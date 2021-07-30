This package provides Slash command support for the new Discord Interactions API.

We've documented every type used by the interactions API, so you can make use of this library in your own projects, or make use of the utility functions we've provided to create, get, and delete slash commands.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available from the npm registry.

You can install it with npm

npm install slash-commands

or with Yarn

yarn add slash-commands

Importing

To import:

import { DiscordInteractions } from "slash-commands" ;

or

const { DiscordInteractions } = require ( "slash-commands" );

Initialization

const interaction = new DiscordInteractions({ applicationId : "1234567890" , authToken : "bot token" , publicKey : "discord-provided public key" , });

Usage

The following examples use 496279654483886100 as a guild id and 545581357812678656 as a command id

Getting Commands

await interaction .getApplicationCommands() .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); await interaction .getApplicationCommands( "496279654483886100" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Creating Commands

const command = { name : "avatar" , description : "get a users avatar" , options : [ { name : "big" , description : "should the image be big" , type : ApplicationCommandOptionType.BOOLEAN, }, ], }; await interaction .createApplicationCommand(command) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); await interaction .createApplicationCommand(command, "496279654483886100" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Editing Commands

const command = { name : "avatar" , description : "get a users avatar" , options : [ { name : "small" , description : "should the image be small" , type : ApplicationCommandOptionType.BOOLEAN, }, ], }; await interaction .createApplicationCommand(command, null , "545581357812678656" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); await interaction .createApplicationCommand(command, "496279654483886100" , "545581357812678656" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Deleting Commands

await interaction .deleteApplicationCommand( "545581357812678656" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); await interaction .deleteApplicationCommand( "545581357812678656" , "496279654483886100" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Disclaimer

The slash command API is incomplete, so this library is likely to have breaking changes on non-major releases.

Once the slash command API is stable, we will bump the project to v2.0.0.

Contributing

Help is much-needed to improve the library and add all features. Please feel free to make a PR to the repository.