NOTE: This package was created because
winston-slackdid not have similar code structure to
winston-hipchat(switched from using HipChat → Slack and wanted consistency).
npm install -S winston slack-winston
var winston = require('winston')
var slackWinston = require('slack-winston').Slack
var options = {
domain: 'my-domain',
token: 'my-slack-incoming-webhook-token',
webhook_url: 'my-slack-incoming-webhook-url',
channel: 'general',
level: 'warn'
}
winston.add(slackWinston, options)
Many options can be seen in the Slack API docs.
:tophat:)
{{message}},
{{level}}, and
{{meta}} as a JSON string. If not specified, it will print a default of
{{message}}\n\n{{meta}}. Note that this gets sent as the
text field in the payload per Slack requirements.