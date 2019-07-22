https://slack.yourdomain.com)
<iframe> badge to embed on any website that shows connected users in realtime with socket.io.
read more about the motivations and history behind Slackin.
Set up Now on your device and run this command:
$ now -e SLACK_API_TOKEN="<token>" \
-e SLACK_SUBDOMAIN="<team-name>" \
-e GOOGLE_CAPTCHA_SECRET="<secret>" \
-e GOOGLE_CAPTCHA_SITEKEY="<sitekey>" \
now-examples/slackin
Other platforms:
Your team id is what you use to access your login page on Slack (eg: https://{this}.slack.com).
You can find or generate your API test token at api.slack.com/web – note that the user you use to generate the token must be an admin. You need to create a dedicated
@slackin-inviter user (or similar), mark that user an admin, and use a test token from that dedicated admin user. Note that test tokens have actual permissions so you do not need to create an OAuth 2 app. Also check out the Slack docs on generating a test token.
Important: If you use Slackin in single-channel mode, you'll only be able to invite as many external accounts as paying members you have times 5. If you are not getting invite emails, this might be the reason. Workaround: sign up for a free org, and set up Slackin to point to it (all channels will be visible).
Here is where to generate a secret and sitekey for Google reCAPTCHA.
<script async defer src="https://slack.yourdomain.com/slackin.js"></script>
<!-- append "?" to the URL for the large version -->
<img src="https://slack.yourdomain.com/badge.svg">
Loading
slackin will return a
Function that creates a
HTTP.Server instance:
import slackin from 'slackin'
slackin.default({
token: 'yourtoken', // required
interval: 1000,
org: 'your-slack-subdomain', // required
path: '/some/path/you/host/slackin/under/', // defaults to '/'
channels: 'channel,channel,...', // for single channel mode
silent: false // suppresses warnings
}).listen(3000)
This will show response times from Slack and how many online users you have on the console. The returned
http.Server has an
app property that is the
express application that you can define or override routes on.
All the metadata for your organization can be fetched via a JSON HTTP request to
/data.
npm uninstall -g slack
npm link
npm start
Yey! Now can use the
slack command everywhere.