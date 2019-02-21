openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

slate-edit-blockquote

by GitbookIO
0.6.1 (see all)

A Slate plugin to handle keyboard events in blockquotes

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

358

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the @gitbook NPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest

slate-edit-blockquote

NPM version Linux Build Status

A Slate plugin to handle keyboard events in blockquotes. Blockquotes can contain blocks.

Install

npm install slate-edit-blockquote

Features

Natural keybindings:

  • Pressing Enter in an empty block of a blockquote, exits the blockquote
  • Pressing Backspace at the start of a block in a blockquote, unwraps from the blockquote

Simple Usage

import EditBlockquote from 'slate-edit-blockquote'

const plugins = [
  EditBlockquote()
]

Arguments

This plugin accepts options to redefine the following block types:

  • [type: String] — type for blockquotes
  • [typeDefault: String] — type for default block in blockquote.

Utilities

slate-edit-blockquote exports utilities and changes:

utils.isSelectionInBlockquote

plugin.utils.isSelectionInBlockquote(value: Value) => Boolean

Return true if selection is inside a blockquote (and it can be unwrap).

changes.wrapInBlockquote

plugin.changes.wrapInBlockquote(change: Change) => Change

Wrap current block in a new blockquote.

changes.unwrapBlockquote

plugin.changes.unwrapBlockquote(change: Change) => Change

Unwrap from current blockquote if any.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial