A complete rich text editor based on SlateJS framework

Installation

The slate-editor is available as an npm package.

yarn add slate-editor

Usage

You can use which plugin you want. No need to use all plugins available.

In the example below we only add the bold plugin with its button in the toolbar.

Basic example

import React from 'react' import { SlateEditor, SlateToolbar, SlateContent } from 'slate-editor' import { BoldPlugin, BoldButton } from '@slate-editor/bold-plugin' const plugins = [BoldPlugin()] const SlateRichTextEditor = () => ( < SlateEditor plugins = {plugins} > < SlateToolbar > < BoldButton /> </ SlateToolbar > < SlateContent /> </ SlateEditor > ) export default SlateRichTextEditor

Advanced example

Take a look at the full working example.

Plugins

The slate-editor plugins can be installed individually. Check the list below:

Docs Package Alignment @slate-editor/alignment-plugin Bold @slate-editor/bold-plugin Color @slate-editor/color-plugin Embed @slate-editor/embed-plugin FontFamily @slate-editor/font-family-plugin FontSize @slate-editor/font-size-plugin Grid @slate-editor/grid-plugin Image @slate-editor/image-plugin Italic @slate-editor/italic-plugin Link @slate-editor/link-plugin List @slate-editor/list-plugin StateLogger @slate-editor/state-logger Strikethrough @slate-editor/strikethrough-plugin ToggleReadonly @slate-editor/toggle-readonly Underline @slate-editor/underline-plugin

Contributing

To help us develop new features or fix bugs, to setup your development environment is too simple. Just follow the steps:

Clone the project

git clone git @github .com:nossas/slate-editor.git

Start the example

yarn dev

And it's done! Easy, isn't?!

To get the ImagePlugin working in 100% of its functionality, you need to define the environment variables below in .env file:

REACT_APP_API_URL : e.g. https://api.bonde.org The URL of the API

: e.g. https://api.bonde.org REACT_APP_SIGNING_URL_ENDPOINT : e.g. /uploads The endpoint that will sign the URL to upload the image to AWS S3. To sign the URL on your API, you can check an example with RoR here.

: e.g.

References