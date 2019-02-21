openbase logo
slate-prism

by GitbookIO
0.5.0 (see all)

A Slate plugin to highlight code blocks using PrismJS

Readme

⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the @gitbook NPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest

slate-prism

NPM version

A Slate plugin to highlight code blocks using PrismJS

Install

npm install slate-prism

Simple Usage

import Prism from 'slate-prism'

const plugins = [
  Prism()
]

Note: You have to add a Prism theme CSS to your application.

Arguments

  • [onlyIn: (Node) => boolean] — a filtering function to select code blocks.
  • [getSyntax: (Node) => string] — a function to determine syntax for a code block.

