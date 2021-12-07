Slackify-Markdown is a Markdown to Slack-specific-markdown converter, based on Unified and Remark.
npm install slackify-markdown
const slackifyMarkdown = require('slackify-markdown');
const markdown = `
# List of items
* item 1
* item 2
* item 3
[here is an example](https://example.com)
`;
slackifyMarkdown(markdown);
/*
*List of items*
• item 1
• item 2
• item 3
<https://example.com|here is an example>
/*
Use slackify-markdown v2 if you use nodejs version 9 and lower.
npm install slackify-markdown@2
A reliable utility to convert markdown-style text to a format that slack can understand. I am using this in numerous projects to ping slack via webhook, never had any anomalies with the text output.