Sleek Dashboard - Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard Template and UI Kit. It is very powerful bootstrap admin dashboard, which allows you to build products like admin panels, content managements systems and CRMs.
|Ecommerce Page
|Analytics Page
|Chat App
|Contacts App
|Team App
|Calendar App
<link href="https://unpkg.com/sleek-dashboard/dist/assets/css/sleek.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/sleek-dashboard/dist/assets/js/sleek.bundle.js"></script>
Install Sleek Dashboard from npm
npm i sleek-dashboard --save
You can download ready to use Sleek Dashboard admin template from our Latest Release
Please visit Documentation for more detailed information.
To use our build system and run project locally follow these instructions -
Install Node.js and NPM
Clone github repository with
git clone https://github.com/tafcoder/sleek-dashboard.git
Navigate to the root
/sleek-dashboard directory and Install dependency with
npm install
bundle install
Finally run
npm start and open http://localhost:4000 in your browser. Now you are ready to hack!
Note: For Windows Read this guide to get Jekyll up and running without problems.
At present, we officially aim to support the following browsers:
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Sleek Dashboard. Please Search existing issues. It’s possible someone has already reported the same problem. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, open a new issue
If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.