Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the @gitbook NPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest

slate-edit-table

NPM version Linux Build Status

A Slate plugin to handle table edition.

Demo: gitbookio.github.io/slate-edit-table/

Install

npm install slate-edit-table

Features

  • Pressing Up/Down moves the cursor to the row above/below
  • Pressing Enter inserts a new row
  • Pressing Cmd+Enter (Ctrl+Enter on Windows/Linux) exits the table, into a new default block
  • Pressing Tab moves the cursor to next cell
  • Pressing Shift+Tab moves the cursor to previous cell

All these default features are configurable.

Copy/Paste behavior

Here are how different cases of copy-paste are handled by the plugin:

  1. Copying the content of a single cell into another cell → The content of the first cell is pasted inside the second cell
  2. Copying the content of a single cell outside the table → Just the content of the cell is pasted (not the table)
  3. Copying some content into a cell → The content is inserted inside the cell
  4. Copying multiple cells somewhere else inside the table → The copied fragment of table is patched at the given position, overwritting cells and adding rows and columns if necessary.
  5. Copying multiple cells outside the table → A new table is pasted, containing the copied cells.

Simple Usage

import EditTable from 'slate-edit-table';

const tablePlugin = EditTable(/* options */);

const plugins = [tablePlugin];

Data structure

Here is what your Slate document containing tables should look like:

<value>
    <document>
        <paragraph>Some text</paragraph>

        <table>
            <table_row>
                <table_cell>
                    <paragraph>Any block can goes into cells</paragraph>
                </table_cell>

                <table_cell>
                    <image isVoid src="image.png" />
                </table_cell>
            </table_row>

            <table_row>
                <table_cell>
                    <paragraph>Second row</paragraph>
                </table_cell>

                <table_cell>
                    <paragraph>Second row</paragraph>
                </table_cell>
            </table_row>
        </table>
    </document>
</value>

Options

Option object you can pass to the plugin.

  • [typeTable: string] — type for table
  • [typeRow: string] — type for the rows.
  • [typeCell: string] — type for the cells.
  • [typeContent: string] — default type for blocks in cells. Also used as default type for blocks created when exiting the table with Mod+Enter.

EditTable

EditTable(options: Options) => Instance

Constructs an instance of the table plugin, for the given options. You can then add this instance to the list of plugins passed to Slate.

Once you have constructed an instance of the plugin, you get access to utilities and changes through pluginInstance.utils and pluginInstance.changes.

Utils

utils.isSelectionInTable

isSelectionInTable(value: Slate.Value) => boolean

Return true if selection is inside a table cell.

utils.isSelectionOutOfTable

isSelectionOutOfTable(value: Slate.Value) => boolean

Return true if selection starts and ends both outside any table. (Notice: it is NOT the opposite value of isSelectionInTable)

utils.getPosition

getPosition(value: Slate.Value) => TablePosition

Returns the position of the cursor in a table (and all related infos).

utils.getPositionByKey

getPositionByKey(tableAncestor: Node, key: string) => TablePosition

Returns the position of a particular node in a table (and all related infos).

utils.createTable

createTable(
    columns: number,
    rows: number,
    getCellContent?: (row: number, column: number) => Node[]
): Block

Returns a table. The content can be filled with the given getCellContent generator.

utils.createRow

createRow(
    columns: number,
    getCellContent?: (column: number) => Node[]
): Block

Returns a row. The content can be filled with the given getCellContent generator.

utils.createCell

createCell(opts: Options, nodes?: Node[]): Block

Returns a cell. The content defaults to an empty typeContent block.

Changes

changes.insertTable

insertTable(change: Change, columns: ?number, rows: ?number) => Change

Insert a new empty table.

changes.insertRow

insertRow(
    opts: Options,
    change: Change,
    at?: number, // row index
    getRow?: (columns: number) => Block // Generate the row yourself
): Change

Insert a new row after the current one or at the specific index (at).

changes.insertColumn

insertColumn(
    opts: Options,
    change: Change,
    at?: number, // Column index
    getCell?: (column: number, row: number) => Block // Generate cells
): Change

Insert a new column after the current one or at the specific index (at).

changes.removeTable

removeTable(change: Change) => Change

Remove current table.

changes.removeTableByKey

removeTableByKey(change: Change, key: string) => Change

Remove the table containing the given key.

changes.removeRow

removeRow(change: Change, at: ?number) => Change

Remove current row or the one at a specific index (at).

changes.removeRowByKey

removeRowByKey(change: Change, key: string) => Change

Remove the row containing the given key.

changes.removeColumn

removeColumn(change: Change, at: ?number) => Change

Remove current column or the one at a specific index (at).

changes.removeColumnByKey

removeColumnByKey(change: Change, key: string) => Change

Remove the column containing the given key.

changes.moveSelection

moveSelection(change: Change, column: number, row: number) => Change

Move the selection to a specific position in the table.

changes.moveSelectionBy

moveSelectionBy(change: Change, column: number, row: number) => Change

Move the selection by the given amount of columns and rows.

TablePosition

An instance of TablePosition represents a position within a table (row and column). You can get your current position in a table by using plugin.utils.getPosition(value).

position.getWidth() => number

Returns the number of columns in the current table.

position.getHeight() => number

Returns the number of rows in the current table.

position.getRowIndex() => number

Returns the index of the current row in the table.

position.getColumnIndex() => number

Return the index of the current column in the table.

position.isFirstCell() => boolean

True if on first row and first column of the table

position.isLastCell() => boolean

True if on last row and last column of the table

position.isFirstRow() => boolean

True if on first row

position.isLastRow() => boolean

True if on last row

position.isFirstColumn() => boolean

True if on first column

position.isLastColumn() => boolean

True if on last column

