Sleek Dashboard - Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard Template and UI Kit. It is very powerful bootstrap admin dashboard, which allows you to build products like admin panels, content managements systems and CRMs.

Bootstrap is world's most popular front-end component library for developing with HTML, CSS, and JS. It is open source, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.

We are very excited to share this dashboard with you and we look forward to hearing your feedback!

Table of Contents

Demo

Ecommerce Page Analytics Page Chat App

Contacts App Team App Calendar App

Quick Start

Please visit Documentation for more detailed information.

Option 1: From CDN

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/sleek-dashboard/dist/assets/css/sleek.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/sleek-dashboard/dist/assets/js/sleek.bundle.js" > </ script >

Option 2: From NPM

Install Sleek Dashboard from npm

npm i sleek-dashboard --save

Option 3: Download

You can download ready to use Sleek Dashboard admin template from our Latest Release

Please visit Documentation for more detailed information.

Contribution

To use our build system and run project locally follow these instructions -

Install Node.js and NPM

Install Ruby then install Bundler with gem install bundler

Clone github repository with git clone https://github.com/tafcoder/sleek-dashboard.git

Navigate to the root /sleek-dashboard directory and Install dependency with npm install bundle install

Finally run npm start and open http://localhost:4000 in your browser. Now you are ready to hack! Note: For Windows Read this guide to get Jekyll up and running without problems.

Plugins

Bootstrap - http://getbootstrap.com

Chart.js - http://www.chartjs.org/

Select 2 - https://select2.org/

Simple Bar - https://grsmto.github.io/simplebar/

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the following browsers:

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Sleek Dashboard. Please Search existing issues. It’s possible someone has already reported the same problem. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, open a new issue

Technical Support or Questions

If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.

Licensing