Slap together a Discord Bot project in seconds!
Slappey is a CLI (Command Line Interface) tool that lets you generate a Discord.JS project in a matter of seconds.
Do you use a Command/Event Handler? Are you tired of having to copy & paste the same files over and over again, or cloning a repository? Slappey serves as a purpose to eliminate the annoyance of doing that. Instead, with a simple command, Slappey will generate a base structure for your next Discord Bot Project.
It does so by using the most basic command & event handler. Simplicity is key. And since it works well, why change it? Regardless, if you need to try some things out without needing to re-write the same functions all the time, Slappey is great for that.
It also eliminates the abstraction away from users so they need not worry about how commands and events are registered. It will just work out of the box.
Install slappey by running
npm install -g slappey or
yarn global add slappey on your terminal or Windows CMD. This will install Slappey globally.
slappey, or simply type
slappey new <name of project> in your Terminal or Command Prompt.
cd into your project by typing
cd <name of project>
npm run dev or
yarn dev. This will run the bot using
nodemon which is installed locally.
slappey and select Generate to generate a command, or
slappey gen command.
src/commands folder, in the correct category.
slappey gen command. This will prompt you for a command name and category.
slappey gen event, this will prompt you to select which events you would like to generate.
src/events folder.
Slappey now supports TypeScript as of 6/1/2020!
You must have TypeScript installed. However, if you don't, during the installation process, if you selected TypeScript, Slappey will ask you if you would like to install TypeScript, ts-node, and setup a basic tsconfig.json file. If you enter n (no), you will have to install these manually. ts-node is a TypeScript interpreter for Node.JS, the dev script uses it along with nodemon, so be sure you have nodemon installed. Otherwise, if you have TypeScript installed, you can skip this part and just run
npm run build and then
npm run start
