf('/usr/share/dict/words');
words.slice(22398,22408).pipe(process.stdout);
beep
beep's
beeped
beeper
beeper's
beepers
beeping
beeps
beer
beer's
var sf = require('slice-file');
var xs = sf('/usr/share/dict/words');
xs.slice(-10).pipe(process.stdout);
élan's
émigré
émigré's
émigrés
épée
épée's
épées
étude
étude's
études
tail -f, slice-file can stream updates after the initial slice.
var sf = require('slice-file');
var xs = sf('/var/mail/' + process.env.USER);
xs.follow(-10).pipe(process.stdout);
at first the previous 10 lines will render:
$ node example/mail.js
id A2181740063; Fri, 12 Apr 2013 03:08:30 -0700 (PDT)
Subject: beep boop
To: <substack@beep>
X-Mailer: mail (GNU Mailutils 2.2)
Message-Id: <20130412100830.A2181740063@beep>
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 2013 03:08:30 -0700 (PDT)
From: substack@beep
oh hello
then if a message is sent:
$ echo ahoy thar | mail -s 'oy' substack
we see more data from the file:
From substack@beep Fri Apr 12 03:09:13 2013
Return-Path: <substack@beep>
X-Original-To: substack@beep
Delivered-To: substack@beep
Received: by beep (Postfix, from userid 1000)
id 5E0C7740063; Fri, 12 Apr 2013 03:09:13 -0700 (PDT)
Subject: oy
To: <substack@beep>
X-Mailer: mail (GNU Mailutils 2.2)
Message-Id: <20130412100913.5E0C7740063@beep>
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 2013 03:09:13 -0700 (PDT)
From: substack@beep
ahoy thar
You can also slice in reverse order, which is more efficient for negative-indexed slices because the lines don't need to be buffered:
var sf = require('slice-file');
var xs = sf('/usr/share/dict/words');
xs.sliceReverse(-10).pipe(process.stdout);
événements
événement
évolués
évolué
étuis
étui's
étui
études
étude's
étude
var sf = require('slice-file')
Create a slice-file instance
xs from a
filename and some options
opts.
These
opts are passed to
fs.open():
opts.flags - string flags to open the file with, default
"r"
opts.mode - mask to open the file with, default
0666
If you already have a file descriptor open you can pass
opts.fd to skip
calling
fs.open().
Use
opts.bufsize to set how much data to read in each chunk. Default 4096.
Return a readable stream that emits each line between line numbers
[i,j)
exactly like
Array.prototype.slice(). Each line data buffer includes a
trailing
"\n" except for the last line if there is no trailing newline before
the EOF.
Just like
Array.prototype.slice(),
i and
j may be negative.
If
cb(err, lines) is given, the lines will be buffered into
lines.
Return a readable stream that emits each line between line numbers
[i,j)
just like
.slice() but in reverse order. This is more efficient for
negative-indexed slices because the lines don't need to be buffered.
If
cb(err, lines) is given, the lines will be buffered into
lines.
Return a readable stream of lines like
xs.slice(), but instead of ending when
the end of the file is reached, watch the file and stream new lines appended to
the end of the file.
This feature takes its name from
tail -f.
Close the underlying file descriptor, stop any streams, and stop any file watchers.
With npm do:
npm install slice-file
MIT