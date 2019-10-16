A Slate plugin to handle tables with nested block content. Forked from the excellent slate-edit-table implementation, but retooled to work with deep content.
Demo: https://jasonphillips.github.io/slate-deep-table/
npm install slate-deep-table
Slate is a fast-moving library, so check the CHANGELOG for information on the currently supported version.
import DeepTable from 'slate-deep-table'
const plugins = [
DeepTable({ /* options object here; see below */ })
]
// now instantiate your Slate Editor with these plugins, according to slate documentation
[typeTable: String] — type for table
default: 'table'
[typeRow: String] — type for the rows
default: 'table_row'
[typeCell: String] — type for the cells
default: 'table_cell'
[typeContent: String] — type for the default blocks within cells
default: 'paragraph'
slate-deep-table exports queries and commands that you can invoke on your
editor instance:
// anywhere where 'editor' is passed as an argument, or using the react Component's ref,
// you may directly invoke any of the exported functions below, e.g:
const inATable = editor.isSelectionInTable();
if (!inATable) {
editor.insertTable();
}
Check
example/main.js for usage in a typical context.
query isSelectionInTable()
editor.isSelectionInTable() => Boolean
Return true if current cursor position is inside a table.
query getTablePosition()
editor.getTablePosition() => null || TablePosition
Returns null if cursor is not in a table, else returns an object you can use to query the current cell and row location:
const position = editor.getTablePosition()
position.getRowIndex() // returns row id (0-indexed)
position.getColumnIndex() // return column index (0-indexed)
position.getWidth() // returns count of columns
position.getHeight() // returns count of rows
command insertTable()
editor.insertTable(columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor
Insert a new empty table.
command insertTableByKey/Path()
editor.insertTableByKey(key: String, index: Number?, columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor
editor.insertTableByPath(path: List, index: Number?, columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor
Insert a new empty table by Key/Path, follows
insertNodeByKey/Path()'s insertion procedure. Index defaults to 0 if empty.
command insertRow()
editor.insertRow(at: Number?) => Editor
Insert a new row after the current one or at the specific index (
at).
command insertColumn()
editor.insertColumn(at: Number?) => Editor
Insert a new column after the current one or at the specific index (
at).
command removeTable()
editor.removeTable() => Editor
Remove current table.
command removeRow()
editor.removeRow(at: Number?) => Editor
Remove current row or the one at a specific index (
at).
command removeColumn()
editor.removeColumn(at: Number?) => Editor
Remove current column or the one at a specific index (
at).
command moveTableSelection()
editor.moveTableSelection(column: Number, row: Number) => Editor
Move the selection to a specific position in the table.
command moveTableSelectionBy()
editor.moveTableSelectionBy(column: Number, row: Number) => Editor
Move the selection by the given amount of columns and rows.
command toggleTableHeaders()
editor.toggleTableHeaders() => Editor
Toggles whether the table will render the first row as a header row (within a thead) or as a regular row.