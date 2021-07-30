This package provides Slash command support for the new Discord Interactions API.
We've documented every type used by the interactions API, so you can make use of this library in your own projects, or make use of the utility functions we've provided to create, get, and delete slash commands.
This is a Node.js module available from the npm registry.
You can install it with npm
npm install slash-commands
or with Yarn
yarn add slash-commands
To import:
import { DiscordInteractions } from "slash-commands";
or
const { DiscordInteractions } = require("slash-commands");
const interaction = new DiscordInteractions({
applicationId: "1234567890",
authToken: "bot token",
publicKey: "discord-provided public key",
});
The following examples use
496279654483886100as a guild id and
545581357812678656as a command id
// Get Global Commands
await interaction
.getApplicationCommands()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
// Get Guild Commands
await interaction
.getApplicationCommands("496279654483886100")
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
const command = {
name: "avatar",
description: "get a users avatar",
options: [
{
name: "big",
description: "should the image be big",
type: ApplicationCommandOptionType.BOOLEAN,
},
],
};
// Create Global Command
await interaction
.createApplicationCommand(command)
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
// Create Guild Command
await interaction
.createApplicationCommand(command, "496279654483886100")
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
const command = {
name: "avatar",
description: "get a users avatar",
options: [
{
name: "small",
description: "should the image be small",
type: ApplicationCommandOptionType.BOOLEAN,
},
],
};
// Edit Global Command
await interaction
.createApplicationCommand(command, null, "545581357812678656")
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
// Edit Guild Command
await interaction
.createApplicationCommand(command, "496279654483886100", "545581357812678656")
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
// Delete Global Command
await interaction
.deleteApplicationCommand("545581357812678656")
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
// Delete Guild Command
await interaction
.deleteApplicationCommand("545581357812678656", "496279654483886100")
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
The slash command API is incomplete, so this library is likely to have breaking changes on non-major releases.
Once the slash command API is stable, we will bump the project to v2.0.0.
Help is much-needed to improve the library and add all features. Please feel free to make a PR to the repository.