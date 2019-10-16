A Slate plugin to handle tables with nested block content. Forked from the excellent slate-edit-table implementation, but retooled to work with deep content.

Demo: https://jasonphillips.github.io/slate-deep-table/

Install

npm install slate-deep-table

Features

Pressing Up and Down , move the cursor to next/previous row

and , move the cursor to next/previous row Pressing Tab , move the select to next cell

, move the select to next cell Pressing Shift+Tab , move the select to previous cell

, move the select to previous cell Permits nested block content within table cells

Optionally create headerless tables

Compatibility

Slate is a fast-moving library, so check the CHANGELOG for information on the currently supported version.

Simple Usage

import DeepTable from 'slate-deep-table' const plugins = [ DeepTable({ }) ]

Options

[typeTable: String] — type for table default: 'table'

— type for table [typeRow: String] — type for the rows default: 'table_row'

— type for the rows [typeCell: String] — type for the cells default: 'table_cell'

— type for the cells [typeContent: String] — type for the default blocks within cells default: 'paragraph'

Queries and Commands

slate-deep-table exports queries and commands that you can invoke on your editor instance:

const inATable = editor.isSelectionInTable(); if (!inATable) { editor.insertTable(); }

Check example/main.js for usage in a typical context.

query isSelectionInTable()

editor.isSelectionInTable() => Boolean

Return true if current cursor position is inside a table.

query getTablePosition()

editor.getTablePosition() => null || TablePosition

Returns null if cursor is not in a table, else returns an object you can use to query the current cell and row location:

const position = editor.getTablePosition() position.getRowIndex() position.getColumnIndex() position.getWidth() position.getHeight()

command insertTable()

editor.insertTable(columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new empty table.

command insertTableByKey/Path()

editor.insertTableByKey(key: String, index: Number?, columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor

editor.insertTableByPath(path: List, index: Number?, columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new empty table by Key/Path, follows insertNodeByKey/Path() 's insertion procedure. Index defaults to 0 if empty.

command insertRow()

editor.insertRow(at: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new row after the current one or at the specific index ( at ).

command insertColumn()

editor.insertColumn(at: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new column after the current one or at the specific index ( at ).

command removeTable()

editor.removeTable() => Editor

Remove current table.

command removeRow()

editor.removeRow(at: Number?) => Editor

Remove current row or the one at a specific index ( at ).

command removeColumn()

editor.removeColumn(at: Number?) => Editor

Remove current column or the one at a specific index ( at ).

command moveTableSelection()

editor.moveTableSelection(column: Number, row: Number) => Editor

Move the selection to a specific position in the table.

command moveTableSelectionBy()

editor.moveTableSelectionBy(column: Number, row: Number) => Editor

Move the selection by the given amount of columns and rows.

command toggleTableHeaders()

editor.toggleTableHeaders() => Editor

Toggles whether the table will render the first row as a header row (within a thead) or as a regular row.