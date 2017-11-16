Slack Node SDK, full support for Webhook and the Slack API, continuously updated.
npm install slack-node
At first, you have to apply Slack webhook.
and copy
webhook url
Code example:
var Slack = require('slack-node');
webhookUri = "__uri___";
slack = new Slack();
slack.setWebhook(webhookUri);
slack.webhook({
channel: "#general",
username: "webhookbot",
text: "This is posted to #general and comes from a bot named webhookbot."
}, function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
Use icon emoji, you can give a Slack defined emoji, or use image from URL.
var Slack = require('slack-node');
webhookUri = "__uri___";
slack = new Slack();
slack.setWebhook(webhookUri);
// slack emoji
slack.webhook({
channel: "#general",
username: "webhookbot",
icon_emoji: ":ghost:",
text: "test message, test message"
}, function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
// URL image
slack.webhook({
channel: "#general",
username: "webhookbot",
icon_emoji: "http://icons.iconarchive.com/icons/rokey/popo-emotions/128/after-boom-icon.png",
text: "test message, test message"
}, function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
Otherwise, you can check usage from example
First you have to apply an API from SLACK API page,
The method, please reference Slack API page
example code,
var Slack = require('slack-node');
apiToken = "-- api token --";
slack = new Slack(apiToken);
slack.api("users.list", function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
slack.api('chat.postMessage', {
text:'hello from nodejs',
channel:'#general'
}, function(err, response){
console.log(response);
});
0.1.7
slack-node no longer crashes if Slack returns HTML instead of JSON.
0.1.6
support ES6, promise function.
0.1.3
use requestretry replace request. thanks for timjrobinson
update test
fixed emoji error
fixed return error crash when run time.
0.1.0
fixed test type error
support new slack webhook.
0.0.95
fixed webhook function and test
support file upload function
0.0.93
return header and status
0.0.92
merge slack emoji for webhook
pass request full request object
0.0.9
pass parameters bug fixed