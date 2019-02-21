⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the
@gitbookNPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest
A Slate plugin to handle keyboard events in blockquotes. Blockquotes can contain blocks.
npm install slate-edit-blockquote
Natural keybindings:
import EditBlockquote from 'slate-edit-blockquote'
const plugins = [
EditBlockquote()
]
This plugin accepts options to redefine the following block types:
[type: String] — type for blockquotes
[typeDefault: String] — type for default block in blockquote.
slate-edit-blockquote exports utilities and changes:
utils.isSelectionInBlockquote
plugin.utils.isSelectionInBlockquote(value: Value) => Boolean
Return true if selection is inside a blockquote (and it can be unwrap).
changes.wrapInBlockquote
plugin.changes.wrapInBlockquote(change: Change) => Change
Wrap current block in a new blockquote.
changes.unwrapBlockquote
plugin.changes.unwrapBlockquote(change: Change) => Change
Unwrap from current blockquote if any.