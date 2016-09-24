A very simple command line interface (CLI) for Slack.

Send a message

slackcli -t slack_token -g group_name -m "Hello World!"

Or if the environment variable SLACK_TOKEN is set, you can simply use,

slackcli -g group_name -m "Hello World!"

Or use -h instead, if you want to post to a channel

slackcli -h channel_name -m "Hello World!"

Send a file

slackcli -t slack_token -g group_name -f filename -m "Download this file"

Send from standard input

Hello World!

Send with customized icon

Install

With npm do:

npm install -g slack-cli

Usage

# slackcli --help USAGE: node <SOMEWHERE>

pm

ode_modules\slack-cli\bin\cmd.js [OPTION1] [OPTION2]... arg1 arg2... The following options are supported: - u, --username <ARG1> Specify the name of the bot. - i, --icon_url <ARG1> Specify the URL to an image to use as the icon for this message. - e, --icon_emoji <ARG1> Specify the emoji to use as the icon for this message. This cannot be used together with icon_url. - m, --message <ARG1> Specify the text of the message to send. - g, --group <ARG1> Specify the group name. - h, --channel <ARG1> Specify the channel name. - f, --file <ARG1> Specify the name of the file to send. - t, --token <ARG1> Specify the Slack API token. - v, --verbose Set to verbose mode. - c, --console Use console to input message. - w, --waitForText <ARG1> Specify the text message to wait. Default timeout is 30 seconds. - s, --timeout <ARG1> Specify the seconds to timeout when using --waitForText. - l, --linkNames Link names in messages. - r, --read Read to stdout. - a, --asUser Post message as a user for which API Token belongs to. - p, --pin Pin message after sending.

Advanced Mode

To reuse the Slack token, you can set the token as the environment variable SLACK_TOKEN like this.