Slack Node SDK, full support for Webhook and the Slack API, continuously updated.

Install

npm install slack-node

Slack Webhook usage

At first, you have to apply Slack webhook. and copy webhook url

Webhook usage

Code example:

var Slack = require ( 'slack-node' ); webhookUri = "__uri___" ; slack = new Slack(); slack.setWebhook(webhookUri); slack.webhook({ channel : "#general" , username : "webhookbot" , text : "This is posted to #general and comes from a bot named webhookbot." }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

Use icon emoji, you can give a Slack defined emoji, or use image from URL.

var Slack = require ( 'slack-node' ); webhookUri = "__uri___" ; slack = new Slack(); slack.setWebhook(webhookUri); slack.webhook({ channel : "#general" , username : "webhookbot" , icon_emoji : ":ghost:" , text : "test message, test message" }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); }); slack.webhook({ channel : "#general" , username : "webhookbot" , icon_emoji : "http://icons.iconarchive.com/icons/rokey/popo-emotions/128/after-boom-icon.png" , text : "test message, test message" }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

Otherwise, you can check usage from example

Slack API support

First you have to apply an API from SLACK API page,

The method, please reference Slack API page

example code,

var Slack = require ( 'slack-node' ); apiToken = "-- api token --" ; slack = new Slack(apiToken); slack.api( "users.list" , function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); }); slack.api( 'chat.postMessage' , { text : 'hello from nodejs' , channel : '#general' }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

Changelog