Command line module to allow you download your slack history. Supports IM/DM, channels and private groups now, support for multiparty direct message coming soon.
npm install slack-history-export -g
Usage: slack-history-export [options]
Options:
--help, -h Show help text. [boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
--token, -t Slack Token. You can generate it
from here https://api.slack.com/custom-integrations/legacy-tokens
--type, -T Type of export you want to do [choices: "dm", "group"]
--username, -u Username of the person who chat
history with you you want to download
--group, -g Name of the group to download history
--logLevel, -l Enable and set log level
[choices: "info", "silly", "verbose", "warn", "error"] [default: "info"]
--channel, -c Name of the channel to download history
--filepath, -f Path to the json file to save the history [default: "stdout"]
You can provide token to the module in several ways
CLI flag
Environment variable
SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN
File. File location is
~/.config/slack-history-export/config.json with key of
SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN
{
"SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN": "testingtoken"
}
slack-history-export -t "slack-token-123456abcde" -u abimbola -f 'amimbola.json'
See CONTRIBUTING.md for info on contributing to slack-history-export