⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the @gitbook NPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest

A Slate plugin to handle keyboard events in blockquotes. Blockquotes can contain blocks.

Install

npm install slate-edit-blockquote

Features

Natural keybindings:

Pressing Enter in an empty block of a blockquote, exits the blockquote

Pressing Backspace at the start of a block in a blockquote, unwraps from the blockquote

Simple Usage

import EditBlockquote from 'slate-edit-blockquote' const plugins = [ EditBlockquote() ]

Arguments

This plugin accepts options to redefine the following block types:

[type: String] — type for blockquotes

— type for blockquotes [typeDefault: String] — type for default block in blockquote.

Utilities

slate-edit-blockquote exports utilities and changes:

plugin.utils.isSelectionInBlockquote(value: Value) => Boolean

Return true if selection is inside a blockquote (and it can be unwrap).

plugin.changes.wrapInBlockquote(change: Change) => Change

Wrap current block in a new blockquote.

plugin.changes.unwrapBlockquote(change: Change) => Change

Unwrap from current blockquote if any.