sla

slang

by Devon Govett
0.3.0 (see all)

A collection of utility functions for working with strings in JavaScript in the browser or Node

Overview

Readme

Slang

A collection of utility functions for working with strings in JavaScript in the browser or CommonJS.

Node Installation

npm install slang

Annotated source code

The annotated source code for slang, generated by Docco, can be found here.

API

slang.isString

Returns whether input is a string

slang.isString('testing'); // true
slang.isString(543);       // false

slang.capitalize

Capitalizes the first character of a string

slang.capitalize('hello world!'); // "Hello world!"

slang.uncapitalize

Uncapitalizes the first character of a string

slang.uncapitalize('Hello world!); // "hello world!"

slang.capitalizeWords

Capitalizes each word in the string

slang.capitalizeWords('hello world!'); // "Hello World!"

slang.uncapitalizeWords

Uncapitalizes each word in the string

slang.uncapitalizeWords('Hello World!'); // "hello world!"

slang.isUpperCaseAt

Returns whether the character at the provided character index is upper case.

slang.isUpperCaseAt('Testing', 0); // true

slang.isLowerCaseAt

Returns whether the character at the provided character index is lower case.

slang.isLowerCaseAt('Testing', 1); // true

slang.swapcase

Inverts the case for each letter in the string

slang.swapcase('aaBBccDD'); // "AAbbCCdd"

slang.camelize

Converts a string of words seperated by dashes or spaces to camelCase

slang.camelize('hello world'); // "helloWorld"
slang.camelize('hello-world'); // "helloWorld"

slang.uncamelize

slang.uncamelize('helloWorld'); // "hello World"

slang.dasherize

Converts a string of words or a camelCased string into a series of words separated by a dash (-)

slang.dasherize('this is dashed'); // "this-is-dashed"

slang.repeat

Concatenates the string count times

slang.repeat('Ho! ', 3); // "Ho! Ho! Ho! "

slang.insert

Inserts string in input at index

slang.insert('this is cool!', 'really ', 8); // "this is really cool!"

slang.remove

Removes the characters between the start and end indexes

slang.remove('this is really cool!', 8, 15); // "this is cool!"

slang.chop

Removes the last character of input

slang.chop('hello'); // "hell"

slang.trim

Removes leading and trailing whitespace from input. Uses ES5's native trim is available.

slang.trim('hello '); // "hello"

slang.trimLeft

Removes the leading whitespace from input

slang.trimLeft(' hello '); // "hello "

slang.trimRight

Removes the trailing whitespace from input

slang.trimRight(' hello '); // " hello"

slang.truncate

Truncates input to args.limit or 10 and adds args.omission or "..."

slang.truncate('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.');                                           // 'Lorem ipsu...'
slang.truncate('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.', { limit: 5, omission: '...(read more)' }); // 'Lorem...(read more)'

slang.join

Joins an array into a humanized list. The last element is joined by "and" by default, but you can change it.

slang.join(['red', 'blue', 'green']);       // "red, blue and green"
slang.join(['red', 'blue', 'green'], 'or'); // "red, blue or green"

slang.humanize

Returns a humanized number with the correct suffix such as 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th.

slang.humanize(2);   // "2nd"
slang.humanize(103); // "103rd"

slang.contains

Returns whether input contains string

slang.contains('hello world', 'world'); // true

slang.startsWith

Returns whether input starts with string

slang.startsWith('hello world', 'hello'); // true

slang.endsWith

Returns whether input ends with string

slang.endsWith('hello world', 'world'); // true

slang.isBlank

Returns whether input is empty or only contains whitespace

slang.isBlank(' '); // true
slang.isBlank('');  // true

slang.successor

Returns the successor to str. The successor is calculated by incrementing characters starting from the rightmost alphanumeric (or the rightmost character if there are no alphanumerics) in the string. Incrementing a digit always results in another digit, and incrementing a letter results in another letter of the same case.

If the increment generates a carry, the character to the left of it is incremented. This process repeats until there is no carry, adding an additional character if necessary.

slang.successor("abcd");      // "abce"
slang.successor("THX1138");   // "THX1139"
slang.successor("<<koala>>"); // "<<koalb>>"
slang.successor("1999zzz");   // "2000aaa"
slang.successor("ZZZ9999");   // "AAAA0000"

slang.guid

Returns a unique guid of the specified length, or 32 by default

slang.guid();   // "gE9FEtJknQVy3qkN9fxmTucYKTwFOno2"
slang.guid(15); // "b0apU4OH7ZgmEoU"

slang.addToPrototype

Adds the methods from the slang object to String.prototype. Does not add slang.guid, slang.humanize, slang.isString, slang.version, or itself.

slang.addToPrototype();
"test".capitalize(); // "Test"

slang.lang

The default language to be used with all inflection methods. Initially set to 'en' for English.

slang.pluralize

Pluralizes a string in the specified language or slang.lang by default

inflector.pluralize('man') // 'men'
inflector.pluralize('word', 'de') // non-default language

slang.singularize

Singularizes a string in the specified language or slang.lang by default

inflector.singularize('men') // 'man'
inflector.singularize('word', 'de') // non-default language

slang.Language

An object that describes a language's inflection rules. See source code for example usage.

slang.languages

An object holding slang.Language objects that describe various languages. English ('en') is provided by default and you can add additional languages by adding them to slang.languages. Then you can set the default language to this new language by setting slang.lang or just use your language by passing the language code as the second argument to slang.pluralize or slang.singularize.

// Create a language
var german = new slang.Language();
// Now add inflection rules
// ...

// Add language
slang.languages['de'] = german;

// Set default language
slang.lang = 'de';

License

slang is licensed under the MIT license.

