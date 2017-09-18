openbase logo
she

slack-history-export

by Abimbola Idowu
1.1.1 (see all)

A NPM module that allows slack users export their history

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

slack-history-export

Command line module to allow you download your slack history. Supports IM/DM, channels and private groups now, support for multiparty direct message coming soon.

Travis Build Status Codecov Coverage Status David Dependencies Status David devDependencies Status

Installation

npm install slack-history-export -g

Options

Usage: slack-history-export [options]
Options:

  --help, -h      Show help text.                                      [boolean]
  --version, -v   Show version number                                  [boolean]
  --token, -t     Slack Token. You can generate it
                  from here https://api.slack.com/custom-integrations/legacy-tokens
  --type, -T      Type of export you want to do         [choices: "dm", "group"]
  --username, -u  Username of the person who chat
                  history with you you want to download
  --group, -g     Name of the group to download history
  --logLevel, -l  Enable and set log level
        [choices: "info", "silly", "verbose", "warn", "error"] [default: "info"]
  --channel, -c   Name of the channel to download history
  --filepath, -f  Path to the json file to save the history  [default: "stdout"]

You can provide token to the module in several ways

  • CLI flag

  • Environment variable SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN

  • File. File location is ~/.config/slack-history-export/config.json with key of SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN

    {
  "SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN": "testingtoken"
}

Usage

slack-history-export -t "slack-token-123456abcde" -u abimbola -f 'amimbola.json'

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for info on contributing to slack-history-export

