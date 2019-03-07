This repository contains a few of my Slate plugins in a single monorepo to keep them easier to develop.

Plugins

Note: this is not an "official" set of plugins, just ones that I've happened to need and have made. If you have an idea for a plugin, don't pull request it here, you should keep them in your own repos. (Feel free to use this monorepo as a template for your own!)

Demo

Check out the live demo of each of the plugins!

All contributions are super welcome! Check out the Contributing instructions for more info!

These plugins are MIT-licensed.