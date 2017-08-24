Installation

npm i -S slack-webhook

Usage

Initialization

Setup an incoming webhook and copy the webhook url. This is the only required parameter to initialize the module.

var SlackWebhook = require ( 'slack-webhook' ) var slack = new SlackWebhook( 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url' )

Optionally, you can pass in a defaults attribute to set defaults for the webhook's username , icon_emoji and channel . If no defaults attribute is used, it will default to the configuration that was used on the set up page.

var slack = new SlackWebhook( 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url' , { defaults : { username : 'Bot' , channel : '#general' , icon_emoji : ':robot_face:' } })

Sending a message

There are two ways to send a message. The first is by passing a string as the argument.

slack.send( 'some text' )

The second is to pass a payload. Any options you pass in here will override the default ones you created at initialization.

slack.send({ text : 'some text' , attachments : [ ], username : 'new username' , icon_emoji : ':scream_cat:' , channel : '#another-channel' })

Both versions return a promise.

slack.send( 'some text' ).then( function ( res ) { }).catch( function ( err ) { })

Configuring Promise Library

By default, this module uses Node >= v4's Promise object, but you can configure it to use your preferred Promise library.

var bluebird = require ( 'bluebird' ) var slack = new SlackWebhook( 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url' , { Promise : bluebird }) var q = require ( 'q' ) var slack = new SlackWebhook( 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/your/webhook/url' ) slack.Promise = q.Promise

Tests