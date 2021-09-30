openbase logo
sla

slackbotapi

by xBytez
1.3.9 (see all)

node.js Slack RTM API module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

SlackbotAPI

A Node.JS module for Slack's RTM API

Setup

Requirements

The following resources are needed in order to run slackbotapi:

  • Modules: eventemitter3, jethro, request and ws
  • A valid Slack API Token

Installation

Installing slackbotapi is as simple as running the following command: npm install slackbotapi

Usage

After installing this module and its dependencies, you can check the example_bot.js to learn the basics.

Cool projects built on slackbotapi

If you want your project to be listed here, please let us know by creating an issue with the link to your project. Chances are we'll list it here!

Contact us

You can join the #slackbotapi channel over at https://slack.radiant.dj. (If you are already registered you can find us at https://radiantdj.slack.com) If you prefer not to join yet another Slack team, feel free to join Gitter or post an issue.

