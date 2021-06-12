Add
sleep(),
msleep() and
usleep() to Node.js, via a C++ binding.
This is mainly useful for debugging.
Note that because this is a C++ module, it will need to be built on the system you are going to use it on.
When using nodejs
9.3 or higher it's better to use Atomics.wait which doesn't require compiling this C++
module.
The
sleep and
msleep functions can be implemented like this:
function msleep(n) {
Atomics.wait(new Int32Array(new SharedArrayBuffer(4)), 0, 0, n);
}
function sleep(n) {
msleep(n*1000);
}
If you require
usleep this module is still required.
var sleep = require('sleep');
sleep.sleep(n): sleep for
n seconds
sleep.msleep(n): sleep for
n miliseconds
sleep.usleep(n): sleep for
n microseconds (1 second is 1000000 microseconds)