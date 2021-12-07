openbase logo
slackify-markdown

by Eugene Baraniuk
4.3.1 (see all)

Convert markdown into Slack-specific markdown

Downloads/wk

39.7K

79

2mos ago

11

7

MIT

Built-In

No?

5.0/5
karolis-sh

Easy to Use

Readme

Slackify-Markdown

Build Status codecov Known Vulnerabilities

Slackify-Markdown is a Markdown to Slack-specific-markdown converter, based on Unified and Remark.

Install

npm install slackify-markdown

Usage

const slackifyMarkdown = require('slackify-markdown');
const markdown = `
# List of items

* item 1
* item 2
* item 3

[here is an example](https://example.com)
`;

slackifyMarkdown(markdown);
/*
 *List of items*

 • item 1
 • item 2
 • item 3

 <https://example.com|here is an example>
/*

NodeJS version < 10

Use slackify-markdown v2 if you use nodejs version 9 and lower.

npm install slackify-markdown@2

MIT Licence

Karolis Šarapnickis
December 29, 2020
December 29, 2020
Easy to Use

A reliable utility to convert markdown-style text to a format that slack can understand. I am using this in numerous projects to ping slack via webhook, never had any anomalies with the text output.

0

