Slappey

Slap together a Discord Bot project in seconds!

What is Slappey?

Slappey is a CLI (Command Line Interface) tool that lets you generate a Discord.JS project in a matter of seconds.

Why Slappey?

Do you use a Command/Event Handler? Are you tired of having to copy & paste the same files over and over again, or cloning a repository? Slappey serves as a purpose to eliminate the annoyance of doing that. Instead, with a simple command, Slappey will generate a base structure for your next Discord Bot Project.

It does so by using the most basic command & event handler. Simplicity is key. And since it works well, why change it? Regardless, if you need to try some things out without needing to re-write the same functions all the time, Slappey is great for that.

It also eliminates the abstraction away from users so they need not worry about how commands and events are registered. It will just work out of the box.

What Slappey is NOT

Framework

Library

Discord Bot (It is a Discord Bot Project generator )

) Replacement for coding

Getting Started

Install slappey by running npm install -g slappey or yarn global add slappey on your terminal or Windows CMD. This will install Slappey globally.

To create a project, type slappey , or simply type slappey new <name of project> in your Terminal or Command Prompt.

, or simply type in your Terminal or Command Prompt. Follow the steps and enter your Bot Token and Prefix.

Once done, cd into your project by typing cd <name of project>

into your project by typing To run the bot, type npm run dev or yarn dev . This will run the bot using nodemon which is installed locally.

Generating Commands

Slappey allows you to generate commands into categories. You can type slappey and select Generate to generate a command, or slappey gen command .

and select to generate a command, or . It will ask you for a name, and then a category. This will generate all commands in the src/commands folder, in the correct category.

folder, in the correct category. You can also generate a command by typing slappey gen command . This will prompt you for a command name and category.

Generating Events

You can generate events by running slappey gen event , this will prompt you to select which events you would like to generate.

, this will prompt you to select which events you would like to generate. To select event(s), press space bar and use the up and down arrow keys to navigate. Hit enter when you're done and your event files will be generated in the src/events folder.

Will Slappey support TypeScript?

Soon

Slappey now supports TypeScript as of 6/1/2020!

You must have TypeScript installed. However, if you don't, during the installation process, if you selected TypeScript, Slappey will ask you if you would like to install TypeScript, ts-node, and setup a basic tsconfig.json file. If you enter n (no), you will have to install these manually.

ts-node is a TypeScript interpreter for Node.JS, the dev script uses it along with nodemon, so be sure you have nodemon installed.

Otherwise, if you have TypeScript installed, you can skip this part and just run npm run build and then npm run start

Will Slappey support Python?

Soon

Recipes

Integrating with Sequelize

Implementation Provided Soon

Integrating with Mongoose

Implementation Provided Soon

Integrating with MongoDB

Implementation Provided Soon

Integrating with QuickDB

Implementation Provided Soon

Integrating with Lavalink