A collection of utility functions for working with strings in JavaScript in the browser or CommonJS.
npm install slang
The annotated source code for slang, generated by Docco, can be found here.
Returns whether
input is a string
slang.isString('testing'); // true
slang.isString(543); // false
Capitalizes the first character of a string
slang.capitalize('hello world!'); // "Hello world!"
Uncapitalizes the first character of a string
slang.uncapitalize('Hello world!); // "hello world!"
Capitalizes each word in the string
slang.capitalizeWords('hello world!'); // "Hello World!"
Uncapitalizes each word in the string
slang.uncapitalizeWords('Hello World!'); // "hello world!"
Returns whether the character at the provided character index is upper case.
slang.isUpperCaseAt('Testing', 0); // true
Returns whether the character at the provided character index is lower case.
slang.isLowerCaseAt('Testing', 1); // true
Inverts the case for each letter in the string
slang.swapcase('aaBBccDD'); // "AAbbCCdd"
Converts a string of words seperated by dashes or spaces to camelCase
slang.camelize('hello world'); // "helloWorld"
slang.camelize('hello-world'); // "helloWorld"
slang.uncamelize('helloWorld'); // "hello World"
Converts a string of words or a camelCased string into a series of words separated by a dash (
-)
slang.dasherize('this is dashed'); // "this-is-dashed"
Concatenates the string
count times
slang.repeat('Ho! ', 3); // "Ho! Ho! Ho! "
Inserts
string in
input at
index
slang.insert('this is cool!', 'really ', 8); // "this is really cool!"
Removes the characters between the
start and
end indexes
slang.remove('this is really cool!', 8, 15); // "this is cool!"
Removes the last character of
input
slang.chop('hello'); // "hell"
Removes leading and trailing whitespace from
input. Uses ES5's native trim is available.
slang.trim('hello '); // "hello"
Removes the leading whitespace from
input
slang.trimLeft(' hello '); // "hello "
Removes the trailing whitespace from
input
slang.trimRight(' hello '); // " hello"
Truncates
input to
args.limit or 10 and adds
args.omission or "..."
slang.truncate('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.'); // 'Lorem ipsu...'
slang.truncate('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.', { limit: 5, omission: '...(read more)' }); // 'Lorem...(read more)'
Joins an array into a humanized list. The last element is joined by "and" by default, but you can change it.
slang.join(['red', 'blue', 'green']); // "red, blue and green"
slang.join(['red', 'blue', 'green'], 'or'); // "red, blue or green"
Returns a humanized number with the correct suffix such as 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th.
slang.humanize(2); // "2nd"
slang.humanize(103); // "103rd"
Returns whether
input contains
string
slang.contains('hello world', 'world'); // true
Returns whether
input starts with
string
slang.startsWith('hello world', 'hello'); // true
Returns whether
input ends with
string
slang.endsWith('hello world', 'world'); // true
Returns whether
input is empty or only contains whitespace
slang.isBlank(' '); // true
slang.isBlank(''); // true
Returns the successor to str. The successor is calculated by incrementing characters starting from the rightmost alphanumeric (or the rightmost character if there are no alphanumerics) in the string. Incrementing a digit always results in another digit, and incrementing a letter results in another letter of the same case.
If the increment generates a carry, the character to the left of it is incremented. This process repeats until there is no carry, adding an additional character if necessary.
slang.successor("abcd"); // "abce"
slang.successor("THX1138"); // "THX1139"
slang.successor("<<koala>>"); // "<<koalb>>"
slang.successor("1999zzz"); // "2000aaa"
slang.successor("ZZZ9999"); // "AAAA0000"
Returns a unique guid of the specified length, or 32 by default
slang.guid(); // "gE9FEtJknQVy3qkN9fxmTucYKTwFOno2"
slang.guid(15); // "b0apU4OH7ZgmEoU"
Adds the methods from the slang object to String.prototype. Does not add slang.guid, slang.humanize, slang.isString, slang.version, or itself.
slang.addToPrototype();
"test".capitalize(); // "Test"
The default language to be used with all inflection methods. Initially set to 'en' for English.
Pluralizes a string in the specified language or
slang.lang by default
inflector.pluralize('man') // 'men'
inflector.pluralize('word', 'de') // non-default language
Singularizes a string in the specified language or
slang.lang by default
inflector.singularize('men') // 'man'
inflector.singularize('word', 'de') // non-default language
An object that describes a language's inflection rules. See source code for example usage.
An object holding
slang.Language objects that describe various languages. English ('en') is provided
by default and you can add additional languages by adding them to
slang.languages. Then you can set
the default language to this new language by setting
slang.lang or just use your language by passing
the language code as the second argument to
slang.pluralize or
slang.singularize.
// Create a language
var german = new slang.Language();
// Now add inflection rules
// ...
// Add language
slang.languages['de'] = german;
// Set default language
slang.lang = 'de';
slang is licensed under the MIT license.