Slang

A collection of utility functions for working with strings in JavaScript in the browser or CommonJS.

Node Installation

npm install slang

Annotated source code

The annotated source code for slang, generated by Docco, can be found here.

API

Returns whether input is a string

slang .isString ( 'testing' ); slang .isString ( 543 );

Capitalizes the first character of a string

slang .capitalize ( 'hello world!' );

Uncapitalizes the first character of a string

slang .uncapitalize ('Hello world!);

Capitalizes each word in the string

slang .capitalizeWords ( 'hello world!' );

Uncapitalizes each word in the string

slang .uncapitalizeWords ( 'Hello World!' );

Returns whether the character at the provided character index is upper case.

slang .isUpperCaseAt ( 'Testing' , 0 );

Returns whether the character at the provided character index is lower case.

slang .isLowerCaseAt ( 'Testing' , 1 );

Inverts the case for each letter in the string

slang .swapcase ( 'aaBBccDD' );

Converts a string of words seperated by dashes or spaces to camelCase

slang .camelize ( 'hello world' ); slang .camelize ( 'hello-world' );

slang .uncamelize ( 'helloWorld' );

Converts a string of words or a camelCased string into a series of words separated by a dash ( - )

slang .dasherize ( 'this is dashed' );

Concatenates the string count times

slang .repeat ( 'Ho! ' , 3 );

Inserts string in input at index

slang .insert ( 'this is cool!' , 'really ' , 8 );

Removes the characters between the start and end indexes

slang .remove ( 'this is really cool!' , 8 , 15 );

Removes the last character of input

slang .chop ( 'hello' );

Removes leading and trailing whitespace from input . Uses ES5's native trim is available.

slang .trim ( 'hello ' );

Removes the leading whitespace from input

slang .trimLeft ( ' hello ' );

Removes the trailing whitespace from input

slang .trimRight ( ' hello ' );

Truncates input to args.limit or 10 and adds args.omission or "..."

slang .truncate ( 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.' ); slang .truncate ( 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.' , { limit : 5 , omission : '...(read more)' });

Joins an array into a humanized list. The last element is joined by "and" by default, but you can change it.

slang .join ([ 'red' , 'blue' , 'green' ]); slang .join ([ 'red' , 'blue' , 'green' ], 'or' );

Returns a humanized number with the correct suffix such as 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th.

slang .humanize ( 2 ); slang .humanize ( 103 );

Returns whether input contains string

slang .contains ( 'hello world' , 'world' );

Returns whether input starts with string

slang .startsWith ( 'hello world' , 'hello' );

Returns whether input ends with string

slang .endsWith ( 'hello world' , 'world' );

Returns whether input is empty or only contains whitespace

slang .isBlank ( ' ' ); slang .isBlank ( '' );

Returns the successor to str. The successor is calculated by incrementing characters starting from the rightmost alphanumeric (or the rightmost character if there are no alphanumerics) in the string. Incrementing a digit always results in another digit, and incrementing a letter results in another letter of the same case.

If the increment generates a carry, the character to the left of it is incremented. This process repeats until there is no carry, adding an additional character if necessary.

slang .successor ( "abcd" ); slang .successor ( "THX1138" ); slang .successor ( "<<koala>>" ); slang .successor ( "1999zzz" ); slang .successor ( "ZZZ9999" );

Returns a unique guid of the specified length, or 32 by default

slang .guid (); slang .guid ( 15 );

Adds the methods from the slang object to String.prototype. Does not add slang.guid, slang.humanize, slang.isString, slang.version, or itself.

slang.addToPrototype(); "test" .capitalize(); // "Test"

The default language to be used with all inflection methods. Initially set to 'en' for English.

Pluralizes a string in the specified language or slang.lang by default

inflector .pluralize ( 'man' ) inflector .pluralize ( 'word' , 'de' )

Singularizes a string in the specified language or slang.lang by default

inflector .singularize ( 'men' ) inflector .singularize ( 'word' , 'de' )

An object that describes a language's inflection rules. See source code for example usage.

An object holding slang.Language objects that describe various languages. English ('en') is provided by default and you can add additional languages by adding them to slang.languages . Then you can set the default language to this new language by setting slang.lang or just use your language by passing the language code as the second argument to slang.pluralize or slang.singularize .

var german = new slang.Language(); slang.languages[ 'de' ] = german; slang.lang = 'de' ;

License

slang is licensed under the MIT license.