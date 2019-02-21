⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the @gitbook NPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest

A Slate plugin to handle code block editing.

Install

npm install slate-edit-code

Features

Pressing Enter insert a new line starting with the right indentation

insert a new line starting with the right indentation Pressing Tab insert the right indentation if selection is collapsed or indent all lines in selection

insert the right indentation if selection is collapsed or indent all lines in selection Pressing Delete remove the indentation before cursor if possible

remove the indentation before cursor if possible Pressing Mod+Enter exits the code block

exits the code block Pressing Mod+A selects all the text in the block

Mod means Ctrl on Windows/Linux and Command on Mac.

Structure

This plugin uses the following structure for code blocks:

< code_block > < code_line > A code block is made of </ code_line > < code_line > several code lines </ code_line > </ code_block >

Texts inside code_blocks that contain newlines

are automatically split into the appropriate number of code_lines .

Simple Usage

import EditCode from 'slate-edit-code' const plugins = [ EditCode() ]

Options arguments

containerType = 'code_block' : string — The type of the code containers

— The type of the code containers lineType = 'code_line' : string — The type of the code lines

— The type of the code lines exitBlockType = 'paragraph' : null | string — Mod+Enter will exit the code container, into the given block type. Backspace at start of an empty code container will convert it to the given block type. Pass null to disable this behavior.

— will exit the code container, into the given block type. Backspace at start of an empty code container will convert it to the given block type. Pass to disable this behavior. onExit: (Change) => void | Change — Change to do when the user hits Mod+Enter . Defaults to exiting the code block, into a new exitBlockType block.

— Change to do when the user hits . Defaults to exiting the code block, into a new block. selectAll = true : boolean — True to select all code inside a code container on Mod+A

— True to select all code inside a code container on allowMarks = false : boolean — False disallow marks in code blocks by normalizing them away.

— False disallow marks in code blocks by normalizing them away. getIndent: (Value) => string — Returns the indent unit as a string. The current value is passed as context.

Suppressing onKeyDown behavior

Some behavior implemented by this plugins have no corresponding option. While there is an option selectAll to disable the behavior on Mod+A , If you would like to fine tune these behavior, you can always redefine the exported onKeyDown function.

The following example disable all indent behavior

import EditCode from 'slate-edit-code' const options = { ... }; const basePlugin = EditCode(options); const customPlugin = { ...basePlugin, onKeyDown(event, change, editor) { if (event.key === 'Tab' ) { return ; } else { return basePlugin.onKeyDown(event, change, editor); } } }

Utilities and Changes

slate-edit-code exports utilities, accessible like so:

const plugin = EditCode() plugin.utils

plugin.utils.deserializeCode(text: String) => Block

Split a text string into lines, and deserialize them to a code_container Block , with one children code_line Block per line.

plugin.changes.toggleCodeBlock(change: Change, type: String) => Change

Toggle a block into a code block or a normal block (defined by type ).

plugin.changes.wrapCodeBlockByKey(change: Change, key: String) => Change

Convert a block (paragraph, etc) into a code block.

plugin.changes.wrapCodeBlock(change: Change) => Change

Convert current block (paragraph, etc) into a code block.

plugin.changes.unwrapCodeBlockByKey(change: Change, key: String, type: String) => Change

Convert a code block into a normal block (paragraph, etc).

plugin.changes.unwrapCodeBlock(change: Change, type: String) => Change

Convert current code block into a normal block (paragraph, etc).