A Markdown serializer for the Slate Editor. Requires Slate 0.32+.
This serializer supports the following Slate marks:
function renderMark(props) {
switch (props.mark.type) {
case 'bold':
return <strong>{props.children}</strong>;
case 'code':
return <Code>{props.children}</Code>;
case 'italic':
return <em>{props.children}</em>;
case 'underlined':
return <u>{props.children}</u>;
case 'deleted':
return <del>{props.children}</del>;
case 'added':
return <mark>{props.children}</mark>;
default:
}
}
This serializer supports the following Slate node keys:
function renderNode(props) {
const { attributes } = props;
switch (props.node.type) {
case 'paragraph':
return <Paragraph {...props} />;
case 'block-quote':
return <blockquote {...attributes}>{props.children}</blockquote>;
case 'bulleted-list':
return <ul {...attributes}>{props.children}</ul>;
case 'ordered-list':
return <ol {...attributes}>{props.children}</ol>;
case 'todo-list':
return <ul {...attributes}>{props.children}</ul>;
case 'table':
return <table {...attributes}>{props.children}</table>;
case 'table-row':
return <tr {...attributes}>{props.children}</tr>;
case 'table-head':
return <th {...attributes}>{props.children}</th>;
case 'table-cell':
return <td {...attributes}>{props.children}</td>;
case 'list-item':
return <li {...attributes}>{props.children}</li>;
case 'horizontal-rule':
return <hr />;
case 'code':
return <code {...attributes}>{props.children}</code>;
case 'image':
return <img src={props.src} title={props.title} />;
case 'link':
return <a href={props.href}>{props.children}</a>;
case 'heading1':
return <h1 {...attributes}>{props.children}</h1>;
case 'heading2':
return <h2 {...attributes}>{props.children}</h2>;
case 'heading3':
return <h3 {...attributes}>{props.children}</h3>;
case 'heading4':
return <h4 {...attributes}>{props.children}</h4>;
case 'heading5':
return <h5 {...attributes}>{props.children}</h5>;
case 'heading6':
return <h6 {...attributes}>{props.children}</h6>;
default:
}
};