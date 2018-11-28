A library to convert Slate models to their slate-hyperscript representation.

You can use slate-hyperprint as a library to:

Run a script to easily convert Slate tests written in Yaml/JSON to hyperscript.

Improve the output of unit tests by comparing hyperscript strings instead of JSON values.

Facilitate debugging and console logging of Slate values.

See the online demo, that converts a Slate JSON representation to a Slate hyperscript representation.

Setup

yarn add slate-hyperprint [

Usage

import Slate from 'slate' ; import hyperprint from 'slate-hyperprint' ; console .log( hyperprint( Slate.Value.create({ document : Slate.Document.create({ nodes : [ Slate.Block.create({ type : 'paragraph' , data : { a : 1 }, nodes : [ Slate.Text.create( 'Hello' ) ] } )] }) }) ) ); hyperprint.log(...)

Options

slate-hyperprint accepts an option object:

hyperprint(value, options);

preserveKeys: boolean = false True to print node keys

True to print node keys strict: boolean = false True to preserve empty texts and other things that the formatting would otherwise omit. Useful when using hyperprint compare values in tests, because the output is stricter.

True to preserve empty texts and other things that the formatting would otherwise omit. Useful when using hyperprint compare values in tests, because the output is stricter. prettier: Object = { semi: false, singleQuote: true, tabWidth: 4 } Prettier config to use when formatting the output JSX.

Test

yarn run test

Build

yarn run build

CLI

slate-hyperprint also export a command line interface tool that converts yaml files to jsx. When installed globally ( npm install slate-hyperprint --global ) it can be used like so:

$ slate-hyperprint document .yaml

It will load the file, create a Slate document and print it to the console in jsx. Note: it will look for a value.document , state.document or document property. It will consider the whole content as the document if none are found.

You can write the output to a file like so slate-hyperprint input.yaml > output.js

Here is a command to convert a whole bunch of yaml files in a test folder:

for file in tests/**/*.yaml; do basename=$( echo $file | sed 's/\.yaml//' ); slate-hyperprint $basename .yaml > $basename .js; done ;

Thanks

The React equivalent react-element-to-jsx-string is and will remain a great source of inspiration.