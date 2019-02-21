⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the
@gitbookNPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest
A Slate plugin to handle code block editing.
npm install slate-edit-code
Mod means Ctrl on Windows/Linux and Command on Mac.
This plugin uses the following structure for code blocks:
<code_block>
<code_line>A code block is made of</code_line>
<code_line>several code lines</code_line>
</code_block>
Texts inside
code_blocks that contain newlines
\n are automatically split into the appropriate number of
code_lines.
import EditCode from 'slate-edit-code'
const plugins = [
EditCode()
]
containerType = 'code_block' : string — The type of the code containers
lineType = 'code_line' : string — The type of the code lines
exitBlockType = 'paragraph' : null | string — Mod+Enter will exit the code container, into the given block type. Backspace at start of an empty code container will convert it to the given block type. Pass
null to disable this behavior.
onExit: (Change) => void | Change — Change to do when the user hits Mod+Enter. Defaults to exiting the code block, into a new
exitBlockType block.
selectAll = true : boolean — True to select all code inside a code container on Mod+A
allowMarks = false : boolean — False disallow marks in code blocks by normalizing them away.
getIndent: (Value) => string — Returns the indent unit as a string. The current value is passed as context.
Some behavior implemented by this plugins have no corresponding option. While there is an option
selectAll to disable the behavior on
Mod+A, If you would like to fine tune these behavior, you can always redefine the exported
onKeyDown function.
The following example disable all indent behavior
import EditCode from 'slate-edit-code'
const options = { ... };
const basePlugin = EditCode(options);
const customPlugin = {
...basePlugin,
onKeyDown(event, change, editor) {
if (event.key === 'Tab') {
// Bypass the original plugin behavior on `Tab`
return;
} else {
return basePlugin.onKeyDown(event, change, editor);
}
}
}
// Use customPlugin later on
slate-edit-code exports utilities, accessible like so:
const plugin = EditCode()
// Access exported utilities there
plugin.utils
utils.deserializeCode
plugin.utils.deserializeCode(text: String) => Block
Split a text string into lines, and deserialize them to a
code_container
Block, with one children
code_line
Block per line.
changes.toggleCodeBlock
plugin.changes.toggleCodeBlock(change: Change, type: String) => Change
Toggle a block into a code block or a normal block (defined by
type).
changes.wrapCodeBlockByKey
plugin.changes.wrapCodeBlockByKey(change: Change, key: String) => Change
Convert a block (paragraph, etc) into a code block.
changes.wrapCodeBlock
plugin.changes.wrapCodeBlock(change: Change) => Change
Convert current block (paragraph, etc) into a code block.
changes.unwrapCodeBlockByKey
plugin.changes.unwrapCodeBlockByKey(change: Change, key: String, type: String) => Change
Convert a code block into a normal block (paragraph, etc).
changes.unwrapCodeBlock
plugin.changes.unwrapCodeBlock(change: Change, type: String) => Change
Convert current code block into a normal block (paragraph, etc).