Command line module to allow you download your slack history. Supports IM/DM, channels and private groups now, support for multiparty direct message coming soon.

Installation

npm install slack-history- export -g

Options

Usage: slack-history- export [options] Options: --help, -h Show help text. [ boolean ] --version, -v Show version number [ boolean ] --token, -t Slack Token. You can generate it from here https: -- type , -T Type of export you want to do [choices: "dm" , "group" ] --username, -u Username of the person who chat history with you you want to download --group, -g Name of the group to download history --logLevel, -l Enable and set log level [choices: "info" , "silly" , "verbose" , "warn" , "error" ] [ default : "info" ] --channel, -c Name of the channel to download history --filepath, -f Path to the json file to save the history [ default : "stdout" ]

You can provide token to the module in several ways

CLI flag

Environment variable SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN

File. File location is ~/.config/slack-history-export/config.json with key of SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN { "SLACK_HISTORY_EXPORT_TOKEN" : "testingtoken" }

Usage

slack-history- export -t "slack-token-123456abcde" -u abimbola -f 'amimbola.json'

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for info on contributing to slack-history-export