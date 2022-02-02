A simple, flexible, zero-dependency Node.js wrapper around the Slack webhook API. Makes it easy to send notifications to Slack from your application.

Installation

npm install slack-notify

Usage

import SlackNotify from 'slack-notify' ; const MY_SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL = 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/RANDOMCHARS' ; const slack = SlackNotify(MY_SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL); slack.send( 'Hello!' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'done!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); }); slack.send({ channel : '#myCustomChannelName' , icon_url : 'http://example.com/my-icon.png' , text : 'Here is my notification' , unfurl_links : 1 , username : 'Jimmy' }); var statLog = slack.extend({ channel : '#statistics' , icon_emoji : ':computer:' , username : 'Statistics' }); statLog({ text : 'Current server statistics' , fields : { 'CPU usage' : '7.51%' , 'Memory usage' : '254mb' } }); slack.send( 'Hello!' ).then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .error( 'API error:' , err); }) slack.bug( 'Something broke!' ); slack.success( 'Something happened correctly!' ); slack.alert( 'Something important!' ); slack.alert({ text : 'Current server stats' , fields : { 'CPU usage' : '7.51%' , 'Memory usage' : '254mb' } }); slack.alert({ text : 'Current server stats' , attachments : [ { fallback : 'Required Fallback String' , fields : [ { title : 'CPU usage' , value : '7.51%' , short : true }, { title : 'Memory usage' , value : '254mb' , short : true } ] } ] });

Running the Test Suite

npm install npm test

CJS / ESM support

This library supports CommonJS and ES Modules.

const SlackNotify = require ( 'slack-notify' ); import SlackNotify from 'slack-notify' ; const slack = SlackNotify(MY_SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL);

License

MIT. Copyright © 2014-2022 Andrew Childs