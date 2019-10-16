openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sdt

slate-deep-table

by jasonphillips
0.9.7 (see all)

Plugin for the Slate editor, allowing for creation of tables with nested content

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

slate-deep-table

npm version Linux Build Status

A Slate plugin to handle tables with nested block content. Forked from the excellent slate-edit-table implementation, but retooled to work with deep content.

Demo: https://jasonphillips.github.io/slate-deep-table/

Install

npm install slate-deep-table

Features

  • Pressing Up and Down, move the cursor to next/previous row
  • Pressing Tab, move the select to next cell
  • Pressing Shift+Tab, move the select to previous cell
  • Permits nested block content within table cells
  • Optionally create headerless tables

Compatibility

Slate is a fast-moving library, so check the CHANGELOG for information on the currently supported version.

Simple Usage

import DeepTable from 'slate-deep-table'

const plugins = [
  DeepTable({ /* options object here; see below */ })
]

// now instantiate your Slate Editor with these plugins, according to slate documentation

Options

  • [typeTable: String] — type for table default: 'table'
  • [typeRow: String] — type for the rows default: 'table_row'
  • [typeCell: String] — type for the cells default: 'table_cell'
  • [typeContent: String] — type for the default blocks within cells default: 'paragraph'

Queries and Commands

slate-deep-table exports queries and commands that you can invoke on your editor instance:

// anywhere where 'editor' is passed as an argument, or using the react Component's ref, 
// you may directly invoke any of the exported functions below, e.g:
const inATable = editor.isSelectionInTable();

if (!inATable) {
  editor.insertTable();
}

Check example/main.js for usage in a typical context.

query isSelectionInTable()

editor.isSelectionInTable() => Boolean

Return true if current cursor position is inside a table.

query getTablePosition()

editor.getTablePosition() => null || TablePosition

Returns null if cursor is not in a table, else returns an object you can use to query the current cell and row location:

const position = editor.getTablePosition()

position.getRowIndex() // returns row id (0-indexed)
position.getColumnIndex() // return column index (0-indexed)
position.getWidth() // returns count of columns
position.getHeight() // returns count of rows

command insertTable()

editor.insertTable(columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new empty table.

command insertTableByKey/Path()

editor.insertTableByKey(key: String, index: Number?, columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor

editor.insertTableByPath(path: List, index: Number?, columns: Number?, rows: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new empty table by Key/Path, follows insertNodeByKey/Path()'s insertion procedure. Index defaults to 0 if empty.

command insertRow()

editor.insertRow(at: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new row after the current one or at the specific index (at).

command insertColumn()

editor.insertColumn(at: Number?) => Editor

Insert a new column after the current one or at the specific index (at).

command removeTable()

editor.removeTable() => Editor

Remove current table.

command removeRow()

editor.removeRow(at: Number?) => Editor

Remove current row or the one at a specific index (at).

command removeColumn()

editor.removeColumn(at: Number?) => Editor

Remove current column or the one at a specific index (at).

command moveTableSelection()

editor.moveTableSelection(column: Number, row: Number) => Editor

Move the selection to a specific position in the table.

command moveTableSelectionBy()

editor.moveTableSelectionBy(column: Number, row: Number) => Editor

Move the selection by the given amount of columns and rows.

command toggleTableHeaders()

editor.toggleTableHeaders() => Editor

Toggles whether the table will render the first row as a header row (within a thead) or as a regular row.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial