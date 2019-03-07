openbase logo
ssb

slate-soft-break

by Ian Storm Taylor
0.9.0

A set of my personal Slate editor plugins, in a monorepo.

Downloads/wk

29.4K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

This repository contains a few of my Slate plugins in a single monorepo to keep them easier to develop.


Plugins

Note: this is not an "official" set of plugins, just ones that I've happened to need and have made. If you have an idea for a plugin, don't pull request it here, you should keep them in your own repos. (Feel free to use this monorepo as a template for your own!)


Demo

Check out the live demo of each of the plugins!


Contributing!

All contributions are super welcome! Check out the Contributing instructions for more info!

These plugins are MIT-licensed.

