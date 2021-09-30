A Node.JS module for Slack's RTM API
The following resources are needed in order to run
slackbotapi:
eventemitter3,
jethro,
request and
ws
Installing slackbotapi is as simple as running the following command:
npm install slackbotapi
After installing this module and its dependencies, you can check the example_bot.js to learn the basics.
If you want your project to be listed here, please let us know by creating an issue with the link to your project. Chances are we'll list it here!
You can join the #slackbotapi channel over at https://slack.radiant.dj. (If you are already registered you can find us at https://radiantdj.slack.com) If you prefer not to join yet another Slack team, feel free to join Gitter or post an issue.