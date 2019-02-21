⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the
@gitbookNPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest
A Slate plugin to handle table edition.
Demo: gitbookio.github.io/slate-edit-table/
npm install slate-edit-table
All these default features are configurable.
Here are how different cases of copy-paste are handled by the plugin:
import EditTable from 'slate-edit-table';
const tablePlugin = EditTable(/* options */);
const plugins = [tablePlugin];
Here is what your Slate document containing tables should look like:
<value>
<document>
<paragraph>Some text</paragraph>
<table>
<table_row>
<table_cell>
<paragraph>Any block can goes into cells</paragraph>
</table_cell>
<table_cell>
<image isVoid src="image.png" />
</table_cell>
</table_row>
<table_row>
<table_cell>
<paragraph>Second row</paragraph>
</table_cell>
<table_cell>
<paragraph>Second row</paragraph>
</table_cell>
</table_row>
</table>
</document>
</value>
Options
Option object you can pass to the plugin.
[typeTable: string] — type for table
[typeRow: string] — type for the rows.
[typeCell: string] — type for the cells.
[typeContent: string] — default type for blocks in cells. Also used as default type for blocks created when exiting the table with Mod+Enter.
EditTable
EditTable(options: Options) => Instance
Constructs an instance of the table plugin, for the given options. You can then add this instance to the list of plugins passed to Slate.
Once you have constructed an instance of the plugin, you get access to utilities and changes through
pluginInstance.utils and
pluginInstance.changes.
utils.isSelectionInTable
isSelectionInTable(value: Slate.Value) => boolean
Return true if selection is inside a table cell.
utils.isSelectionOutOfTable
isSelectionOutOfTable(value: Slate.Value) => boolean
Return true if selection starts and ends both outside any table. (Notice: it is NOT the opposite value of
isSelectionInTable)
utils.getPosition
getPosition(value: Slate.Value) => TablePosition
Returns the position of the cursor in a table (and all related infos).
utils.getPositionByKey
getPositionByKey(tableAncestor: Node, key: string) => TablePosition
Returns the position of a particular node in a table (and all related infos).
utils.createTable
createTable(
columns: number,
rows: number,
getCellContent?: (row: number, column: number) => Node[]
): Block
Returns a table. The content can be filled with the given
getCellContent generator.
utils.createRow
createRow(
columns: number,
getCellContent?: (column: number) => Node[]
): Block
Returns a row. The content can be filled with the given
getCellContent generator.
utils.createCell
createCell(opts: Options, nodes?: Node[]): Block
Returns a cell. The content defaults to an empty
typeContent block.
changes.insertTable
insertTable(change: Change, columns: ?number, rows: ?number) => Change
Insert a new empty table.
changes.insertRow
insertRow(
opts: Options,
change: Change,
at?: number, // row index
getRow?: (columns: number) => Block // Generate the row yourself
): Change
Insert a new row after the current one or at the specific index (
at).
changes.insertColumn
insertColumn(
opts: Options,
change: Change,
at?: number, // Column index
getCell?: (column: number, row: number) => Block // Generate cells
): Change
Insert a new column after the current one or at the specific index (
at).
changes.removeTable
removeTable(change: Change) => Change
Remove current table.
changes.removeTableByKey
removeTableByKey(change: Change, key: string) => Change
Remove the table containing the given key.
changes.removeRow
removeRow(change: Change, at: ?number) => Change
Remove current row or the one at a specific index (
at).
changes.removeRowByKey
removeRowByKey(change: Change, key: string) => Change
Remove the row containing the given key.
changes.removeColumn
removeColumn(change: Change, at: ?number) => Change
Remove current column or the one at a specific index (
at).
changes.removeColumnByKey
removeColumnByKey(change: Change, key: string) => Change
Remove the column containing the given key.
changes.moveSelection
moveSelection(change: Change, column: number, row: number) => Change
Move the selection to a specific position in the table.
changes.moveSelectionBy
moveSelectionBy(change: Change, column: number, row: number) => Change
Move the selection by the given amount of columns and rows.
An instance of
TablePosition represents a position within a table (row and column).
You can get your current position in a table by using
plugin.utils.getPosition(value).
position.getWidth() => number
Returns the number of columns in the current table.
position.getHeight() => number
Returns the number of rows in the current table.
position.getRowIndex() => number
Returns the index of the current row in the table.
position.getColumnIndex() => number
Return the index of the current column in the table.
position.isFirstCell() => boolean
True if on first row and first column of the table
position.isLastCell() => boolean
True if on last row and last column of the table
position.isFirstRow() => boolean
True if on first row
position.isLastRow() => boolean
True if on last row
position.isFirstColumn() => boolean
True if on first column
position.isLastColumn() => boolean
True if on last column