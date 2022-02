slash

Convert Windows backslash paths to slash paths: foo\\bar ➔ foo/bar

Forward-slash paths can be used in Windows as long as they're not extended-length paths and don't contain any non-ascii characters.

This was created since the path methods in Node.js outputs \\ paths on Windows.

Install

npm install slash

Usage

import path from 'path' ; import slash from 'slash' ; const string = path.join( 'foo' , 'bar' ); slash(string);

API

Type: string

Accepts a Windows backslash path and returns a path with forward slashes.