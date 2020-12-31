SleepJS





Asynchronus sleep functions with typescript support.

Installation

Install sleepjs with npm:

npm install sleepjs

Or with yarn:

yarn add sleepjs

Usage

The default function sleeps for a time given in milliseconds. But also different sleep functions can be required.

Async / Await

The sleep timer can be awaited with async / await.

const { sleep } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) const myFunction = async () => { await sleep( 500 ) console .info( 'It is 500 ms later now' ) } myFunction()

Promise

The Promise returns the value of slept milliseconds when it resolves.

const { sleepMinutes } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) function myFunction ( ) { return sleepMinutes( 5 ) .then( time => { console .info( ` ${time} ms later` )}) } myFunction()

Concurrent

Different sleep instances can be run and awaited concurrently with Promise.all .

const { sleep } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) async function myFunction ( ) { await Promise .all([sleep( 100 ), sleep( 100 ), sleep( 200 )]) } myFunction()

Functions

Sleepjs includes several functions to wrap common sleep times:

const { sleep } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) const { sleepMilliseconds } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) const { sleepSeconds } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) const { sleepMinutes } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) const { sleepHours } = require ( 'sleepjs' ) const { sleepDays } = require ( 'sleepjs' )

Import with typescript is also possible.