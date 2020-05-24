Slate Markdown Serializer

A Markdown serializer for the Slate Editor. Requires Slate 0.32+.

renderMark

This serializer supports the following Slate marks:

function renderMark ( props ) { switch (props.mark.type) { case 'bold' : return < strong > {props.children} </ strong > ; case 'code' : return < Code > {props.children} </ Code > ; case 'italic' : return < em > {props.children} </ em > ; case 'underlined' : return < u > {props.children} </ u > ; case 'deleted' : return < del > {props.children} </ del > ; case 'added' : return < mark > {props.children} </ mark > ; default : } }

renderNode

This serializer supports the following Slate node keys: