openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sc

slash-commands

by megumin
1.5.0 (see all)

Node.JS Slash Commands for Discord

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

discord-slash-commands

This package provides Slash command support for the new Discord Interactions API.

npm npm bundle size npm downloads

We've documented every type used by the interactions API, so you can make use of this library in your own projects, or make use of the utility functions we've provided to create, get, and delete slash commands.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available from the npm registry.

You can install it with npm

npm install slash-commands

or with Yarn

yarn add slash-commands

Importing

To import:

import { DiscordInteractions } from "slash-commands";

or

const { DiscordInteractions } = require("slash-commands");

Initialization

const interaction = new DiscordInteractions({
  applicationId: "1234567890",
  authToken: "bot token",
  publicKey: "discord-provided public key",
});

Usage

The following examples use 496279654483886100 as a guild id and 545581357812678656 as a command id

Getting Commands

// Get Global Commands
await interaction
  .getApplicationCommands()
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

// Get Guild Commands
await interaction
  .getApplicationCommands("496279654483886100")
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

Creating Commands

const command = {
  name: "avatar",
  description: "get a users avatar",
  options: [
    {
      name: "big",
      description: "should the image be big",
      type: ApplicationCommandOptionType.BOOLEAN,
    },
  ],
};

// Create Global Command
await interaction
  .createApplicationCommand(command)
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

// Create Guild Command
await interaction
  .createApplicationCommand(command, "496279654483886100")
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

Editing Commands

const command = {
  name: "avatar",
  description: "get a users avatar",
  options: [
    {
      name: "small",
      description: "should the image be small",
      type: ApplicationCommandOptionType.BOOLEAN,
    },
  ],
};

// Edit Global Command
await interaction
  .createApplicationCommand(command, null, "545581357812678656")
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

// Edit Guild Command
await interaction
  .createApplicationCommand(command, "496279654483886100", "545581357812678656")
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

Deleting Commands

// Delete Global Command
await interaction
  .deleteApplicationCommand("545581357812678656")
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

// Delete Guild Command
await interaction
  .deleteApplicationCommand("545581357812678656", "496279654483886100")
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

Disclaimer

The slash command API is incomplete, so this library is likely to have breaking changes on non-major releases.

Once the slash command API is stable, we will bump the project to v2.0.0.

Contributing

Help is much-needed to improve the library and add all features. Please feel free to make a PR to the repository.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial