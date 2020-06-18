Promise
token to all methods
tiny-json-http
npm i slack
slack mirrors the published API docs exactly because its generated from those docs! The default interface are stateless functions and has remain unchanged since
1.0.0 and that will continue to be the case.
var slack = require('slack')
// logs {args:{hello:'world'}}
slack.api.test({hello:'world'}, console.log)
// :new: opt into promises
slack.api.test({nice:1}).then(console.log).catch(console.log)
Due to popular demand an OO style is supported. For an instance of
Slack all methods come prebound with the
token parameter applied.
const token = process.env.SLACK_BOT_TOKEN
const Slack = require('slack')
const bot = new Slack({token})
// logs {args:{hyper:'card'}}
bot.api.test({hyper:'card'}).then(console.log)
Using
async/
await in Node 8.x:
let token = process.env.SLACK_BOT_TOKEN
let Slack = require('slack')
let bot = new Slack({token})
;(async function main() {
// logs {args:{hyper:'card'}}
var result = await bot.api.test({hyper:'card'})
console.log(result)
})()
Choose whichever style works best for your project deployment needs and team preference. ♥️🍺
Some methods (like
slack.dialog.open) provide additional context for errors through a
response_metadata object. This will be exposed as a
messages properties on the errors that are thrown.
slack.dialog.open(options).catch(err => {
console.log(err.messages)
})
Electron ships its own HTTP module called
electron.net which can have better performance and offers more extensive HTTP proxy handling. You can opt into Electron support by passing
useElectronNet:true to the
Slack constructor.
import {app, BrowserWindow, net} from 'electron'
import Slack from 'slack'
const slack = new Slack({useElectronNet:true})
You can setup an HTTP authentication proxy logic by passing
login to the constructor.
function login(authInfo, callback) {
callback('username', 'password')
}
const slack = new Slack({useElectronNet:true, login})
Read more about
electron.net from the source!
Clone this repo and create a file called
.env in the root with the following:
SLACK_BOT_TOKEN=xxxx
SLACK_CLIENT_ID=xxxx
SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET=xxxx
You can get a
SLACK_TOKEN for testing here. You need to register an app for a
SLACK_CLIENT_ID and
SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET. The tests require the app to have the
channels:history scope. You can read about bot tokens here.
👉 In Node:
npm test
👉 Or the browser:
npm run btest
The entire Slack Web API is supported. All method signatures accept a
params object and either a Node style callback (an errback) or, if absent, it will return a
Promise. Required params are documented inline below.
slack.api.test({})
slack.apps.permissions.info({token})
slack.apps.permissions.request({token, scopes, trigger_id})
slack.apps.permissions.resources.list({token})
slack.apps.permissions.scopes.list({token})
slack.apps.permissions.users.list({token})
slack.apps.permissions.users.request({token, scopes, trigger_id, user})
slack.apps.uninstall({token, client_id, client_secret})
slack.auth.revoke({token})
slack.auth.test({token})
slack.bots.info({token})
slack.channels.archive({token, channel})
slack.channels.create({token, name})
slack.channels.history({token, channel})
slack.channels.info({token, channel})
slack.channels.invite({token, channel, user})
slack.channels.join({token, name})
slack.channels.kick({token, channel, user})
slack.channels.leave({token, channel})
slack.channels.list({token})
slack.channels.mark({token, channel, ts})
slack.channels.rename({token, channel, name})
slack.channels.replies({token, channel, thread_ts})
slack.channels.setPurpose({token, channel, purpose})
slack.channels.setTopic({token, channel, topic})
slack.channels.unarchive({token, channel})
slack.chat.delete({token, channel, ts})
slack.chat.getPermalink({token, channel, message_ts})
slack.chat.meMessage({token, channel, text})
slack.chat.postEphemeral({token, channel, text, user})
slack.chat.postMessage({token, channel, text})
slack.chat.unfurl({token, channel, ts, unfurls})
slack.chat.update({token, channel, text, ts})
slack.conversations.archive({token, channel})
slack.conversations.close({token, channel})
slack.conversations.create({token, name})
slack.conversations.history({token, channel})
slack.conversations.info({token, channel})
slack.conversations.invite({token, channel, users})
slack.conversations.join({token, channel})
slack.conversations.kick({token, channel, user})
slack.conversations.leave({token, channel})
slack.conversations.list({token})
slack.conversations.members({token, channel})
slack.conversations.open({token})
slack.conversations.rename({token, channel, name})
slack.conversations.replies({token, channel, ts})
slack.conversations.setPurpose({token, channel, purpose})
slack.conversations.setTopic({token, channel, topic})
slack.conversations.unarchive({token, channel})
slack.dialog.open({token, dialog, trigger_id})
slack.dnd.endDnd({token})
slack.dnd.endSnooze({token})
slack.dnd.info({token})
slack.dnd.setSnooze({token, num_minutes})
slack.dnd.teamInfo({token})
slack.emoji.list({token})
slack.files.comments.add({token, comment, file})
slack.files.comments.delete({token, file, id})
slack.files.comments.edit({token, comment, file, id})
slack.files.delete({token, file})
slack.files.info({token, file})
slack.files.list({token})
slack.files.revokePublicURL({token, file})
slack.files.sharedPublicURL({token, file})
slack.files.upload({token})
slack.groups.archive({token, channel})
slack.groups.create({token, name})
slack.groups.createChild({token, channel})
slack.groups.history({token, channel})
slack.groups.info({token, channel})
slack.groups.invite({token, channel, user})
slack.groups.kick({token, channel, user})
slack.groups.leave({token, channel})
slack.groups.list({token})
slack.groups.mark({token, channel, ts})
slack.groups.open({token, channel})
slack.groups.rename({token, channel, name})
slack.groups.replies({token, channel, thread_ts})
slack.groups.setPurpose({token, channel, purpose})
slack.groups.setTopic({token, channel, topic})
slack.groups.unarchive({token, channel})
slack.im.close({token, channel})
slack.im.history({token, channel})
slack.im.list({token})
slack.im.mark({token, channel, ts})
slack.im.open({token, user})
slack.im.replies({token, channel, thread_ts})
slack.migration.exchange({token, users})
slack.mpim.close({token, channel})
slack.mpim.history({token, channel})
slack.mpim.list({token})
slack.mpim.mark({token, channel, ts})
slack.mpim.open({token, users})
slack.mpim.replies({token, channel, thread_ts})
slack.oauth.access({client_id, client_secret, code})
slack.oauth.token({client_id, client_secret, code})
slack.pins.add({token, channel})
slack.pins.list({token, channel})
slack.pins.remove({token, channel})
slack.reactions.add({token, name})
slack.reactions.get({token})
slack.reactions.list({token})
slack.reactions.remove({token, name})
slack.reminders.add({token, text, time})
slack.reminders.complete({token, reminder})
slack.reminders.delete({token, reminder})
slack.reminders.info({token, reminder})
slack.reminders.list({token})
slack.rtm.connect({token})
slack.rtm.start({token})
slack.search.all({token, query})
slack.search.files({token, query})
slack.search.messages({token, query})
slack.stars.add({token})
slack.stars.list({token})
slack.stars.remove({token})
slack.team.accessLogs({token})
slack.team.billableInfo({token})
slack.team.info({token})
slack.team.integrationLogs({token})
slack.team.profile.get({token})
slack.usergroups.create({token, name})
slack.usergroups.disable({token, usergroup})
slack.usergroups.enable({token, usergroup})
slack.usergroups.list({token})
slack.usergroups.update({token, usergroup})
slack.usergroups.users.list({token, usergroup})
slack.usergroups.users.update({token, usergroup, users})
slack.users.conversations({token})
slack.users.deletePhoto({token})
slack.users.getPresence({token, user})
slack.users.identity({token})
slack.users.info({token, user})
slack.users.list({token})
slack.users.lookupByEmail({token, email})
slack.users.profile.get({token})
slack.users.profile.set({token})
slack.users.setActive({token})
slack.users.setPhoto({token, image})
slack.users.setPresence({token, presence})
The code for the client is generated by scraping the Slack Web API documentation. Regenerate from the latest Slack documentation by running 🏃♂️:
npm run generate
Portions of this README are generated as well; to make edits, update
readme.tmpl
and run the same command ☁️☂️☀️🌻.