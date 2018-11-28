A library to convert Slate models to their slate-hyperscript representation.
You can use
slate-hyperprint as a library to:
See the online demo, that converts a Slate JSON representation to a Slate hyperscript representation.
yarn add slate-hyperprint [--dev]
import Slate from 'slate';
import hyperprint from 'slate-hyperprint';
console.log(
hyperprint(
Slate.Value.create({
document: Slate.Document.create({
nodes: [
Slate.Block.create({
type: 'paragraph',
data: { a: 1 },
nodes: [
Slate.Text.create('Hello')
]
}
)]
})
})
)
);
// <value>
// <document>
// <paragraph a={1}>
// Hello
// </paragraph>
// </document>
// </value>
hyperprint.log(...)
// Equivalent to console.log(hyperprint(...))
slate-hyperprint accepts an option object:
hyperprint(value, options);
preserveKeys: boolean = false
True to print node keys
strict: boolean = false
True to preserve empty texts and other things that the formatting would
otherwise omit. Useful when using hyperprint compare values in tests, because
the output is stricter.
prettier: Object = { semi: false, singleQuote: true, tabWidth: 4 }
Prettier config to use when formatting the output JSX.
yarn run test
yarn run build
slate-hyperprint also export a command line interface tool that converts yaml files to jsx.
When installed globally (
npm install slate-hyperprint --global) it can be used like so:
$ slate-hyperprint document.yaml
It will load the file, create a Slate document and print it to the console in jsx.
Note: it will look for a
value.document,
state.document or
document property.
It will consider the whole content as the document if none are found.
You can write the output to a file like so
slate-hyperprint input.yaml > output.js
Here is a command to convert a whole bunch of yaml files in a test folder:
$ for file in tests/**/*.yaml; do basename=$(echo $file | sed 's/\.yaml//'); slate-hyperprint $basename.yaml > $basename.js; done;
The React equivalent react-element-to-jsx-string is and will remain a great source of inspiration.