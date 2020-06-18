Written in modern JavaScript; tested for Node and the browser

Complete support for the Slack Web API

Perfect symmetry: JS method signatures match Web API docs

Choose your async adventure: all methods accept either a Node style errback or return a Promise

Opt into an OO style class instance that applies token to all methods

to all methods Well tested, CI, and Apache2 licensed

Only one dependency: tiny-json-http

Tiny: 7kb browserified/minified

Install 🌟📦

npm i slack

Usage ✨🚀

slack mirrors the published API docs exactly because its generated from those docs! The default interface are stateless functions and has remain unchanged since 1.0.0 and that will continue to be the case.

var slack = require ( 'slack' ) slack.api.test({ hello : 'world' }, console .log) slack.api.test({ nice : 1 }).then( console .log).catch( console .log)

Due to popular demand an OO style is supported. For an instance of Slack all methods come prebound with the token parameter applied.

const token = process.env.SLACK_BOT_TOKEN const Slack = require ( 'slack' ) const bot = new Slack({token}) bot.api.test({ hyper : 'card' }).then( console .log)

Using async / await in Node 8.x:

let token = process.env.SLACK_BOT_TOKEN let Slack = require ( 'slack' ) let bot = new Slack({token}) ;( async function main ( ) { var result = await bot.api.test({ hyper : 'card' }) console .log(result) })()

Choose whichever style works best for your project deployment needs and team preference. ♥️🍺

Error Handling

Some methods (like slack.dialog.open ) provide additional context for errors through a response_metadata object. This will be exposed as a messages properties on the errors that are thrown.

slack.dialog.open(options).catch( err => { console .log(err.messages) })

Specialized Electron Support

Electron ships its own HTTP module called electron.net which can have better performance and offers more extensive HTTP proxy handling. You can opt into Electron support by passing useElectronNet:true to the Slack constructor.

import {app, BrowserWindow, net} from 'electron' import Slack from 'slack' const slack = new Slack({ useElectronNet : true })

You can setup an HTTP authentication proxy logic by passing login to the constructor.

function login ( authInfo, callback ) { callback( 'username' , 'password' ) } const slack = new Slack({ useElectronNet : true , login})

Read more about electron.net from the source!

Test Setup 🔒🔑👈

Clone this repo and create a file called .env in the root with the following:

SLACK_BOT_TOKEN =xxxx SLACK_CLIENT_ID =xxxx SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET =xxxx

You can get a SLACK_TOKEN for testing here. You need to register an app for a SLACK_CLIENT_ID and SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET . The tests require the app to have the channels:history scope. You can read about bot tokens here.

Testing 💚💚💚

👉 In Node:

npm test

👉 Or the browser:

npm run btest

Slack Web API 🎉🐝🚩

The entire Slack Web API is supported. All method signatures accept a params object and either a Node style callback (an errback) or, if absent, it will return a Promise . Required params are documented inline below.

Contributing

The code for the client is generated by scraping the Slack Web API documentation. Regenerate from the latest Slack documentation by running 🏃‍♂️:

npm run generate