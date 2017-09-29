A Slack transport for winston.

NOTE: This package was created because winston-slack did not have similar code structure to winston-hipchat (switched from using HipChat → Slack and wanted consistency).

Install

npm install -S winston slack-winston

Usage

var winston = require ( 'winston' ) var slackWinston = require ( 'slack-winston' ).Slack var options = { domain : 'my-domain' , token : 'my-slack-incoming-webhook-token' , webhook_url : 'my-slack-incoming-webhook-url' , channel : 'general' , level : 'warn' } winston.add(slackWinston, options)

Many options can be seen in the Slack API docs.

level: Level of messages that this transport should log

Level of messages that this transport should log
silent: If true, will not log messages

If true, will not log messages token: Required. Slack incoming webhook token

Required. Slack incoming webhook token webhook_url: Required. Slack incoming webhook url.

Required. Slack incoming webhook url. channel: Required. Channel of chat (e.g. "#foo" or "@foo")

Required. Channel of chat (e.g. "#foo" or "@foo") domain: Required. Domain of Slack (e.g. "foo" if "foo.slack.com")

Required. Domain of Slack (e.g. "foo" if "foo.slack.com") username: Username of the incoming webhook Slack bot (defaults to "Winston")

Username of the incoming webhook Slack bot (defaults to "Winston") icon_emoji: Icon of bot (defaults to 🎩 :tophat: )

Icon of bot (defaults to 🎩 ) message: lodash templates. Gets passed the {{message}} , {{level}} , and {{meta}} as a JSON string. If not specified, it will print a default of {{message}}



{{meta}} . Note that this gets sent as the text field in the payload per Slack requirements.

queueDelay: Delay time (ms) between messages in queue (defaults to 500)

License

MIT