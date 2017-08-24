openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sw

slack-webhook

by Patt-tom McDonnell
1.0.0 (see all)

A thing for slack webhooks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

slack-webhook

Installation

npm i -S slack-webhook

Usage

Initialization

Setup an incoming webhook and copy the webhook url. This is the only required parameter to initialize the module.

var SlackWebhook = require('slack-webhook')

var slack = new SlackWebhook('https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url')

Optionally, you can pass in a defaults attribute to set defaults for the webhook's username, icon_emoji and channel. If no defaults attribute is used, it will default to the configuration that was used on the set up page.

var slack = new SlackWebhook('https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url', {
  defaults: {
    username: 'Bot',
    channel: '#general',
    icon_emoji: ':robot_face:'
  }
})

Sending a message

There are two ways to send a message. The first is by passing a string as the argument.

slack.send('some text')

The second is to pass a payload. Any options you pass in here will override the default ones you created at initialization.

slack.send({
  text: 'some text',
  attachments: [
    // optional attachment data
  ],
  username: 'new username',
  icon_emoji: ':scream_cat:',
  channel: '#another-channel'
})

Both versions return a promise.

slack.send('some text').then(function (res) {
  // succesful request
}).catch(function (err) {
  // handle request error
})

Configuring Promise Library

By default, this module uses Node >= v4's Promise object, but you can configure it to use your preferred Promise library.

// define it on initialization
var bluebird = require('bluebird')
var slack = new SlackWebhook('https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url', {
  Promise: bluebird
})

// define it after initialization
var q = require('q')
var slack = new SlackWebhook('https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url')
slack.Promise = q.Promise

Tests

npm t

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial