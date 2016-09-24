A very simple command line interface (CLI) for Slack.
slackcli -t slack_token -g group_name -m "Hello World!"
Or if the environment variable
SLACK_TOKEN is set, you can simply use,
slackcli -g group_name -m "Hello World!"
Or use -h instead, if you want to post to a channel
slackcli -h channel_name -m "Hello World!"
slackcli -t slack_token -g group_name -f filename -m "Download this file"
# slackcli -t slack_token -g group_name -c
Hello World!
# slackcli -t slack_token -g group_name -u goat -e :goat: -m baaaaaaaaa
With npm do:
npm install -g slack-cli
# slackcli --help
USAGE: node <SOMEWHERE>\npm\node_modules\slack-cli\bin\cmd.js [OPTION1] [OPTION2]... arg1 arg2...
The following options are supported:
-u, --username <ARG1> Specify the name of the bot.
-i, --icon_url <ARG1> Specify the URL to an image to use as the icon for this message.
-e, --icon_emoji <ARG1> Specify the emoji to use as the icon for this message. This cannot be used together with icon_url.
-m, --message <ARG1> Specify the text of the message to send.
-g, --group <ARG1> Specify the group name.
-h, --channel <ARG1> Specify the channel name.
-f, --file <ARG1> Specify the name of the file to send.
-t, --token <ARG1> Specify the Slack API token.
-v, --verbose Set to verbose mode.
-c, --console Use console to input message.
-w, --waitForText <ARG1> Specify the text message to wait. Default timeout is 30 seconds.
-s, --timeout <ARG1> Specify the seconds to timeout when using --waitForText.
-l, --linkNames Link names in messages.
-r, --read Read to stdout.
-a, --asUser Post message as a user for which API Token belongs to.
-p, --pin Pin message after sending.
To reuse the Slack token, you can set the token as the environment variable
SLACK_TOKEN like this.
SET SLACK_TOKEN=xoxo-12345678-12345678-12345678-123abc