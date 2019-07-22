Features

A landing page you can point users to fill in their emails and receive an invite ( https://slack.yourdomain.com )

) An <iframe> badge to embed on any website that shows connected users in realtime with socket.io.

badge to embed on any website that shows connected users in realtime with socket.io. A SVG badge that works well from static mediums (like GitHub README pages)

Abuse prevention via Google reCAPTCHA

Check out the Demo or read more about the motivations and history behind Slackin.

Usage

Set up Now on your device and run this command:

$ now -e SLACK_API_TOKEN= "<token>" \ -e SLACK_SUBDOMAIN= "<team-name>" \ -e GOOGLE_CAPTCHA_SECRET= "<secret>" \ -e GOOGLE_CAPTCHA_SITEKEY= "<sitekey>" \ now-examples/slackin

Other platforms:

Tips

Your team id is what you use to access your login page on Slack (eg: https://{this}.slack.com).

You can find or generate your API test token at api.slack.com/web – note that the user you use to generate the token must be an admin. You need to create a dedicated @slackin-inviter user (or similar), mark that user an admin, and use a test token from that dedicated admin user. Note that test tokens have actual permissions so you do not need to create an OAuth 2 app. Also check out the Slack docs on generating a test token.

Important: If you use Slackin in single-channel mode, you'll only be able to invite as many external accounts as paying members you have times 5. If you are not getting invite emails, this might be the reason. Workaround: sign up for a free org, and set up Slackin to point to it (all channels will be visible).

Here is where to generate a secret and sitekey for Google reCAPTCHA.

Badges

< script async defer src = "https://slack.yourdomain.com/slackin.js" > </ script >

< img src = "https://slack.yourdomain.com/badge.svg" >

API

Loading slackin will return a Function that creates a HTTP.Server instance:

import slackin from 'slackin' slackin.default({ token : 'yourtoken' , interval : 1000 , org : 'your-slack-subdomain' , path : '/some/path/you/host/slackin/under/' , channels : 'channel,channel,...' , silent : false }).listen( 3000 )

This will show response times from Slack and how many online users you have on the console. The returned http.Server has an app property that is the express application that you can define or override routes on.

All the metadata for your organization can be fetched via a JSON HTTP request to /data .

Caught a Bug?

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Uninstall slackin if it's already installed: npm uninstall -g slack Link it to the global module directory: npm link Transpile the source code and watch for changes: npm start